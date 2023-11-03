Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 9 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 9 brings another slate of opportunities to play on Rival Fantasy. In addition to season-long fantasy leagues, Rival offers a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest. For new users, click here for a first deposit match of up to $200.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 9. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kelce had one of his worst performances of the season last week against the Broncos. He was targeted nine times, but finished with just six receptions for 58 yards. It was his second-lowest yardage total this season and just his third game without a touchdown. The good news for him is that he has a great bounce-back spot in Week 9 against the Dolphins, who are tied for the third-most receptions allowed to tight ends in the league.

As good as Kelce's matchup is, Kamara might have an even better one against the Bears. Kamara's forte is his ability to catch passes. He has only played in five games this season because of his suspension, but he already has 39 receptions for 228 yards and a touchdown. That's in addition to his 320 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Don't expect the Bears, who have given up the third-most receptions in the league to running backs, to slow him down. With that in mind, let's give Kamara the edge over Kelce.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have the potential to be involved in a high-scoring affair versus the Chiefs. With so much talent around him, Tagovailoa already has four games with at least three touchdown passes and four games with at least 300 passing yards. If there's a negative to his play, it's his interceptions. Last year, he only threw eight picks in 13 games.

Herbert exploited a matchup against the Bears last week, throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns. He's not lacking for talent around him, even with Mike Williams (knee) out for the season. The problem for him in Week 9 is that he has a matchup against the Jets. They have allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards per game in the league and just eight scores through the air. No need to overthink this Challenge. Roll with Tagovailoa.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

With the Dolphins having such an explosive offense, Waddle has caught a touchdown pass in three of the last four games. However, Tyreek Hill being in the fold can sometimes limit Waddle's upside. When he posted 121 receiving yards against the Patriots in Week 8, it was his first 100-yard game of the season. Not only that, but he has had four games with fewer than 65 receiving yards.

The Giants were a mess at quarterback last week against the Jets. Daniel Jones (neck) was still out and Tyrod Taylor went down early with a rib injury. They turned to Tommy DeVito, whom they basically did not allow to throw. They instead relied heavily on Barkley, who turned a whopping 36 carries into 128 yards. Jones is back this week, but the Giants will be without tight end Darren Waller (hamstring). Barkley should get a ton of work against a Raiders team that has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game in the league. That makes him the player to select in this Challenge.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.