Sunday Night Football Betting Picks: Cowboys vs. Giants, Sept. 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Sunday Night Football, Sept. 10

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season features a battle between NFC East foes when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. Let's try to add even more excitement to the game by highlighting some intriguing wagers to consider.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Cowboys: Spread -3.5 (-102), -175 Moneyline

Giants: Spread +3.5 (-118), +145 Moneyline

Game Total: 46 points

The Cowboys are road favorites despite posting a 4-4 record away from Dallas last season. At home, they were 8-1.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

Dak Prescott threw 15 interceptions last season despite playing in just 12 games. That marked the fourth time in his career that he has thrown at least 10 picks in a season. Of his 15 interceptions, two of them came against the Giants in Week 12. He didn't play in their first meeting in Week 3 because of an injury.

The Giants have improved their cornerback position, adding rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins to play alongside veteran Adoree' Jackson. Xavier McKinney and Jason Pinnock are also a dangerous safety duo. On top of that, the Giants like to use a variety of blitz packages to put pressure on the opposing quarterbacks. Look for Prescott to be forced into at least one bad throw that results in an interception.

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet: Dak Prescott over 0.5 interceptions (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Graham Gano is one of the best kickers in the league. Last season, he converted 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts, including eight of nine from at least 50 yards. During his three-season stint with the Giants, he has missed a total of just eight field goal attempts.

With how accurate Gano was last season, he made at least two field goals in a game 10 times. He converted three of four attempts against the Cowboys in Week 3, then made both of his attempts against them in Week 12. The Cowboys have a good defense that allowed the fifth-fewest points per game last season, so they could force the Giants to settle for field goals, rather than reaching the end zone. At plus odds, this is too good to pass up.

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet: Graham Gano over 1.5 field goals made (+110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley during the offseason and failed to work out a long-term extension. After some initial concerns that he may hold out of training camp, he signed a new one-year contract and didn't miss a single practice. With Matt Breida as his primary backup, Barkley should once again have a heavy workload.

Barkley received a ton of scoring opportunities last season. He was given 38 carries inside the red zone, including 15 carries inside the five-yard line. That helped him produce 10 rushing touchdowns, including one each in both games against the Cowboys. The Giants should have an improved offense this season with Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt in the fold, which could afford Barkley with even more scoring opportunities. This is another wager at plus odds that stands out among the crowd.

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet: Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer (+105 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction

The Giants lost to the Cowboys by seven points in their first meeting last season, then followed that up with an eight-point loss in their second matchup. However, the additions that the Giants made on both sides of the ball during the offseason gives them the potential to be a more formidable foe. Add in home-field advantage and they might pull off an upset right out of the gate.