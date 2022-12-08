Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders Expert Bets and Player Props for NFL Week 14

Week 14 kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams have been besieged by injuries, while the Raiders are trying to make a late push for a playoff spot. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 1-2 (-0.55 units)

Season record: 17-22 (-8.07 units)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Rams: Spread +6.5 (-105), Moneyline +225

Raiders: Spread -6.5 (-115), Moneyline -265

Game Total: 43.5 points

Thursday Night Football - Rams vs. Raiders Best Bets and Player Props

Cam Akers over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's been a wild ride at running back for the Rams this season. Akers fell out of favor early, even finding himself inactive for a spell while the team looked to trade him. No deal ever materialized, and with the Rams falling out of the playoff picture, they decided to release Darrell Henderson. With Henderson no longer in town, Akers and Kyren Williams are left to lead the Rams' backfield.

Akers had his best game of the season in Week 13, rushing 17 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. It was a favorable matchup, given that the Seahawks have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the league. With Akers receiving at least 14 carries in two of the last three games, a similar workload could lead him to hit the over on this modest total.

Van Jefferson Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-120 BetMGM) for 1 unit

Injuries have hit the Rams up and down their roster. At wide receiver, they will likely be without Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) for the remainder of the season. That leaves Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell to lead them at the position. That's not exactly an inspiring trio. Jefferson is certainly the most accomplished out of the group, coming off a 2021 season in which he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the Rams' injuries at quarterback, Jefferson has recorded at least 39 receiving yards in two of the last three games. He received 15 targets over that three-game stretch, and has an excellent opportunity to lead the Rams in targets moving forward. Given that the Raiders have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league, this could turn out to be a profitable wager.

Race to 20 Points: Raiders (-170 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Rams being down so many players on offense has contributed to them scoring fewer than 20 points in six of their last nine games. Their defense also hasn't been great, allowing at least 20 points in seven of their last nine games. If there is a bright spot for the Rams, it's that the Raiders have allowed 24.7 points per game. However, with the Rams having so many injuries and playing on a short week, it might be difficult for them to even reach 20 points in this matchup.

On the Raiders side, they have scored at least 20 points in all but two games this season. One of those two games, they narrowly missed with 19 points. Josh Jacobs is rolling, having run for 482 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games. He also had 131 receiving yards during that stretch. Add in the dangerous Davante Adams at wide receiver and the Raiders have the best chance of reaching 20 points first.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Rams vs. Raiders

RotoWire has the latest NFL odds, NFL picks and NFL futures to cover all your betting needs. We also have a robust selection of NFL player futures from the best sportsbooks. Check out our NFL Week 14 picks for every game this week as well.