NFL Week 8 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

I was hoping for a bit better of a cumulative record after the early afternoon games last week, but given my confidence meter was pretty low, near .500 for Week 7 is a win enough in my books. Unfortunately for the readers, I feel that way again, this time on a loaded Week 8 slate that inexplicably doesn't have any teams on bye.

There's two games with double-digit spreads as of this article write up, and another two contests that I wouldn't be surprised at all if they get bet to that line at some point before the end of the week. Factor in a few injury situations that don't appear to have a confident resolution and I'm comfortably out action wise for this week save for a few select spots (see the Best Bets section).

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 7 NFL slate.

NFL Week 8 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 8 Predictions

Week 7 Record ATS: 7-8

Week 7 Record on Totals: 9-6

Season Record ATS: 61-46-2

Season Record on Totals: 49-58



Vikings vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Rams Vikings -2.5 48

This line is really strange to me. It's a short week and Minnesota will have have to go to the West coast, but I don't think the Vikings have been an outright fluke this year. The assumption is that at least one of Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee), if not both, will be available for Thursday's contest. Should that really change the line that much? It's not like the Rams really were hurting tremendously offensively.

Against my better judgement I'm just picking the Vikings to cover this comfortably, but the Week 8 slate overall just seems aggressive, and it makes me nervous I don't have the correct pulse on things.

Spread Pick: Vikings -2.5

Total Pick: Over 48

Ravens vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Browns Ravens -8.5 44.5

I'm going to give the Browns the benefit of the doubt for two weeks with the new quarterback change. Greg Newsome and Myles Garrett were in trade rumors over the weekend, and there was enough credibility around those reports for me to assume Cleveland understands they're in a pretty bad spot in the AFC.

You can be a below .500 team and still not be a doormat, and I think the Browns have enough talent to do that in a divisional matchup like this. Lamar Jackson is on another planet in terms of play currently, but every team lays a stinker once in awhile. After losing to the Raiders back in Week 2, dare I say the Ravens could be due?

Spread Pick: Browns +8.5

Total Pick: Over 44.5

Titans vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Lions Lions -11 45.5

The Lions and Packers have a massive matchup against one another in Week 9, and you could arguably each NFC North team could be in for a lookahead game against their respective AFC South opponent this week. I don't buy the report that Will Levis (shoulder) was too hurt to play last week. I think Tennessee's front office wanted a baseline to work off in terms of what middling QB play would look like. Mason Rudolph is obviously a non-serious backup, but he's quite possibly just outright better than Levis.

Rereading that sentence above, there's just no way the Lions could suffer that catastrophic of a letdown especially at home.

Spread Pick: Lions -11

Total Pick: Under 45.5

Colts vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Texans Texans -5 46

Unless we hear that Joe Flacco is suddenly starting at quarterback for the Colts, I'm going to just not think too hard about this. The Texans are the better team and probably should get healthier this week after missing five defensive starter against the Packers.

I'm a bit alarmed that C.J. Stroud couldn't generate much offense in that matchup, but Green Bay's defensive coordinator threw a ton of exotic blitzes at that team all throughout the contest. Gus Bradley....is not doing that for the Colts. Frankly, I'm not sure he's doing anything at all.

Spread Pick: Texans -5

Total Pick: Under 46

Packers vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Jaguars Packers -4 49.5

Now this game feels more like a surprise waiting to happen. The Jacksonville offense has the talent to be feisty. It's just been the coaching staff that has mucked things up until this point. I don't think that'll change just because they won against a bad Patriots team.

I also think the travel back from London after staying their two weeks is an underrated negative for this game. However, the Packers usually play down to their competition, or at least they did before Jeff Hafley. As a Packers fan, I'm pretty uneasy about this game, but I've been trained to be skittish after a decade-plus of these sorts of games being a letdown.

Spread Pick: Packers -4

Total Pick: Over 49.5

Cardinals vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Dolphins Dolphins -3 46.5

This line presumes Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be back, to the point that he absolutely needs to be in order for this to make sense.

If Tua is back, it's really not a debate in my mind. The Dolphins are a significantly better team and shouldn't really have much trouble moving the ball, which was the only way Miami was losing games.

Spread Pick: Dolphins -3

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Jets vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Patriots Jets -7 41.5

I nearly picked the Patriots to cover here because I'm convinced Drake Maye is going to be the spread killer most weeks, but the comments from head coach Jerod Mayo after last week's London loss are hovering in my head.

I know Bill Belichick is jaded about his New England exit, but he's also not ignorant. I agree with Belichick that this team is effectively the same that Mayo was a coach for last year, and that the Patriots have looked way more soft under the Mayo regime than Belichick. The Jets are soft in their own right and seem to be finding new ways to lose, but this would be a different level of surprising.

