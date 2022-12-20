Week 16 NFL Injury Analysis: Jalen Hurts Shoulder

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Based on the mechanism of the injury, Hurts' sprain likely involves the acromioclavicular (AC) joint, which is located where the collarbone meets the shoulder blade. An injury to the stabilizing ligaments here is often referred to as a separated shoulder. Hurts' injury is likely a low-grade sprain, though his availability for this week's matchup with the Cowboys is suddenly in doubt. The injury involves his throwing shoulder and even the slightest limitation would negatively impact his ability to deliver passes with both accuracy and velocity. As a result, it is likely the team opts to protect their MVP and hold him out for at least one week. Gardner Minshew will start against Dallas should Hurts ultimately be ruled out.

It's rare a player's name describes his condition, but it works perfectly for the Eagles quarterback. Hurts' injury occurred in the team's win over the Bears and involves his right shoulder. During the game, Bears defensive lineman Trevis Gipson brought Hurts to the ground, landing on top of him in the process. These types of takedowns often place an axial force through the shoulder, a type of stress that can lead to a variety of injuries. For example, quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo have suffered clavicle (collarbone) fractures when tackled in a similar fashion. Fortunately, Hurts' injury is not a broken bone but a right shoulder sprain. The term sprain indicates an injury to a ligament or ligaments.

Jalen Hurts

Lamar Jackson

The Ravens quarterback has not played in Baltimore's last two games after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his knee in Week 13. The PCL isn't as notorious as its counterpart, the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), but it plays an integral part in knee stability. The PCL acts as the primary axis for rotation within the joint and helps minimize hyperextension. A PCL sprain is often a very functionally limiting injury, even when a player returns to action. Jackson will need to log a practice or two to gain any sort of traction toward playing, but the team is optimistic he will return against the Falcons. However, Jackson should be considered a high-risk, high-reward play entering the week ahead. Tyler Huntley would start should Jackson miss a third consecutive game.

Turf Burns

Justin Fields: The Bears quarterback briefly left Week 15's loss to the Eagles due to cramps in his lower extremities. The cramps in his hamstrings were significant enough that Fields received an IV to help address the issue. Cramping has been an issue for Fields throughout the season. Multiple factors can influence the development of cramps including weather, fatigue and diet. There is likely even a genetic component to it. While Fields will continue to be at risk for future flareups, he did reveal he plans on getting an IV prior to each of the three remaining games on the schedule in attempt to prevent another episode. Utilize the second-year quarterback as you normally would, but understand he's at risk for future incidences, even with the proactive approach to care.

Colt McCoy: One week after losing Kyler Murray to an ACL tear, the Cardinals lost another quarterback. McCoy suffered a concussion in the team's loss to the Broncos. McCoy lost consciousness shortly after absorbing the blow to the head, resulting in an automatic removal from the game. He has been placed in the concussion protocol, and reports suggest the team is prepared to take a conservative approach to care and hold him out for the remainder of the regular season. Trace McSorley will become the starting quarterback for the Cardinals should McCoy miss any games.

Ryan Tannehill: In Tennessee, Tannehill insists he plans on playing through the pain associated with his lingering ankle injury. The injury first occurred in Week 7 and forced him out of the Titans' next two outings. He aggravated the injury against the Chargers and was carted off the field. He returned to action after having the ankle retaped but was clearly limited. Tannehill is the current starter, but that could change if he is unable to practice in the week ahead. Monitor the Titans' injury report to get a better idea of his availability against the Texans. Keep in mind that even though the matchup appears favorable, the Texans have been one of the better teams at limiting the fantasy production of opposing quarterbacks. However, they also rank as the worst against opposing running backs . As a result, the Titans will likely turn to a heavy diet of Derrick Henry, further limiting Tannehill's fantasy ceiling.

Jonathan Taylor: The Colts running back is likely done for the remainder of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain. Taylor sprained the same ankle earlier this season and missed three of five games dealing with the issue. Taylor will meet with more specialist over the next few days but it's likely the Colts' focus shifts to having their lead running back healthy and ready for the 2023 season. Zack Moss will become the feature back in Indy, with Deon Jackson also seeing reps.

Jeff Wilson: Wilson was close to receiving clearance to play in Week 15, but his lingering hip injury ultimately forced him into street clothes. The specifics of the injury have yet to be revealed, but it sounds like Wilson has a good chance to play in Week 16 against the Packers. The snowy weather conditions in Buffalo may have also played a factor in the decision to hold Wilson out, and a return to the warm Florida climate could help get him back on the field. Consider him day-to-day for now but he's trending in the right direction.

Russell Wilson: The quarterback will take back his starting spot against the Rams on Christmas Day. Wilson did not dress for Sunday's win over Arizona despite clearing the concussion protocol prior to the contest. Brett Rypien got the nod over Wilson, finishing with 197 passing yards on 21 of 26 attempts. He added one touchdown but threw an interception and lost a fumble. Wilson has struggled through the worst year of his career, and his fantasy value has taken a nosedive in the process.