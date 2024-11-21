NFL Week 12 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We continue marching on through .500 bliss to I'd argue the most challenging part of the schedule, the holiday(s) season. I'm just a regular old nobody who has seemingly a billion family-related/money-related obligations to stress about over the next four weeks, so I often think that NFL players also have to deal with those same real-life issues, even at a minute level. How that impacts performance on the field is probably left up to the more data-driven folks out there, but it's a factor of some sort, I feel sure of it.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 12 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 12 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 12 Byes

Jets

Jets Falcons

Falcons Bills

Bills Bengals

Bengals Jaguars

Jaguars Saints

NFL Week 12 Predictions

Week 11 Record ATS: 7-7

Week 11 Record on Totals: 7-7

Season Record ATS: 89-77-2

Season Record on Totals: 84-82

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 12 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Steelers vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Browns Steelers -3.5 Pittsburgh -192; Cleveland +160 37

I was really excited for this game entering the week, but that's before I found out Cleveland will be experiencing significant weather-related issues Thursday night. I don't want to go so far as saying "blizzard" like conditions because any good Midwestern knows that the concept just isn't possible until at least the early parts of the new year, but significant wind/blustery conditions is going to make this a fun visual spectacle, but not an enjoyable game to bet on. The Steelers are the better team anyway and will benefit significantly in those conditions, so this probably won't be all that close.

Spread Pick: Pittsburgh -3.5

Total Pick: Under 37

Chiefs vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Panthers Chiefs -11 Kansas City -675; Carolina +490 43

I don't really see a way in which the Panthers can be competitive in this one. Maybe I'm just naive, but we're talking about one of the best teams in the league going against one of the worst, and the best team just came off a loss ending their undefeated season. It's a non-conference game against a crappy opponent, but I have to imagine the Chiefs will be motivated.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -11

Total Pick: Over 43

Vikings vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Bears Vikings -3.5 Minnesota -175; Chicago +145 39

There's a lot of conversation, rightfully, about new Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and the gameplan installed that should have beat the Packers last week. For whatever the reason, Green Bay was seemingly caught off guard by Caleb Williams' mobility as the defense was sliced throughout by read options and scrambles up the middle. For one, now that there's film out I have to imagine both of those situations can be easily countered, and two, Brian Flores is a significantly better defensive coordinator and seems far more capable of executing "his" gameplan as opposed to reacting to the oppositions. Minnesota isn't a great team despite what the record may indicate, but I do think they're more well-coached than the Bears at the moment, and that should be enough to get a win.

Spread Pick: Vikings -3.5

Total Pick: Over 39

Titans vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Texans Texans -8 Houston -375; Tennessee +295 40

I've said it before and I'll say it again; I think the Titans are the worst team in the league. Divisional games are fluky and the Texans haven't played up to their potential basically all year, but I really struggle projecting some backdoor cover for an offense that is among the worst in the league.

Spread Pick: Texans -8

Total Pick: Under 40

Lions vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Colts Lions -7.5 Detroit -410; Indianapolis +320 50

I had to really think about this one. The Lions are phenomenal right now. They are the best team in the league, and that statement was true well before the Chiefs lost to the Bills last week. I'm not entirely convinced Anthony Richardson is back per say, but he makes the offense significantly more gamey. There's zero chance in my mind Detroit loses, but the extra half-point on a higher line for a road team does at minimum deserve some pause.

Spread Pick: Lions -7.5

Total Pick: Over 50

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Dolphins Dolphins -7.5 Miami -395; New England +310 46

I've been incredibly impressed with Drake Maye since taking over as the starter. It does make me wonder why Jacoby Brissett couldn't execute at least 70 percent of this version of the offense. It's largely the same personnel, and while I haven't watched New England on a micro level, it feels like a similar level of playcalling/ideology. There's two conclusions to make; either Brissett, despite being viewed almost universally across the league as a safe and capable veteran is more among the QB50-ish tier, or Maye just have exceptional tools and can simply execute the offensive vision at a higher level despite the obviously near-detrimental personnel. Divisional games are always relatively close, and I think Maye can outright hang with Miami's offense.

Spread Pick: Patriots +7.5

Total Pick: Over 46

Buccaneers vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Giants Buccaneers -6 Tampa Bay -265; New York +215 41

Taking the over on the total will effectively be in every one of my teasers this week. I'm relatively confident the Buccaneers will have zero issue moving the ball, and it certainly helps getting Mike Evans (hamstring) back too. I don't think Tommy DeVito is anywhere near even some of the best backups in the league, but against this defense, and with little film out to gameplan for him, I actually think he'll be good enough to put a couple of scores on the board. There's also the possibility you could just take some alternate totals, or the imfamous "range" options that DraftKings in particular offers. There's a lot of ways to try and capitalize on the Giants side providing a bit more offense this week.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -6

Total Pick: Over 41

Cowboys vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Commanders Commanders -10.5 Washington -600; Dallas +440 45.5

I really wanted to take the Cowboys and the points. I don't think Washington's defense has been very good against real NFL teams, and I'm beginning to wonder if Kliff Kingsbury's scheme is getting figured out. There's just no way Dallas can stop Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler this week, and that kind of rushing attack can just push a team over the edge, especially one that's ready to jump anyway. Hopefully Jerry Jones has better things to do than watch his team play over the next 10 days.

