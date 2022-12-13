Streaming Defenses: Week 15 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Weather is also more of a factor now, and we might even get a snow game this Saturday in Buffalo. Between that and all the QB injuries, rankings could change a good bit between Tuesday and Friday. If you check back in late Friday or early Saturday, I'll have updated everything following final injury reports. And if you're looking for my rankings estimates for future weeks, those are down at the bottom of the page after the Week 15 discussion.

As of Tuesday morning, four Week 15 contests had over/unders south of 40. The past couple weeks have been brutal for QB injuries, which likely means we'll see a lot of ugly football this December and have no shortage of good options for D/ST streaming.

Top Streaming Options for Week 15

1. Green Bay Packers (vs. LAR)

36% Yahoo

Team implied total: 23.25

Opponent implied total: 16.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 27th (at MIA), Week 17: 21st (vs. MIN)

This once-premium matchup has lost all its luster... unless you're in need of a defense this week. The Packers are touchdown favorites against whatever's left of the Rams (though maybe we shouldn't be mocking them, right Mack Hollins?). Anyway, Baker Mayfield is still terrible, and he's stuck behind a poor O-line and doesn't have his top two wide receivers. The once-mighty Rams have the lowest implied total of Week 15 and should be treated as a top-three matchup even after last Thursday's impressive rally.

2. Denver Broncos (vs. ARZ)

43% Yahoo

Team implied total: 19.5

Opponent implied total: 17.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 6th (at LAR), Week 17: 30th (at KC)

With Kyler Murray (ankle) likely out for this game and possibly the rest of the year, Arizona joins the expanding list of offenses we can target pretty much every remaining week. The Broncos aren't quite the defensive heavyweight we saw earlier this season, but they're still better than most and shouldn't have too much trouble against an Arizona offense that's struggled to run the ball this year (27th in DVOA) and now has backup Colt McCoy starting under center.

3. Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL)

20% Yahoo

Team implied total: 20.5

Opponent implied total: 17.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 7th (vs. NO), Week 17: 11th (at WAS)

Move the Browns way down in the unlikely event of Lamar Jackson (knee) returning this week, or slightly down if Tyler Huntley (concussion) plays. As a Ravens fan, I'm unfortunately guessing it'll be neither and the Browns will face undrafted rookie Anthony Brown (no relation) in his first NFL start. Also keep an eye out for weather reports; it doesn't look too bad as of Tuesday, but even the relatively nice December days in Cleveland can be tough for passing due to wind.

4. Carolina Panthers (vs. PIT)

7% Yahoo

Team implied total: 20.25

Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 18th (vs. DET), Week 17: 17th (at TB)

I anticipated ranking Pittsburgh over Carolina here, but the Panthers just keep playing great defense and now are favored by two points (rightfully so) over the Steelers. Which isn't to say the Steelers are a bad start; just that Carolina has been shockingly good of late, scoring seven or more fantasy points the past four games (including three wins). The offense may still be borderline hopeless, but that's also true for the Steelers, regardless of whether Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett (concussion) is the one misfiring.

5. Washington Commanders (vs. NYG)

28% Yahoo

Team implied total: 22.25

Opponent implied total: 17.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 16: 12th (at SF), Week 17: 9th (vs. CLE)

The Commanders have scored five or more fantasy points in six straight games, including seven points right before the Week 14 bye in a road game against these same Giants. Now Washington is favored by more than a field goal for the rematch, with homefield advantage, rest advantage and a roster that's simply more talented (the coaching staff perhaps somewhat less so). We might even see Chase Young (knee) this Sunday, considering he was listed as questionable for this same matchup two weeks ago.

Week 15 Rankings

Chiefs (at HOU) Packers (vs. LAR) Broncos (vs. ARZ) Eagles (at CHI) Browns (vs. BAL) Cowboys (at JAX) Bills (vs. MIA) Panthers (vs. PIT) Commanders (vs. NYG) Steelers (at CAR) Vikings (vs. IND) Saints (vs. ATL) 49ers (at SEA) Cardinals (at DEN) Lions (at NYJ) Jets (vs. DET) Patriots (at LV) Giants (at WAS) Seahawks (vs. SF) Bengals (at TB)

Looking Ahead to Week 16

Titans (vs. HOU) 49ers (vs. WAS) Bills (at CHI) Ravens (vs. ATL) Buccaneers (at ARZ) Broncos (at LAR) Browns (vs. NO) Jets (vs. JAX) Lions (at CAR) Rams (vs. DEN) Jaguars (at NYJ) Commanders (at SF) Chargers (at IND) Raiders (at PIT) Bengals (at NE) Steelers (vs. LV) Chiefs (vs. SEA) Panthers (vs. DET) Patriots (vs. CIN) Vikings (vs. NYG)

Week 17 Rankings