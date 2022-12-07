Staff Picks: Week 14

This article is part of our Survivor series.

Tough picking for the RotoWire crew last week as Kevin Payne was the only writer in the black at 10-5. Scott Pianowski had just his second sub-.500 week of the season but is still in control with a 16-game lead in the standings at 111-76-8 (59.0 percent).

Eight favorites covered, which was bad news for a group that often backs underdogs. Majority picks went 4-11 — 1-7 where the favorite covered. That one winner among the covering favorites was the Steelers (albeit barely a favorite at -1) Pittsburgh was Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen's best bet too.

Unanimous picks went 2-1 to improve to 11-6-2 for the year.

As for this week, there are no unanimous picks, though seven teams received four votes each. Three of those teams ended up as best bets, with Whalen, Payne and Dalton Del Don picking the Bengals, Giants and Seahawks, respectively.

