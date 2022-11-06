This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

The Cardinals (3-5) welcome the division-rival Seahawks (5-3) into State Farm Stadium for the second meeting between the teams this season. Arizona comes into the game off a Week 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Meanwhile, Seattle checks in riding a three-game winning streak, with their most recent success a 27-13 home win versus the Giants in Week 8.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds for Week 9

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Seahawks +114 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Cardinals -125 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Point spread: Seahawks +2 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Cardinals -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: Over 48.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Under 49 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)

The Cardinals opened as 3.5-point favorites when the line was first released in the middle of last week, but the public began to hammer the Seahawks' underdog status in the immediate aftermath of Week 8 results. That eventually brought the number all the way to 1 at some sportsbooks, and it's risen slightly back to 2 in some venues since then.

The total has been a bit steadier overall, opening at 49.5, dipping to 49 and then shooting back up to a high point of 50.5 early in the week. It eventually was bet back down to 49 and has since toggled between that figure and 49.5 since that point.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Picks This Week

DeAndre Hopkins' availability has been a boon for both Kyler Murray and the entire Cardinals offense, with the star wideout producing a 22-262-1 on 27 targets in his first pair of contests. Murray has thrown for 530 yards and completed 69.9 percent of his throws over that span, by far his most efficient stretch of the season yet.

However, the duo and the rest of the air attack will have a tough challenge on their hands against a Seattle defense that's given up just 198 passing yards per contest in the last three games, along with 8.1 yards per completion. Additionally, Arizona will have to shore up its pass protection after allowing six sacks of Murray in the initial Week 6 game between these squads, and Seattle has collected 22 sacks overall.

The Seahawks have also shored up their rush defense of late after starting the season off as one of the worst in the league in that category. Seattle has yielded only 91.7 rushing yards per game in the last three, along with 3.9 yards per carry in that sample. The likely return of James Conner (ribs) is going to help Arizona's ground attack, but with the Cards' offensive line short-handed and facilitating just 4.0 RB yards per carry, it could be another difficult afternoon for the running game.

The Seahawks' offense has certainly outperformed expectations – with Geno Smith leading the way in that regard – but they'll also have an uphill battle on their hands Sunday. Seattle managed a modest 19 points overall in its own right in the first meeting, with Smith throwing just 197 yards in that contest. The Cardinals' pass defense has surprisingly been at its most vulnerable at home, however, surrendering 306.5 passing yards per contest in that split.

Kenneth Walker also gives the Seattle offense an explosive dimension that makes up for the loss of Rashaad Penny to season-ending leg injuries. Walker posted a 21-97-1 rushing line in the first meeting, and the Cards have been a bit more vulnerable on the ground of late while allowing 131.3 rushing yards per game in the last three games. Walker's big-play ability and the fact the Seahawks' offensive line facilitates an NFL-high 5.6 RB yards per carry should give the visitors a good chance to establish some balance on offense.

Both defenses do know their opponents well, so I still have faith in the Under on a fairly elevated total hitting while also going with an alternate spread to give the Seahawks a big more wiggle room and still get plus money on the bet.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Seahawks alternate spread +6.5 and Under 48.5 points (+155 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction

Cardinals 24, Seahawks 21

As already detailed, this game could feature some moments for both offenses, and the presence of Hopkins and the anticipated return of Conner should certainly give Murray bit more to work with. Despite the presence of explosive players on both sides, I see a close game that sees some point scored, but not enough to send this over the total.

