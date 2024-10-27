Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 8

One of the marquee matchups for Week 8 features the Seahawks hosting the Bills. Let's dig into the betting options for this game and highlight three wagers that could prove profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 27-21 (+2.61 units)

Seahawks vs. Bills Betting Odds for Week 8

Bills: Spread -3 (-110), -160 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Seahawks: Spread +3 (-110), +140 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 47 points (BetRivers)

The Seahawks might line up without their top wide receiver in DK Metcalf (knee). He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a sprained MCL and might be a long shot to take the field against the Bills.

Seahawks vs. Bills Betting Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 50.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel) for 1 unit

When Metcalf initially suffered his sprained MCL, he was deemed as week-to-week. Then he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. It would surprise if he plays. If he does somehow take the field, he could be limited. Either way, more targets will likely come Smith-Njigba's way.

Smith-Njigba laid an egg against the Falcons last week, finishing with three receptions for nine yards. He was targeted six times in the game and accounts for 20.4% of the Seahawks' targets on the season. That has helped him produce at least 51 receiving yards in three of his last six games. The Seahawks will need to throw a lot to keep up with the Bills' high-powered offense, leaving Smith-Njigba with the potential to produce one of his best stat lines of the season.

Tyler Lockett over 58.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings) for 1 unit

Lockett also had a quiet performance last week, catching four of six targets for 45 yards. With the emergence of Smith-Njigba, Lockett has received just 16.7% of the Seahawks' targets this season. On the bright side, he is averages 12.8 yards per reception. He has four games this season with at least 61 receiving yards. With the potential for additional targets because of Metcalf's injury, over is the way to go here.

James Cook anytime touchdown scorer (+120 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

After missing Week 6 with a toe injury, Cook returned last week against the Titans. He finished with 12 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. The Bills dismantled the Titans, so they did not need to push Cook to take on additional carries late in the game.

This projects as a closer game on the road against the Seahawks, which should lead to plenty of work for Cook. He has recorded at least one touchdown in four of his last five games and has received 16 red zone carries this season. The Seahawks have allowed 5.19 yards per carry to opposing running backs, so this is a great matchup for Cook. At plus odds, taking him to score a touchdown could prove well worth the risk.

Seahawks vs. Bills Prediction

The Bills are the better team here, but playing this game in Seattle is significant. The Bills are 10-2 at home since the start of last season, but just 6-6 on the road. Still, the addition of Amari Cooper for the Bills and the likely absence of Metcalf for the Seahawks tilts the scales in the Bills' favor. This game should remain close, but the Bills are in the driver's seat and should emerge with a victory.