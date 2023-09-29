Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 4 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 4 brings a lot more action on Rival Fantasy. In addition to season-long fantasy leagues, Rival offers a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 4. Challenges puts two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Allen threw for a season-low 218 yards Week 3 against the Commanders. With the Bills building a big early lead, Allen only attempted 32 passes. He did have one touchdown through the air and one on the ground, somewhat salvaging his stat line. This should be a very different game script against the Dolphins, who have one of the best offenses in the league. That likely means that Allen and the Bills will have to throw a lot to keep pace.

Lawrence only has three touchdown passes through three games. He has also yet to surpass 279 passing yards in a game, while throwing two total interceptions. Up next is a matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the league. Part of the reason for that is that they like to run a lot on offense, which means they generally possess the ball a long time. With Allen and the Bills' offense having the potential to put more points on the board against the Dolphins, taking him over Lawrence is the way to go.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson has shown flashes as to why he was taken with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 Draft. In Week 2, he torched the Packers for 124 yards on 19 carries. He has also caught at least four passes in each game. However, twice he had only 10 rushing attempts, leaving him to finish with fewer than 60 rushing yards in both of games. He is losing some work to Tyler Allgeier, who has 38 carries this season.

Allen is putting up video-game numbers through three weeks. In Week 2, he caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He then followed that up with 18 receptions for 215 yards in Week 3. He even threw a 49-yard touchdown in that game. He has been targeted 39 times already, and his workload isn't going to decline with Mike Williams (knee) now lost for the season. Combine a heavy target share with a matchup against a Raiders team that has allowed 25.7 points per game and Allen has the potential to provide another huge stat line, making him the player to roll with in this challenge.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite the Jaguars drafting Tank Bigsby, Etienne is still their featured running back. He has received at least 18 carries in two of three games and has been targeted 13 times. His best performance came last week against the Texans when he finished with 88 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards. With Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing attack struggling, they should continue to rely heavily on Etienne against the Falcons.

The main reason to like Etienne in this matchup is the difficult opponent that Prescott faces this week. The Cowboys play the Patriots, who have allowed just two passing touchdowns this season and 19.7 points per game. Prescott has already had a slow start, throwing for 647 yards and three touchdowns through three games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.