NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

This week, the group made two home dogs unanimous picks — the Falcons +1 and the Raiders +9. Six teams received four votes each. Not only did Nick Whalen prevent unanimity in the Ravens-Chargers matchup, he made the Ravens his best bet.

Those two nailed their best bets, as did Dalton Del Don. There were no unanimous picks last week, but majority picks went 7-7.

Scott Pianowski and Kevin Payne both went 8-6 last week to lead the pack. Payne continues to lead the season standings at 85-76-3 (52.7 percent).

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Packers +7.5 at Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Packers Commanders +12.5 at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Commanders 49ers -7 at Seahawks Seahawks 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks Dolphins -10 at Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets Saints -1 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Steelers -1 at Bengals Steelers Steelers Steelers Bengals Bengals Jaguars -1.5 at Texans Texans Texans Texans Jaguars Texans Buccaneers +2.5 at Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Buccaneers Patriots -3 at Giants Giants Giants Patriots Patriots Giants Panthers +3.5 at Titans Panthers Titans Panthers Titans Titans Rams -1 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Rams Rams Cardinals Browns +1.5 at Broncos Browns Browns Broncos Browns Browns Chiefs -9 at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Bills +3 at Eagles Eagles Bills Eagles Bills Bills Ravens -3.5 at Chargers Chargers Chargers Ravens Chargers Chargers Bears +3.5 at Vikings Vikings Bears Vikings Bears Bears Best Bet Eagles Dolphins Ravens Patriots Chargers Last Week Record 6-8 8-6 7-7 8-6 7-7 2023 Record 83-78-3 73-88-3 73-88-2 85-76-3 77-84-3 2023 Best Bet Record 5-6 4-6-1 6-5 7-4 3-8 2023 Unanimous Pick Record 10-12 2023 Majority Pick Record 71-76-3 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson The line is treating the Eagles and Bills as virtually even teams, and I don't think that they are even teams. My line was Eagles -5. I also really like Arizona. Pianowski The Jets finally bench Zach Wilson, and it's for a guy who had one touchdown pass and 13 picks in college. You can't make these guys up. Whalen I know the Ravens are making a cross-country trip and just lost Mark Andrews, but this feels like a friendly number for what may still be the best team in the AFC. The Chargers are verging on all-out disaster territory. Payne Giants are a fraud with Tommy DeVito. Give me the under for the Browns' team total in Denver. Del Don I really like this slate, but no best bet jumped out. I hate the Chargers as favorites but will back them as dogs this week.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

