NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski and Kevin Payne both went 8-6 last week to lead the pack. Payne continues to lead the season standings at 85-76-3 (52.7 percent).
Those two nailed their best bets, as did Dalton Del Don. There were no unanimous picks last week, but majority picks went 7-7.
This week, the group made two home dogs unanimous picks — the Falcons +1 and the Raiders +9. Six teams received four votes each. Not only did Nick Whalen prevent unanimity in the Ravens-Chargers matchup, he made the Ravens his best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Packers +7.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Packers
|Commanders +12.5 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|49ers -7 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Dolphins -10 at Jets
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|Saints -1 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Steelers -1 at Bengals
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Jaguars -1.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Buccaneers +2.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Buccaneers
|Patriots -3 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Giants
|Panthers +3.5 at Titans
|Panthers
|Titans
|Panthers
|Titans
|Titans
|Rams -1 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Browns +1.5 at Broncos
|Browns
|Browns
|Broncos
|Browns
|Browns
|Chiefs -9 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Bills +3 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Bills
|Eagles
|Bills
|Bills
|Ravens -3.5 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Ravens
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Bears +3.5
|Best Bet
|Eagles
|Dolphins
|Ravens
|Patriots
|Chargers
|Last Week Record
|6-8
|8-6
|7-7
|8-6
|7-7
|2023 Record
|83-78-3
|73-88-3
|73-88-2
|85-76-3
|77-84-3
|2023 Best Bet Record
|5-6
|4-6-1
|6-5
|7-4
|3-8
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|10-12
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|71-76-3
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The line is treating the Eagles and Bills as virtually even teams, and I don't think that they are even teams. My line was Eagles -5. I also really like Arizona.
|Pianowski
|The Jets finally bench Zach Wilson, and it's for a guy who had one touchdown pass and 13 picks in college. You can't make these guys up.
|Whalen
|I know the Ravens are making a cross-country trip and just lost Mark Andrews, but this feels like a friendly number for what may still be the best team in the AFC. The Chargers are verging on all-out disaster territory.
|Payne
|Giants are a fraud with Tommy DeVito. Give me the under for the Browns' team total in Denver.
|Del Don
|I really like this slate, but no best bet jumped out. I hate the Chargers as favorites but will back them as dogs this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
