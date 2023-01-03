Streaming Defenses: Week 18 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

I'll make sure to update the rankings later this week (Wednesday/Thursday), at which point we'll know more about injuries and perhaps have some clues about non-playoff teams that want to use Week 18 to look at young players.

For those in leagues that include Week 18, make sure to target defenses that still have something to play for. The Giants and Buccaneers may play some/all of their starters, but there's a risk of guys being pulled early regardless of the score. The Vikings, meanwhile, aren't technically locked into a spot but can only move up if the Cardinals pull off an upset of the Niners as 14-point underdogs. It remains to be seen how Minnesota approaches the game, which kicks off in the early window before the 49ers play.

Top Streaming Options for Week 18

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)

45% Yahoo

Team implied total: 22.5

Opponent implied total: 16

This isn't without risk, as there's always the chance a big night from Derrick Henry puts Titans QB Joshua Dobbs in favorable situations where he isn't as likely to take sacks or turn the ball over. Just know it didn't work out that way the last three times Henry played, with Tennessee giving up 12 fantasy points to the Jacksonville defense, seven points to the Chargers and 11 to the Texans despite getting triple-digit rushing yards and a touchdown from the star running back.

The Titans have lost six in a row and given up seven or more fantasy points to the opposing defense in five straight, including four turnovers and four sacks in a 36-22 Week 14 loss to the Jaguars with Ryan Tannehill starting at quarterback. The Jags ran off 29 consecutive points in that game with the help of a couple lost fumbles from Henry, who's otherwise had their number over the years. If he does score a touchdown Saturday night, it'll be the first TD against the Jaguars since Week 15.

Vrabel said Josh Dobbs will start vs. Jaguars — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 2, 2023

2. Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)

28% Yahoo

Team implied total: 24

Opponent implied total: 17.5

While RB Cam Akers stayed hot this past weekend, Baker Mayfield came crashing back to reality with four sacks, a lost fumble and 132 passing yards on 23 dropbacks. The blowout win over Denver in Week 16 is thus confirmed as an outlier, with the Rams otherwise allowing at least seven fantasy points to every defense they've faced since the end of November. In fact, they've yielded three or more sacks in every other game since the end of October and have given up the third most fantasy points overall this year. An inconsistent Seattle defense should cash in again after beating up on the Jets in Week 17 to stay alive in the wild-card hunt.

3. Indianapolis Colts (vs. HOU)

21% Yahoo

Team implied total: 20.5

Opponent implied total: 17.5

For all their issues on offense, the Colts had mostly been putting up a fight on defense until this past weekend's ugly loss at the Meadowlands, recording 43 sacks (t-8th) and 18 takeaways (t-23rd) on the season. They're a respectable 14th in defensive DVOA, while the Texans are 31st in offensive DVOA (ahead of only Indianapolis) and have shown no running game whatsoever since RB Dameon Pierce's season-ending injury.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)

32% Yahoo

Team implied total: 24.75

Opponent implied total: 17.75

There's a lot up in the air here, between Lamar Jackson's recovery from a PCL injury and the possibility of an altered schedule to accommodate the Bills-Bengals game after a scary incident Monday night.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)

41% Yahoo

Team implied total: 21

Opponent implied total: 18

There's no shortage of choices for this spot, with the Chargers (at DEN) and Saints (vs. CAR) offering similar appeal and the Dolphins/Jets not far behind. Pittsburgh, though, has more than a good matchup working in its favor, having allowed fewer than 20 points in seven of eight games since a Week 9 bye (a timeframe that also coincides with T.J. Watt's return from injured reserve). Deshaun Watson has looked somewhat better the past couple weeks, but he'll have a tough time on the road against a top defense — one that's still battling for a wild-card spot in the AFC.