Spread Pick: Commanders -10.5

Total Pick: Over 45.5

Broncos vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Raiders Broncos -6 Denver -270; Las Vegas +220 41

So many of these totals just seem off. Maybe I'm not factoring in something weather related or I'm not recognizing how divisional matchups typically produce less points, but I think in most of these cases the lean on the total seems obvious.

Denver's defense is really good and quarterback Gardner Minshew is....not. Minshew can still generate some junk-time production, however, and we know Sean Payton is more than comfortable running up the score with his rookie quarterback. The Broncos are a better team no matter the road circumstances, and for that reason they should cover the touchdown spread.

Spread Pick: Broncos -6

Total Pick: Over 41

49ers vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Packers Packers -1.5 Green Bay -125; San Francisco +105 47.5

The Packers have played just one regular-season game in Lambeau against the 49ers dating back to 2015. I think that matters a little bit when talking about the one-sided rivalry that's developed during the Kyle Shanahan head coach tenure, although San Francisco did crush my soul in a snowy Lambeau postseason game two years ago.

Nick Bosa (hip) will surely be out, Christian McCaffrey hasn't quite looked the same (Achilles) and I have to imagine George Kittle will be hampered at least somewhat with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss last week's contest against the Seahawks, and yet it doesn't matter. The Niners need this game way more for postseason aspirations, but I think Shanahan and San Francisco also just have the number of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. I'd like to be wrong and you can damn well be assured I'm doing my best to put a reverse jinx on this, but it just seems like a game the Packers typically lose this time of year.

Spread Pick: 49ers +1.5

Total Pick: Over 47.5

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Seahawks Seahawks -1 Seattle -112; Arizona -108 47.5

One of these last two games will not hit the over. I'd like to hedge a bit and just take the totals down via a teaser, but as it stands I think I'm leaning slightly towards this game not quite hitting the mark.

I don't particularly think the Cardinals are that good, nor do I think the Seahawks are truly capable week to week. This feels like a noodle pool fight of sorts, but a slightly more potent battle than that. There could be some weather involved in this game which makes me lean toward Seattle's side every so slightly. I think if either of these teams makes the playoffs, they'll be run through by whatever team they end up facing.

Spread Pick: Seahawks -1

Total Pick: Over 47.5

Eagles vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Rams Eagles -2.5 Philadelphia -155; Los Angeles +130 49

This feels like a no brainer to me. The Eagles can stop the run and the Rams don't have much of an offense once Kyren Williams is shut down. Philadelphia's two rookie cornerbacks will be challenged come Sunday night, but I think Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean will hold their own enough against Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. I'd sooner assume the Eagles win by double-digit points than the Rams winning this one.

Spread Pick: Eagles -2.5

Total Pick: Under 49

Ravens vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Chargers Ravens -2.5 Baltimore -135; Los Angeles +114 51

I would have loved to see the Chargers favored here. I thought given Vegas' love for Jim Harbaugh and Baltimore's disappointing loss last week that it'd be the Chargers in the neighborhood of one or 1.5-point favorites.

Begrudingly, I'm going to take the Ravens if only because I think Los Angeles will struggle somewhat to get yards on the ground. It's a revenge game for offensive coordinator Greg Roman and running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, although the latter really shouldn't be upset given how much time spent during his Baltimore tenure was in the rehab room. That often matters -- Harbaugh got Hassan Haskins a junk-time touchdown at the one-yard line against his former team, the Titans, two weeks ago -- but with such significant stakes I'm not assuming that's a significant motivating factor. Either way, this profile as the best game on the Week 12 slate in my opinion, and I can't wait to see what happens.

Spread Pick: Ravens -2.5

Total Pick: Under 51

NFL Week 12 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 12 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 5-4 in best bets last week including two plus-money hits. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 12

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 12. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for Week 12 at BetMGM.

Eagles -3 (-105)

(+165) Three-leg SGP between WAS/DAL - Brian Robinson ATTD, Robinson over 67.5 rushing yards and Commanders -3

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for NFL Week 12. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

(+340) Three-leg SGP parlay between IND/DET -- Lions moneyline, Anthony Richardson over 44.5 rushing yards, Amon-Ra St. Brown over 74.5 receiving yards

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 12

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for Week 12 of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Three-team six-point teaser (+160) - NYG/TB over 35, DEN/LV over 35 and TEN/HOU over 34.5

Three-leg SGP parlay for NE/MIA (+190) - Drake Maye over 225+ passing yards, Patriots alternate spread 13.5 and Patriots total team points over 14.5

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 12

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Weekly Specials: Anthony Richardson and David Montgomery combine for 150+ rushing yards (+1000)

Buccaneers to win the NFC South division (+350)

Broncos -6.5 (-102)

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 12

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on NFL Week 12.

Four-leg 10-point teaser (+101) - over 31 NYG/TB, over 31 DEN/LV, over 37 GB/SF and over 36 NE/MIA

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Fanatics Sportsbook is ringing in its first full NFL season. You can get in on the action at Fanatics by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days that your account is active. Here are our favorite picks this week using odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Buccaneers -6.5 (-105)

Look ahead at the NFL Week 13 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.