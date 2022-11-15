Streaming Defenses: Week 11 Options for Fantasy Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Anyone planning ahead for the playoffs should be prepared to consider using multiple defenses, as there isn't a single team I rank Top 10 for each of Weeks 15-17. There are, however, three units that land in my Top 5 for both Weeks 16 and 17, with Tampa, San Francisco and Baltimore (three of the better defenses) all getting back-to-back favorable matchups after tough draws in Week 15. Those three, of course, already are rostered in most fantasy leagues, while other potential heroes (Minnesota, Cleveland) could be available. Let's take a look before we jump into the

Anyway, it's getting to be the time of year where fantasy teams in good shape to reach the playoffs can start looking ahead and planning. With that in mind, I've taken a crack at ranking D/STs for Weeks 15-17, in addition to our usual rankings for the current week, next week and the rest of the season (ROS). I've also tried to account for playoff schedules in the ROS rankings at the bottom, though I still think that's the wrong way to approach the D/ST spot.

I tend to view fantasy football as a weekly game, especially when it comes to streaming defenses. We can look ahead at the schedule and have some idea about which teams will have the best matchups a month from now, but there's also a good chance for significant things to change, in part because of the massive impact QB injuries can have (see: Cardinals-Rams this past Sunday).

Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 1 Cowboys (vs. JAX) 49ers (vs. WAS) Bucs (vs. CAR) 2 Eagles (at CHI) Bills (at CHI) Ravens (vs. PIT) 3 Vikings (vs. IND) Ravens (vs. ATL) Eagles (vs. NO) 4 Packers (vs. LAR) Titans (vs. HOU) 49ers (at LV) 5 Jets (vs. DET) Bucs (at ARZ) Chiefs (vs. DEN) 6 Chiefs (at HOU) Rams (vs. DEN) Cowboys (at TEN) 8 Saints (vs. ATL) Jets (vs. JAX) Jaguars (at HOU) 8 Steelers (at CAR) Browns (vs. NO) Browns (at WAS) 9 Broncos (vs. ARZ) Vikings (vs. NYG) Seahawks (vs. NYJ) 10 Patriots (at LV) Bengals (at NE) Chargers (vs. LAR) 11 49ers (at SEA) Panthers (vs. DET) Giants (vs. IND) 12 Bills (vs. MIA) Jaguars (at NYJ) Packers (vs. MIN) 13 Giants (at WAS) Patriots (vs. CIN) Cardinals (at ATL) 14 Panthers (vs. PIT) Chargers (at IND) Colts (at NYG) 15 Chargers (vs. TEN Raiders (at PIT) Dolphins (at NE)

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 11

1. Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT)

27% Yahoo, 36% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.25

Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 12: 14th (at TEN), Week 13: 28th (vs. KC)

Don't be fooled by Pittsburgh getting a win over the Saints last week. Mike Tomlin has done a great job pulling the defense together after an ugly start to the year, but the offense remains in shambles, only looking half-decent in the past game against a struggling New Orleans squad on a short week. Now the Steelers face a well-rested Bengals team coming out of a bye, and there's even some chance DT DJ Reader (knee) comes back from IR after returning to practice at the beginning of the week. Cincinnati should take care of business against a Pittsburgh team that's allowed the fourth most fantasy points to D/STs.

2. Washington Commanders (at HOU)

5% Yahoo, 18% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.5

Opponent implied total: 19

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 12: 15th (vs. ATL), Week 13: 23rd (at NYG)

Flying high after Monday's upset win, the Commanders can now look at their schedule and realistically imagine being 7-5 ahead of a Week 13 matchup with the Giants and a Week 14 bye. First up is a trip to Houston to face a team that's allowed at least five fantasy points to every opposing defense this year, with Davis Mills throwing nine interceptions in his past seven games. The Texans want to run the ball with Dameon Pierce as much as they can, but the tendency to fall behind eventually forces Mills to air it out to his subpar crew of pass catchers.

3. New York Jets (at NE)

20% Yahoo, 31% ESPN

Team implied total: 17.75

Opponent implied total: 20.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 12: 7th (vs. CHI), Week 13: 21st (at MIN)

Betting odds suggest I should put Denver here, not New York, but Derek Carr is more trustworthy than Mac Jones even with so many of his weapons out, and the Jets' defense has outscored the Broncos' in fantasy despite being arguably not quite as good in real life. The Jets rank fifth in fantasy scoring, while New England's offense has given up the 10th most points to team defenses, including seven or more in three straight games before a Week 10 bye. It was only three weeks ago that the Jets came away with six sacks and eight fantasy points in a 22-17 loss to New England; they scored seven or more in six straight ahead of the Week 10 bye, and should do the same the next two weeks in favorable matchups.

4. Denver Broncos (vs. LV)

56% Yahoo, 50% ESPN

Team implied total: 22

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 12: 3rd (at CAR), Week 13: 22nd (at BAL)

The Broncos are favored over a team that's arguably even more disappointing than themselves, with the bonus of an even better matchup coming next week against QB Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. Regardless of whether they pick up a pair of wins to crawl back into the wild-card race, the Broncos should produce fantasy points the next two weeks. Remember that the Raiders have TE Darren Waller (hamstring) and WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) sidelined, leaving Mack Hollins as the No. 2 target for Derek Carr.

5. Los Angeles Rams (at NO)

56% Yahoo, 38% ESPN

Team implied total: 17.75

Opponent implied total: 21.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 12: 30th (at KC), Week 13: 15th (vs. SEA)

I don't agree with the Rams being 3.5-point underdogs, unless Matthew Stafford (concussion) ends up missing another week, which doesn't seem especially likely. Sure, the already-struggling Rams offense is in big trouble without Cooper Kupp (ankle), but it's not as if Andy Dalton and the New Orleans offense are in significantly better shape. Only two teams have given up more fantasy points to team defenses, with half of the Saints' opponents reaching double digits, including three of the past four. The Rams probably won't score that many, especially if Dalton is benched, but they should be good for a handful of points.

Week 11 Rankings

Ravens (vs. CAR) Bills (vs. CLE) 49ers (at ARZ) Bengals (at PIT) Patriots (vs. NYJ) Eagles (at IND) Commanders (at HOU) Saints (vs. LAR) Jets (at NE) Broncos (vs. LV) Giants (vs. DET) Rams (at NO) Packers (vs. TEN) Texans (vs. WAS) Falcons (vs. CHI) Chiefs (at LAC) Cowboys (at MIN) Titans (at GB) Vikings (vs. DAL) Bears (at ATL)



Looking Ahead to Week 12

49ers (vs. NO) Bills (at DET) Broncos (at CAR) Cowboys (vs. NYG) Buccaneers (at CLE) Ravens (at JAX) Jets (vs. CHI) Dolphins (vs. HOU) Colts (vs. PIT) Chiefs (vs. LAR) Vikings (vs. NE) Eagles (vs. GB) Steelers (at IND) Panthers (vs. DEN) Commanders (vs. ATL) Bengals (at TEN) Chargers (at ARZ) Falcons (at WAS) Cardinals (vs. LAC) Titans (vs. CIN)

Rest-of-Season Rankings