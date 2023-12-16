Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 15

I guess my trust editor doesn't hate me after all! Oh, don't you worry, I'll have another incorrect prediction for OUR Chicago Bears out very shortly. But, I do get a small break from the Monsters of the Midway to jump into an interesting AFC contest with huge playoff implications, a concept that is completely foreign to someone that covers the Bears on the regular. Let's see what's cooking in I-N-D-Y.

Steelers at Colts Betting Odds for Week 15

Colts -1.5 / Steelers +1.5

Colts ML -120 / Steelers ML +110

Total 42.5

On Dec. 8, the early opener was Indy -3 and it stayed there for quite a while until Sunday's results lowered it to 2.5. On Wednesday, the line moved to 1.5, which is where it remains today. A whopping 87% of the money is on Pittsburgh at the time of this writing. The total has also moved quite a bit from the early opener with a steady rise from 39.5 to today's number of 42.5.

Steelers at Panthers Betting Picks This Week

Both of these teams are 7-6 and sitting sixth and seventh, respectively, in the AFC playoff picture. Both teams are also coming off dumpster-fire losses last week, with the Steelers making the inept Patriots look like the glory days Patriots and the Colts getting stomped in Cincy to end a four-game winning streak. Both of these teams are also being led by QBs who remind us they are backups for a reason. With so many unknowns, I'm going to look at what I do know, which is very little. Come to think of it, I don't know why I signed up for this game. Every trend seems to counter itself. For example, five of Indy's six home games have gone over the total, but EVERY Pittsburgh road game has gone under. Neat. So, I'm sticking with where I see value, and that's on the Colts. I'll take Gardner Minshew over Mitch Trubisky on a short number. I also don't mind going against the public 87% that moved the line from the original 3.

Steelers at Colts Best Bet: Colts -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Steelers at Colts Prediction

I honestly have no idea how this game is going to play out. The Colts will want to speed things up, the Steelers will want to slow things way down. Often, Pittsburgh is able to dictate things at its pace, but I think the Colts have the ability to play ugly and still win. I'm going to say Indy moves to 8-6 with a 21-18 home victory.