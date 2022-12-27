NFL Week 17 Injury Analysis: Key Offensive Injuries for Packers

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Eagles quarterback remains a question mark as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing against the Cowboys in Week 16. Last week I discussed how the mechanism of injury that Hurts endured suggested he suffered an acromioclavicular (AC) sprain. However, in the days since my initial breakdown, Philadelphia has revealed the nature of the sprain and it actually involves the joint opposite the AC joint. Hurts' injury is to the sternoclavicular (SC) joint, the articulation formed where the collarbone meets the sternum. The SC joint is the upper extremity's only bony connection to the axial skeleton and allows the arm to move in multiple planes. SC joint injuries are complex, primarily if the joint dislocated posteriorly. Several major blood vessels and the trachea (windpipe) sit directly behind the clavicle (collarbone) and can be compromised if the bone dislocates backward. Fortunately, that doesn't appear to be a concern in the case of Hurts.

Jalen Hurts

Predicting a definitive timeline is difficult with these injuries, as SC sprains occur much less frequently than AC joint sprains. There have been several wide receivers to endure the injury including Danny Amendola, Jerry Jeudy and Tyreek Hill. The average time lost in these cases was 3.0 games. Finding a quarterback comparison is a bit harder though there have been a few examples. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a SC sprain in 2012 and missed three weeks, and earlier this season Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers missed the same amount of time after spraining his SC joint.

These cases suggest Hurts will likely miss additional time despite being considered "day-to-day." Furthermore, the loss to the Cowboys prevented the Eagles from clinching the division and the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. As a result, Philadelphia is now faced with the difficult task of balancing the short-term goals with Hurts' long-term health. I still think the Eagles will opt for the conservative approach and continue to hold their MVP candidate out. The situation should become clearer as the week progresses, but fantasy managers invested in Hurts should anticipate Garner Minshew serving as the starting quarterback for another week.

Aaron Jones and Christian Watson

Green Bay remains in the playoff hunt, but the team is managing injuries to its top two offensive threats. Jones was limited to six carries and two receptions in 24 snaps against the Dolphins, and it appears as though an ankle injury was the primary reason. He should be considered day-to-day for now, but it is likely he will be limited throughout the week ahead. AJ Dillon would see an increase in usage if Jones is out or sees a reduction in role.

Watson was also limited in the win after suffering a hip injury. He did not play in the second half and finished with six receptions for 49 yards. Coach Matt LaFleur called Watson "day-to-day" and would not rule out Watson practicing this week. It looks as though his removal from Sunday's game was precautionary, and he has a reasonable chance at playing against the Vikings. He will likely be at high risk for an aggravation, limiting his fantasy ceiling.

Turf Burns

Derrick Henry: The Titans running back was a non-participant in practice Monday with an undisclosed hip injury. The injury seems minor, but the team is facing a short turnaround as they take on Dallas Thursday. The game versus the Cowboys will not impact Tennessee's playoff outlook, and the team could opt to rest Henry in anticipation of their Week 18 showdown with the Jaguars. Hassan Haskins would be Tennessee's top running back if Henry misses time.

Lamar Jackson: The Ravens are playing things close to chest regarding Jackson's availability. The quarterback has not played since sustaining a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain on December 4. It was reported late last week that Jackson was expected to return to practice following Week 16. However, coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal regarding Jackson's return to action. Unfortunately, the Ravens rematch with the Steelers have been flexed out of the afternoon slot and into the prime-time Sunday night spot. As a result, fantasy managers will have to hope the Ravens reveal their plans for Jackson before games begin on Sunday. If he ends up being a true game-time decision, it will be a major gamble to utilize Jackson. Couple that with an expected dip in production coming off the injury, and it's easy to understand why I think Jackson should be downgraded for Week 17.

Deebo Samuel: The 49ers receiver could return after missing two straight outings with a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) and sprained ankle. He has progressed over the past two weeks, losing the walking boot and performing some limited activities. However, he has yet to been seen making hard cuts, the motion that would stress both the ankle and the knee. I would need to see Samuel practice unincumbered in multiple practices before I would have full confidence in utilizing him in a fantasy playoff matchup. As a result, Samuel should be considered a high-risk, high-reward option if he receives clearance to play against the Raiders.

Tua Tagovailoa: The Dolphins quarterback once again finds himself in the league's mandated concussion protocol. It is unclear when in Miami's loss to Green Bay Tua was injured. However, this marks the second confirmed concussion, and likely third head injury, for Tagovailoa. He was previously injured in Week 3 against the Bills and hurt again four days later in a Thursday night contest against the Bengals. He missed Miami's next two games recovering. The effects of multiple concussions are cumulative, meaning it's likely Tagovailoa experiences longer, more significant symptoms with each subsequent injury. It seems highly improbable he is cleared to play against the Patriots, and it would not be surprising to see him ruled out for the remainder of the year. Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tua's absence.

Mike White: The Jets will have White back under center after he received medical clearance to return to play. He has missed two weeks with multiple fractures of his ribs. White averaged 22.2 fantasy points in Weeks 12-14 and will be a nice boost for a Jets offense that struggled under Zach Wilson.