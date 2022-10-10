NFL Week 6 Injury Analysis: Is Wilson's Poor Play the Result of Injury?

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Before we dive into the injuries facing players for the week ahead, I wanted to address the new amendment to the NFL's Concussion Protocol. The change was made in response to Tua Tagovailoa 's recent concussion and likely concussion a few days earlier. When the initial injury occurred in Week 3, Tagovailoa was allowed to play despite displaying ataxia. Ataxia is a medical term used to describe balance or coordination issues, usually linked to a neurological issue. However, at the time, ataxia was not on the list of signs and symptoms that result in immediate removal from the game. Instead, Tagovailoa's "gross motor instability" was attributed to a "back" injury. The NFL and NFLPA have since agreed to amend the list to avoid this possible loophole. Now any signs of ataxia will result in a player being placed in the concussion protocol. Oddly enough Tua's backup Teddy Bridgewater joined him in the concussion protocol after hitting his head on the turf on his first play of the game. The designated spotter for the game felt Bridgewater displayed signs of ataxia, which led to his removal from the contest. The team later clarified Bridgewater did not receive a concussion diagnosis but still must complete the required steps of the program to return to action. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to practice Thursday.

Russell Wilson

The Broncos quarterback has been one of the bigger fantasy disappointments in the early portion of the 2022 season. It seems like there might be an underlying reason for Wilson's subpar production, as reports surfaced that he is dealing with a Grade 2 latissimus dorsi strain in his right shoulder. The injury reportedly occurred in the early portion of the team's Week 4 loss to the Raiders. He has managed to pull through the injury but failed to throw a touchdown in the team's Week 5 loss to the Colts.

The latissimus dorsi (lat) is located on the posterior aspect of the body, running the length of the back anchoring on to the hip, ribs and spine. The muscle also attaches to the upper arm bone (the humerus). The positioning of the lat allows it to play a role in a myriad of shoulder and back motions. In the shoulder, the lat is used in extension, internal rotation, adduction and horizontal abduction. The muscle also contributes to motion of the spine, including side-to-side bending and extension. Given the muscle's involvement in multiple motions, it's easy to understand how an injured lat could be very limiting for a quarterback.

Latissimus dorsi muscle strains are relatively uncommon in the NFL, occurring much more frequently in Major League Baseball. While Wilson did spend some time in the Rockies minor league system back in 2010 and 2011, it's very unlikely that played a role with his current injury. Despite the relative rarity of the injury, there have been examples of NFL players sustaining the injury in recent seasons. The best comparison is likely Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who strained his lat during training camp for the 2021 season. He missed the entire preseason before returning for Week 1, 43 days after suffering the injury. Wilson's unlikely to miss that amount of time, but it may be a while before he's at full strength. He has received an injection in the area but that will only do so much for a partial tear. Downgrade Wilson and the rest of the Denver passing game for the foreseeable future.

Rashaad Penny

The Seahawks running back has once again suffered a significant injury that will end his season. Penny will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured fibula and address a stability issue linked to a high ankle sprain. Reading the tea leaves, it sounds like Penny will have the fibula stabilized with a plate and have the syndesmotic injury addressed with the TightRope technique. In this relatively new approach, a fibrous wire suture is placed across the distal tibiofibular joint. The suture stabilizes any widening of the joint but allows for more motion. Athletes that undergo isolated TightRope procedures can often return in three to four weeks. However, Penny's fibula fracture complicates the injury, and he will miss the remainder of the year. The success rate of this surgery is relatively high, but Penny has a lengthy injury history, including multiple lower extremity muscles strains and a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. These issues will influence his recovery and elevate his already high inherent injury risk. Kenneth Walker becomes a must add in all formats. with DeeJay Dallas seeing a bump in usage.

Turf Burns

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield: The Panthers are down to their fourth string quarterback as both Mayfield and Darnold are out with ankle injuries, and rookie Matt Corral remains out for the season with a foot injury. Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain in late August and remains on the injured reserve. While eligible to return, Darnold remains at least another week away from even returning to practice. Mayfield sustained his own high ankle sprain late in the first half of the team's loss to the 49ers. He appeared in a protective walking boot after the game and is expected to miss multiple weeks. P.J. Walker will take over as the Carolina starter, but his production thus far doesn't suggest he will make a major impact in fantasy. He's thrown two touchdowns to eight interceptions in 10 appearances over the last three seasons.

Tyreek Hill: The Dolphins remain unsure about who will be their starting quarterback in Week 6, and now it appears whoever earns the job may be without the team's top receiving target. Hill was seen in a walking boot after the team's loss, and coach Mike McDaniel later confirmed Hill had his foot stepped on late in the game. He's currently considered day-to-day.

Dak Prescott: The Cowboys quarterback is inching toward a return from his Week 1 thumb fracture but is still having issues gripping the football. Grip strength is often one of the final things to return following thumb surgery, so Prescott's status should not be considered a setback. The team's success with Cooper Rush at the helm won't cost Dak his job but may end up buying him time to adequately heal. He isn't expected back against the Eagles in Week 6, and the team wants him to log a full week of practice before returning as the primary signal caller. Look for Rush to remain the man in Dallas for at least one more week.

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines

The Colts running back depth chart is currently being ravaged by the injury bug. Taylor did not play Thursday against the Broncos after spraining his ankle in Week 4. Hines replaced Taylor in the starting lineup but suffered a concussion during the team's opening drive. Hines remains in the concussion protocol, but the team has expressed optimism about Taylor's status for Week 6. Taylor's availability on gameday will likely be tied to his availability throughout this week's practices, especially the Thursday and Friday prep work. Look for the first update to come on Wednesday on both running backs.