Streaming Defenses: Week 6 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Philadelphia opened the week as the only team favored by more than a touchdown, coming out of a bye to host a collapsing collapsed team that's apparently set on starting Deshaun Watson

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

While there's almost no chance of matching last week's performance top to bottom, the upcoming slate looks like a better-than-average one for streamers, thanks in large part to a pair of teams coming out of byes to face opponents with implied totals of 17 points or under.

Week 5 brought redemption in a big way, after the first month of the season fell short of our usual standard here at Streaming Defenses . Each of the five recommendations for Week 5 scored double-digit fantasy points and finished Top 10 in D/ST scoring, although in Seattle's case it took some incredible luck to get there on what was mostly a terrible day for the team. The other four defenses simply dominated, which perhaps wasn't shocking given the opponents they faced and/or the way they'd played heading into Week 5.

Top Streaming Options for Week 6

1. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. CLE)

36% Yahoo, 10% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.0 Opponent implied total: 17.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 13th (at NYG), Week 8: 19th (at CIN)

Philadelphia opened the week as the only team favored by more than a touchdown, coming out of a bye to host a collapsing collapsed team that's apparently set on starting Deshaun Watson for at least another game or two. The opponent barely seems to matter at this point, as the Browns scored just two TDs on offense the past two weeks against the Raiders (nine D/ST fantasy points) and Commanders (13 points). Cleveland has yielded seven more sacks (26) than any other team while averaging a league-worst 4.9 yards per pass attempt.

2. Houston Texans (at NE)

42% Yahoo, 21% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.25 Opponent implied total: 15.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 23rd (at GB), Week 8: 7th (vs. IND)

There's apparently some chance this will be the first game of the Drake Maye era rather than Jacoby Brissett's sixth start of the year, which would make things a lot more interesting in real life but wouldn't reduce the fantasy appeal of Houston's defense. As much as I believe in Maye's talent, he'll have the deck stacked against him early on, playing with a bottom-five group of pass catchers and an equally struggling offensive line.

3. Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)

14% Yahoo, 17% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.25 Opponent implied total: 16.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 14th (at ARZ), Week 8: 9th (vs. NO)

I don't buy the Chargers as a three-point favorite on the road against a team that's been playing top-notch defense, but there's plenty of streaming appeal nonetheless, facing a rookie QB in a game with the lowest over/under (35.5) of Week 6. The next time Bo Nix plays well against a decent defense will be the first, as his solid showings so far have been Week 3 against an injury-riddled, struggling Bucs defense and then Week 5 versus the Raiders. His opponent this week has yet to allow more than 20 points or score fewer than five fantasy points in a game.

4. Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)

5% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.75 Opponent implied total: 20.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 18th (vs. SEA), Week 8: 23rd (at TB)

There hasn't been much to like with Atlanta's defense apart from a pair of TDs in the Week 4 win over New Orleans. The appeal here is all about matchup, with Andy Dalton's initial success for Carolina giving way to disappointment. A lousy Bengals defense limited Dalton to 5.5 YPA in Week 4, and the Bears completely shut him down Week 5, allowing 136 passing yards in a 36-10 win. Atlanta's defense is unlikely to match Chicago's level of dominance but should be good for a couple sacks and a takeaway.

5. Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)

17% Yahoo, 11% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.0 Opponent implied total: 21.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 7: 9th (vs. MIA), Week 8: 31st (at HOU)

The Colts will probably give up yards and points in even the most favorable matchups, but for streaming purposes they could work out well anyway if Will Levis (shoulder) continues his mistake-riddled brand of football. Tennessee has allowed a league-high 14.5 fantasy points per game to D/STs, including 21 points in Week 3 to a Green Bay defense that nobody will mistake for a juggernaut. Hold your nose and hope for the best... or at least for Levis' worst. A slight downgrade may be in order if Mason Rudolph ends up starting, although he'd also be safely among the worst Week 6 starting QBs in the league.

Week 6 Rankings

Eagles (vs. CLE) Steelers (at LV) Texans (at NE) Chargers (at DEN) Broncos (vs. LAC) Bears (vs. JAX) Falcons (at CAR) Colts (at TEN) Bills (at NYJ) Titans (vs. IND) Raiders (vs. PIT) Packers (vs. ARZ) Jets (vs. BUF) Buccaneers (at NO) Saints (vs. TB) 49ers (at SEA) Jaguars (at CHI) Bengals (at NYG) Ravens (vs. WAS) Patriots (vs. HOU)

Looking Ahead to Week 7

Bills (vs. TEN) Saints (vs. DEN) Commanders (vs. CAR) Jaguars (vs. NE) Bengals (at CLE) Jets (at PIT) Rams (vs. LV) Steelers (vs. NYJ) Colts (vs. MIA) Dolphins (at IND) Broncos (at NO) Patriots (at JAX) Eagles (at NYG) Chargers (at ARZ) Cardinals (vs. LAC) Ravens (at TB) Lions (at MIN) Falcons (vs. SEA) Seahawks (at ATL) Vikings (vs. DET)