Spread Pick: Jets -7

Total Pick: Over 41.5

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Buccaneers Falcons -2.5 46

We're going to learn a lot about Baker Mayfield, and more importantly offensive coordinator Liam Coen with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the foreseeable future. I thought the Falcons would be fine against the Seahawks last week and that proved to be a catastrophic incorrect call. I don't think Tampa's defense can rival Seattle's, but I also didn't Seattle would do that well last week either.

I'm cautiously and begrudgingly riding with the Falcons again this week, but this will absolutely be a market corrector matchup ahead of Week 9.

Spread Pick: Falcons -2.5

Total Pick: Under 46

Eagles vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Bengals Bengals -3 48

I'm not entirely sure how to feel about this game. We correctly called the Eagles trouncing the Giants last week. That was a divisional game with a bit of history. This, this is just a battle between two knuckleballer teams trying to throw three strikes.

The Bengals will absolutely be able to generate offense against the Eagles. That much I'm certain of. I think the Eagles can too, but they're heavily reliant on A.J. Brown in order to do so. Give me the team that I think will be more consistent offensively, even if that statement is an oxymoron for these two.

Spread Pick: Bengals -3

Total Pick: Over 48

Saints vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Chargers Chargers -7 40

Seven seems kind of high given how bad this Greg Roman offense is, but the Saints also got absolutely obliterated at home against a worse team in the Broncos last week.

The better bet would just taking the under on the implied score of the Saints. You could pretty comfortable adjust the total for a parlay as well if you'd like, but I feel far more confident saying the Saints won't score three times as opposed to the Chargers winning by seven.

Spread Pick: Chargers -7

Total Pick: Under 40

Bills vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Seahawks Bills -3 46.5

This is going to be an underrated game on the Week 8 slate, but this just feels like it'll be a good football matchup. This is a bit of a test from a travel perspective for Buffalo, and they really didn't look good in the first half before throttling the Titans in the final 30 minutes. I wouldn't recommend doing that against Geno Smith and company, but the quarterback/Seattle is liable to throw themselves into an early hole of which they'll fail valiantly to climb out of.

Spread Pick: Bills -3

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Bears vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Commanders Bears -2 Under 44

Might as well make this one the lock of the week for me. It seems unlikely Jayden Daniels (ribs) will play, and I have absolutely zero belief in the Marcus Mariota offense.

Bears fans are getting a bit loud about Caleb Williams' recent performance, but I don't really blame them given their quarterback history. There's going to be a bit of a hype reckoning when Chicago's schedule gets more challenging after Week 9, but until then the conversation rightfully should center on Williams' rise.

Spread Pick: Bears -2

Total Pick: Under 44

Panthers vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Broncos Broncos -9 43.5

I initially had the Panthers and the points, but it sounds like Andy Dalton won't play after being involved in a car accident Tuesday.

This number is astronomically high for an offense that I'm not convinced is any good, but Carolina is objectively awful on both fronts especially with Bryce Young set to make another start. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick by default will play better than he did earlier this season, but there's not going to be a positive ending from this reverse Cinderella story.

Spread Pick: Broncos -9

Total Pick: Under 43.5

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Raiders Chiefs -10 41.5

This is another number that is massive considering the Chiefs just want to win running the ball, but I also just don't want to pick this gross Raiders offense to cover. Plus there's that Christmas Day revenge game narrative too. I appreciate the NFL allowing us to effectively not care about the late afternoon games at all. Thanks!

Spread Pick: Chiefs -10

Total Pick: Over 41.5

Cowboys vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. 49ers 49ers -4.5 46.5

I don't think losing Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is the problem. It's just the collective (gestures at the roster) "everything". Isaac Yiadom is one of the team's top corners, and that's not because San Francisco has lost a corner of significant consequence. We still don't have a concrete idea when Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) will be available after months of dealing with this nonsense. Hell, the 49ers someone have TWO kickers that have suffered significant injuries this year. If something can go wrong outside of Brock Purdy getting injured, it feels like it's happened for the 49ers.

I don't like taking the Cowboys, but they usually play to the level of their competition, the Lions massacre not withstanding. Dak Prescott typically struggles in the Bay area, but this feels like two teams meeting at their lowest.

Spread Pick: Cowboys +4.5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Giants vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Steelers Steelers -6.5 36.5

I think Russell Wilson is the perfect floor raiser. He throws a nice touch pass, he has some mobility and he can read a defense fine enough. Some teams don't need a floor raised, but rather need to jump for the ceiling. Mike Tomlin teams already comfortably have the floor set high enough where maintaining that is a win.

We'll see if the Daniel Jones era is going to conclude soon. I don't think he's played all that bad, but there's enough whispering about a quarterback change that it seems like a front office trying to save face on an awful situation that they placed themselves in.

Spread Pick: Steelers -6.5

Total Pick: Over 36.5

NFL Week 8 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 8 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 3-6 in best bets last week mainly due to unfavorable situational in-game advantages. That'll happen from time to time, and I think it underscores how difficult prop bets can be. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

Look ahead at the NFL Week 9 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.