Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For NFC Championship

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers, NFC Championship

A ticket to the Super Bowl will be on the line when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Let's dive into the betting options for this matchup and highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 1-2 (+0.15 units)

Season record: 32-24-1 (+3.34 units)

If you're looking for picks and predictions on the entire slate, check out our NFL Conference Championship picks.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Get in on the action at DraftKings during the NFL playoffs when you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets on registration. Ohio and Maryland are the latest states to launch sports betting and residents can get in on the fun for the NFL Postseason using the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code or DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets.

Eagles: Spread -2.5 (-120), -145 Moneyline

49ers: Spread +2.5 (+100), +125 Moneyline

Game Total: 46.5 points

Check out the latest NFL Conference Championship odds in order to find the up-to-date odds across a multitude of sportsbooks. If you have already signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL gets you a bonus worth up to $1,250. For football fans in Ohio, register using the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Best Bets And Player Props

Eagles MoneyLine (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The 49ers made it here after a close battle against the Cowboys last week. For the first time since taking over as a starter, Brock Purdy failed to record a touchdown, completing 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards. They couldn't get much done on the ground, either, with Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell combining for 86 yards on 24 carries. It was their defense that stepped up in the win, which included them intercepting Dak Prescott twice.

The Eagles couldn't have looked much better in their blowout win over the Giants in the Divisional Round. Jalen Hurts had three total touchdowns and they ran for 268 yards as a team. Their defense applied what felt like constant pressure on Daniel Jones, eventually holding the Giants to just seven points. This has the makings of another defensive battle, and the 49ers certainly have more weapons on offense to be able to put up a fight. However, the Eagles are a combined 8-2 at home in the regular season and the playoffs, and Jalen Hurts looks to have shaken off the rust that came with his shoulder injury. Look for him and their defense to get them to the Super Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Even with the 49ers struggling on offense last week, and McCaffrey having fewer carries than Mitchell, McCaffrey managed to find his way into the end zone. What makes him so dangerous, and appealing for this wager, is that he is capable of reaching the end zone both on the ground, and as a member of the passing games. Over his last eight games, he has five rushing touchdowns and four scores through the air.

The Eagles are able to get to the quarterback, and their secondary is among the best in the league. However, they did allow a total of 15 touchdowns to running backs during the regular season. To put that into perspective, wide receivers and tight ends combined to score 19 touchdowns against them. With how heavily McCaffrey has been used inside the red zone, look for him to score yet again.

Robbie Gould Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Gould sure has been busy in the playoffs. He had four field goal attempts in both of the last two games, and he converted each of them. Going back to the regular season, that makes it four times over the last five games that he has made at least three field goals. He only had one multi-field goal game through his first six matchups this season, but he has eight in 13 games since.

As previously discussed, the Eagles have a ton of talent on defense. It helped them allow just 20.2 points per game during the regular season. The 49ers have a lot of weapons on offense that should be able to help them move the ball, but converting those drives into touchdowns won't be easy. If a couple of them stall out, look for Gould to convert his field goal attempts.

For Ohio bettors looking to try out a new sportsbook, sign up at Bet365 with the Bet365 Ohio Promo Code, which gets new users in Ohio $200 when they wager $1.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Best Bets Summary

Eagles MoneyLine (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Robbie Gould Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Massachusetts is gearing up to launch sports betting this spring and you can get ahead of the game if you're in MA with the latest info on Massachusetts sportsbooks and Massachusetts sports betting promos here at RotoWire.