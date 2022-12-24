Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Expert Picks and Predictions

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Odds for Week 16

The Eagles are a 4.5-point underdog and +180 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 46. The Eagles' team total is 20.5 points while the Cowboys' team total is 25.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 13-1 while averaging 29.3 points while allowing 19 per game. The 10-4 Cowboys are scoring 28 points per game and giving up 19 per contest.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles have a three-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East. With three games remaining, one Philadelphia win or one Dallas loss secures the divisional crown for them. Even if Dallas cannot win the division, they have all but clinched the No. 5 seed, which goes to the team with the best record that doesn't win their division.

But the biggest news going into this game is Jalen Hurts. In Week 15, he injured his shoulder, and will not play this week and possibly next week as well. Gardner Minshew will be the quarterback.

The Cowboys were looking dominant as of two weeks ago, but injuries on defense, especially at cornerback, have made their elite defense look vulnerable. They have lost two of their top-three cornerbacks for the season. Also, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a neck injury last week, and he won't play this week, which will hurt their run defense.

Eagles vs Cowboys Best Bets: Eagles money line and Eagles over the 20.5-point team total

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction

The Eagles will likely use their excellent offensive line to feature Miles Sanders and the rushing attack. Especially with Vander Esch out, they should have consistent success, and that will allow them to take play-action shots at the weakened Dallas secondary. Don't forget that Philadelphia is expected to get Dallas Goedert back, which will give Minshew another weapon along with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The offense may not be as explosive as it was with Hurts, but they should have little trouble moving the ball.

Although the Cowboys will want to come out and run the ball, there is a good chance they end up having to chase points. And despite the Eagles having a pair of excellent cornerbacks, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz do much of their damage in the middle of the field, so they should be able to keep the game competitive.

Ultimately, the Dallas defense is unlikely to dictate the game, and that will give the Eagles the upper hand.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 30-23.