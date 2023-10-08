Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

With "my" Bears in the good hands of TNF writer Mike Barner this week, I've been shipped off to The Crossroads of America to dive into this AFC South battle. With the entire division sitting at 2-2, every game is critical, and this one is no exception. Let's see what this one has to offer.

Titans @ Colts Betting Odds for Week 5

Line: Titans -2.5

Total: 42.5 to 43.5

Moneyline: Titans -130

The Colts opened at -1.5, but the line has shifted dramatically toward the Titans and I'm not exactly sure why. The total has been generally steady around the 42.5 mark at most books but is as high as 43.5 at DraftKings. I have so many questions... I feel like the biggest variable here is the return of Jonathan Taylor. If bettors think he is a detriment, then I can see the line shifting toward Tennessee, but why would the total go up? And if the total is going up because of his return, why would the line shift away from the Colts? Something is goofy here.

Titans @ Colts Betting Picks This Week

Rookie stud QB Anthony Richardson is healthy and causes nightmare matchups for any defense he faces. And, the Colts get one of the best RBs in the game back this week in Jonathan Taylor. Indy has been far better than anyone predicted early on and the Colts only seem to be getting better. The defense has been steady while Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense doesn't exactly strike fear in the hearts of defenses. Yes, the strength of Tennessee is stopping the run, but Richardson + Taylor is a different kind of running game. I think both teams will run the ball, play tough D, and keep the clock moving. From a total perspective, I like the under at 43.5. The Colts are a very live dog here and I'll take all those points as well. But my best bet is where I find the most value, and that's on the Colts moneyline at +120. The money has moved in the wrong direction in my view.

Titans @ Colts Best Bet: Colts ML +120 (@ BetMGM)

Titans @ Colts Prediction

As mentioned above, I see this as a quick-moving game that features two of the best RBs in the game and one of the most dynamic running QBs in the game. All will be on display early and often as the Colts get out to a 7-3 lead at the end of one. The teams exchange touchdowns in the second as Indy takes a 14-10 lead into half. The Titans close to 14-13 late in the third, but a Richardson to Michael Pittman TD makes it 21-13 in the fourth and an Indy FG puts the finishing touches on a 24-13 victory.