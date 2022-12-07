Fantasy Football
Staff Picks: Week 14

December 7, 2022

This article is part of our Survivor series.

Tough picking for the RotoWire crew last week as Kevin Payne was the only writer in the black at 10-5. Scott Pianowski had just his second sub-.500 week of the season but is still in control with a 16-game lead in the standings at 111-76-8 (59.0 percent). 

Eight favorites covered, which was bad news for a group that often backs underdogs. Majority picks went 4-11 — 1-7 where the favorite covered. That one winner among the covering favorites was the Steelers (albeit barely a favorite at -1) Pittsburgh was Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen's best bet too.

Unanimous picks went 2-1 to improve to 11-6-2 for the year. 

As for this week, there are no unanimous picks, though seven teams received four votes each. Three of those teams ended up as best bets, with Whalen, Payne and Dalton Del Don picking the Bengals, Giants and Seahawks, respectively. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Raiders -6 at RamsRamsRamsRaidersRaidersRams
Jets +9 at BillsJetsJetsBillsBillsBills
Browns +6 at BengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsBrownsBengals
Texans +16.5 at CowboysTexansTexansCowboysTexansTexans
Vikings +2.5 at LionsVikingsVikingsVikingsLionsLions
Eagles -7 at GiantsGiantsGiantsEaglesGiantsGiants
Ravens +2.5 at SteelersRavensRavensSteelersRavensSteelers
Jaguars +4 at TitansTitansJaguarsTitansTitansJaguars
Last Week's Record7-86-97-810-54-11
2022 Record95-92-8111-76-889-98-895-92-892-95-8
2022 Best Bet Record7-65-7-16-77-5-18-5
2022 Unanimous Pick Record11-6-2    
2022 Majority Pick Record94-93-8    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI like a lot of "bounce-back" teams this week — the Titans, Chiefs and Chargers among them.
PianowskiNot that this is generally predictive, but I found this a very difficult week. I was happy to take the points with the Ravens, in a divisional series that almost always plays as a tight game.
WhalenWith the Bengals rolling and Deshaun Watson still getting his sea legs, I'll take Cincy with the points at home.
PayneThe Chiefs have scored 350 points on offense, the Broncos ...166. Brock Purdy is a nice story, but I'm not convinced yet. I'd expect fireworks from the Vikings-Lions and Ravens-Steelers.
Del DonI've rarely gone with a favorite for my best bet this year, but Seattle's line seems short. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

