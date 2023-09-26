NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Jameis Winston, NO - It's tough not to root for Jameis at this point in his career (at least for me). It appears he'll be the Saints' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future as Derek Carr seems certain to miss time after injuring the AC joint in his throwing shoulder Sunday. Winston, who didn't throw an interception in relief of Carr, has a great tandem of wide receivers in Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, and Rashid Shaheed is proving to be a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. Obviously, bump him up in superflex/two-quarterback leagues. FAAB: $2-$4

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

Every year I try to let this column evolve into something that's more useful to our subscribers. This year, I decided it's fair game to mention players in consecutive weeks. Previously, I would have skipped over someone like Tank Dell because I mentioned him last week, but his performance Sunday warrants another mention. Had you taken this column's advice last week, Dell would have come cheaply. Unfortunately, he will require more of your FAAB budget this week as he'll be highly sought after.

QUARTERBACK

HAIL MARY

RUNNING BACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

De'Von Achane, MIA - Achane made this space in the preseason and will be one of the hotter adds this week. It's not often you see a running back score more than 50 fantasy points (PPR), and he likely will have the No. 2 running back job even when Salvon Ahmed returns. The Dolphins don't have an easy matchup with the Bills this week, and Raheem Mostert is still the top running back for Miami. The waters get even murkier when Jeff Wilson likely returns after Week 4. Keep in mind, Achane's usage was largely due to the game being a blowout. That said, it looks like he should get 10-15 touches a week in this offense. FAAB: $25-$35

Justice Hill, BAL - Gus Edwards is in the concussion protocol and Hill should return this week after missing Week 3 with a foot injury. I prefer Hill over Melvin Gordon despite Gordon getting 12 touches Sunday because Hill has more upside. Should Hill return this week, he has the potential to take over the Baltimore backfield for good. The downside is the schedule. The next three games are all on the road against Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. While it was based on only 49 carries, Hill averaged 5.3 yards per rush last season. FAAB: $5-$10, Gordon $3-$6

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tyjae Spears, TEN - Spears has had a nice start to his professional career, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Derrick Henry is playing through a toe injury, and the Titans haven't hesitated to get Spears weekly touches. The third-round pick out of Tulane has an advantage over other NFL backups because the starter in front of him is already dealing with an injury. Spears is capable of being a workhorse back if the Titans need him. FAAB: $4-$8

Rico Dowdle, DAL - If anything were to happen to Tony Pollard, Dowdle would be the one of the bigger fantasy free agents to target. The South Carolina product finished with 46 yards from scrimmage Sunday, including a receiving touchdown, and had six and eight touches the first two weeks. The offensive line is one of the best in the league (if not the best) and Dowdle has the skill set to be a three-down back. It's really generic to say "he's a good player to have on your bench," but it makes a lot of sense in this case. FAAB: $4-$8

Elijah Mitchell, SF - Mitchell gained 44 yards from scrimmage Sunday on 14 touches, but that production should come with an asterisk given a lot was done in garbage time. Mitchell is the clear backup to Christian McCaffrey and would be a fantasy beast should any injury befall CMC. San Francisco will remain a run-heavy team but should play in more competitive games than Sunday, meaning McCaffrey will get heavier usage while Mitchell takes a backseat. FAAB: $3-$6

WIDE RECEIVER

PRIMARY TARGETS

Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, LAC - It was awful news about Mike Williams on Monday after it was confirmed that he's out for the season with a torn ACL. Palmer seemingly is still ahead of Johnson on the chart, but Johnson has more upside. Palmer finished Sunday with 7-4-66-1 to Johnston's 3-2-10, so you'll want to go after Palmer before Johnston. The Chargers have already played in three high-scoring games and have averaged more than 28 points, suggesting there's some fantasy goodness to acquire. FAAB: Palmer $10-$20, Johnston $3-$6

Tank Dell, HOU - Dell made this space last week but should be a hotter commodity this week after going off for 7-5-145-1 in a win Sunday against Jacksonville. C.J. Stroud has proven to be the best passer in this year's rookie class, and the Texans have shown more competence on offense than expected. Nico Collins is still the Texans' wide receiver to own, but Dell has the ability to take the top receiver role at some point this season. FAAB: $10-$20

TIGHT END

PRIMARY TARGETS

Luke Musgrave, GB - While it's only been three games, Musgrave had a season-high eight targets Sunday, leading to six catches for 49 yards. Tight end has been a difficult position to predict this season and you don't have to look any further than Mark Andrews (5-4-35) for proof. Musgrave almost never comes off the field, and it's just a matter of time before he starts scoring touchdowns. FAAB: $8-$16

DEFENSE

HAIL MARY

Cleveland Browns - The Browns have almost become matchup-proof, and if you want to stop the weekly streaming game, pick them up and roll with them every week. Myles Garrett is a one-man wrecking crew and has the liberty of lining up wherever he wants, making it difficult for offenses to double-team him. The secondary, led by Denzel Ward, is an elite unit that should continue to create turnovers. FAAB: $1-$2