Six Sneaky Adds- Before Week One (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Alan Seslowsky 
September 5, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Before the NFL season kicks off consider adding these six running backs to the end of your fantasy football roster. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky identify Six players who are either one injury away from starting or could have an immediate "sneaky" role on their team.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
