Streaming Defenses: Week 4 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

There's no clear-cut No. 1 among the streaming options this week, and it's generally a tough slate for ranking D/STs beyond the Top 3 of Kansas City (at LAC), San Francisco (vs. NE) and New York (vs. DEN). After those three, Houston is the only team favored by more than 4.5 points in Week 4, sitting at -6 for a home matchup with the Jaguars. One could argue for putting the Texans atop the streaming list below, but I personally prefer targeting QBs worse than Trevor Lawrence from games projected for fewer points (even if there's lower odds for a blowout). It's a good week to trust your gut rather than strictly following someone's rankings or projections (mine, for example).

Top Streaming Options for Week 4

1. Miami Dolphins (vs. TEN)

47% Yahoo, 51% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.0 Opponent implied total: 18.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: 10th (at NE), Week 6: BYE

This ill-conceived MNF matchup will feature more than enough skill-position talent and maybe even good coaching, but it figures to be ugly all the same with Will Levis and one of Miami's backup QBs throwing the passes. Levis has committed a league-high eight turnovers and taken the second most sacks (15), with his aggressive style of play mostly backfiring behind a shoddy offensive line. The Titans benched turnstile right tackle Nicolas Petit-Frere — also an emerging fantasy analyst — in favor of Jaelyn Duncan this past Sunday, but Duncan quickly proved to be even worse and likely will head back to the bench now. Miami's defense, meanwhile, has been about average, which should be good enough to get the job done in a home matchup with Levis and Co.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. CLE)

43% Yahoo, 31% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.25 Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: 11th (at DEN), Week 6: 11th (vs. PIT)

As bad as the Raiders defense has been this season, Cleveland's offense has played even worse, struggling in three consecutive games against teams (DAL, JAX, NYG) that otherwise haven't won a game or held an opponent below 20 points. Deshaun Watson has always taken sacks at a high rate and only seems to be getting worse, with his 16 this season being the most in the league. The question at this point isn't if he'll ever recapture his peak Houston form but whether he can manage to be playable as a low-end starter. Cleveland's never-ending injury issues at offensive tackle don't help, nor does a possible Amari Cooper injury at the end of last week's game. A home matchup with the Browns is about as good as it gets right now, although we may need to move the Raiders down a spot or two if DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) eventually is ruled out.

3. Tennessee Titans (at MIA)

3% Yahoo, 3% ESPN

Team implied total: 18.0 Opponent implied total: 19.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: BYE, Week 6: 6th (vs. IND)

The Titans gave up some big plays to Green Bay this past Sunday but have otherwise played good defense this year, keeping things semi-competitive despite the repeated meltdowns on offense. Tennessee's ranking could fluctuate some along with Miami's QB situation, as Week 3 starter Skylar Thompson (ribs) seems worse than both Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley. The latter was last on the Week 3 depth chart, but his track record as an NFL starter is actually the least awful of the three. It's unclear at this point which of the three will start Monday night.

4. Houston Texans (vs. JAX)

54% Yahoo, 31% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.75 Opponent implied total: 19.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: 25th (vs. BUF), Week 6: 4th (at NE)

Jacksonville has arguably been the worst team in the NFL so far, getting blown out by the Bills on Monday after losing to a pair of teams (Miami, Cleveland) that both got beat up in their other two games. While no defensive juggernaut, the Texans have allowed 303 yards or fewer each week this season, with their bigger issue being an offense that's failing to meet lofty expectations. A home game against Jacksonville should allow Houston to get right on both sides of the ball.

5. Chicago Bears (vs. LAR)

55% Yahoo, 37% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.25 Opponent implied total: 18.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 5: 3rd (vs. CAR), Week 6: 3rd (vs. JAX)

Matthew Stafford isn't a QB we'd typically target, but it's a reasonable strategy here when he's on the road against a good defense and playing without Cooper Kupp (ankle) or Puka Nacua (knee). The Rams also have two starting interior linemen on injured reserve, leaving them down four starters on offense, while the Chicago defense seemingly came out of Week 3 without any injury concerns besides backup DT Zacch Pickens (groin) and reserve cornerback Terell Smith (cornerback).

The Bears haven't been great defending the run (4.5 YPC, t-17th in yardage), but they rank fifth in net yards allowed per pass attempt (5.2) and are tied for third in takeaways (six). We may see some big fantasy scores over the next few weeks as Chicago gets three consecutive home games against the Rams, Panthers and Jaguars.

Week 4 Rankings

Chiefs (at LAC) 49ers (vs. NE) Jets (vs. DEN) Steelers (at IND) Dolphins (vs. TEN) Titans (at MIA) Raiders (vs. CLE) Cowboys (at NYG) Texans (vs. JAX) Browns (at LV) Bears (vs. LAR) Falcons (vs. NO) Saints (at ATL) Rams (at CHI) Cardinals (vs. WAS) Bengals (at CAR) Packers (vs. MIN) Vikings (at GB) Lions (vs. SEA) Colts (vs. PIT)

Looking Ahead to Week 5

Seahawks (vs. NYG) Broncos (vs. LV) Bears (vs. CAR) Patriots (vs. MIA) Jaguars (vs. IND) Steelers (vs. DAL) Cowboys (at PIT) Commanders (vs. CLE) Chiefs (vs. NO) Jets (at MIN) Dolphins (at NE) Browns (at WAS) Raiders (at DEN) Packers (at LAR) Colts (at JAX) 49ers (vs. ARZ) Panthers (at CHI) Falcons (vs. TB) Vikings (vs. NYJ) Buccaneers (at ATL)

Rest-of-Season Rankings