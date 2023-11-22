NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

November 22, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski and Kevin Payne both went 8-6 last week to lead the pack. Payne continues to lead the season standings at 85-76-3 (52.7 percent).

Those two nailed their best bets, as did Dalton Del Don. There were no unanimous picks last week, but majority picks went 7-7. 

This week, the group made two home dogs unanimous picks — the Falcons +1 and the Raiders +9. Six teams received four votes each. Not only did Nick Whalen prevent unanimity in the Ravens-Chargers matchup, he made the Ravens his best bet.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Packers +7.5 at LionsLionsLionsLionsLionsPackers
Commanders +12.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysCommanders
49ers -7 at SeahawksSeahawks49ers49ers49ersSeahawks
Dolphins -10 at JetsJetsDolphinsDolphinsJetsJets
Saints -1 at FalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalcons
Steelers -1 at BengalsSteelersSteelersSteelersBengalsBengals
Jaguars -1.5 at TexansTexansTexansTexansJaguarsTexans
Buccaneers +2.5 at ColtsColtsColtsColtsColtsBuccaneers
Patriots -3 at GiantsGiantsGiantsPatriotsPatriotsGiants
Panthers +3.5 at TitansPanthersTitansPanthersTitansTitans
Rams -1 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsRamsRamsCardinals
Browns +1.5 at BroncosBrownsBrownsBroncosBrownsBrowns
Chiefs -9 at RaidersRaidersRaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Bills +3 at EaglesEaglesBillsEaglesBillsBills
Ravens -3.5 at ChargersChargersChargersRavensChargersChargers
Odds from BetMGM.

2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe line is treating the Eagles and Bills as virtually even teams, and I don't think that they are even teams. My line was Eagles -5. I also really like Arizona.
PianowskiThe Jets finally bench Zach Wilson, and it's for a guy who had one touchdown pass and 13 picks in college. You can't make these guys up. 
WhalenI know the Ravens are making a cross-country trip and just lost Mark Andrews, but this feels like a friendly number for what may still be the best team in the AFC. The Chargers are verging on all-out disaster territory.
PayneGiants are a fraud with Tommy DeVito. Give me the under for the Browns' team total in Denver.
Del DonI really like this slate, but no best bet jumped out. I hate the Chargers as favorites but will back them as dogs this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
