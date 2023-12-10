Sunday Night Football: NFL Best Bets & Picks for Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 14

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

The top two teams in the NFC East will compete in the second of their two meetings this season. The Eagles lead the conference (and division) with a 10-2 record while the Cowboys are 9-3 and just one loss behind Philly for the division lead. This is a massive game because if both teams make the NFL Playoffs, the division winner will host at least one home game while the runner-up would have all their playoff games on the road. If the Eagles win, they will have a two-game lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas with four games remaining. In the Week 9 meeting, the Eagles won a thriller, 28-23. In the victory, Jalen Hurts accounted for three touchdowns but put up limited passing numbers. The trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert each posted between 50-66 yards. On the Dallas side, the passing game was on fire. Dak Prescott threw for 374 yards and three TDs, with CeeDee Lamb (191 yards) and Jake Ferguson (91 yards) both finding the end zone.

NFL fans can get in on the fun by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites and there are plenty of other quality sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds for Week 14

The Cowboys are 3.5-point home favorites (-102 odds) while this game has an over/under total of 53. Dallas has a team total of 28.5 while Philly's team total is 24.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Eagles are averaging 27.4 points, and they are giving up 24 points per contest. Meanwhile, Dallas has scored an average of 32 points, while allowing 18.3 per game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles defense is not close to the same unit that went to the Super Bowl last year. They are outstanding against the run. However, they struggle to slow down opposing passing attacks. The outside cornerbacks, Darius Slay and James Bradberry, are not having great seasons. Also, the linebackers and safeties have been weak in pass coverage.

On offense, the Cowboys seem to have realized they lack a sustaining run game. As a result, they have put the offense on Dak Prescott's shoulders. The Dallas defense is one of the best units in the league. They produce consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. When the pressure doesn't get home, top WRs can have success against them. In addition, the Cowboys defense is adequate when facing the run. Philadelphia is hoping to get Dallas Goedert (arm) back from injury. His return would certainly make them tough to slow down. The Eagles' passing attack has the receiving weapons that can give the Cowboys secondary trouble. All of these factors should lead to a high-scoring game. Betting over 53 on this game, even though these teams scored 51 points in the first meeting, has a solid probability of cashing. Also, after Dallas came inches away from beating this team in Philadelphia, don't be surprised if the Cowboys win and cover the 3.5-point spread. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Best Bet: Cowboys -3.5

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Prediction

Dallas figured out in the first meeting that the Eagles have no answer for CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson working in the middle of the field. This is a weakness the Eagles have had all season. From a personnel standpoint, there is little they can do to fix this problem. Also, Dallas may not waste its time attacking the best run defense in the league. I expect Dallas to use a similar formula on offense as it did in the Week 9 game by passing at a high frequency. As a result, they should put together many successful scoring drives. On the other side, it seems that Jalen Hurts is not quite looking as sharp as he did last year. The scoring numbers have been fine, but look for the Cowboys to put Hurts under a lot of pressure. That could cause Philly to have breakdowns on enough key drives to change the balance of this contest. I predict the Cowboys win this game, 33-26.