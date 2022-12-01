Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Expert Bets and Player Props for NFL Week 13

Thursday Night Football in Week 13 brings an important battle in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills, who are tied atop the division with the Miami Dolphins at 8-3, will be on the road to face the New England Patriots, who have a 6-5 record that still puts them within striking distance. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight some appealing options.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.75 units)

Season record: 16-20 (-7.52 units)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Patriots: Spread +3.5 (-105), Moneyline +160

Bills: Spread -3.5 (-115), Moneyline -190

Game Total: 43.5 points

Thursday Night Football - Patriots vs. Bills Best Bets and Player Props

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-110 Bet MGM) for 1 unit

Stevenson entered this season in a timeshare with Damien Harris. Harris went down with an injury in Week 5 that forced him to miss most of that game and all of the Patriots' Week 6 matchup with the Browns. Stevenson stepped into a leading role, rushing 44 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns over those two games. Harris has been in and out of the lineup with injuries since, but even when he has been healthy, Stevenson has held onto a leading role.

Starting in Week 7, the Patriots turned to Stevenson heavily in the passing game. He has received at least six targets in five straight games, coming away with at least six receptions four times. He finished with at least 56 receiving yards in a game four times, including two games with at least 70 receiving yards. The Patriots might need to throw even more to keep up with the Bills' high-powered offense, which should afford Stevenson with plenty of opportunities to reach this over.

Josh Allen Over 0.5 Interceptions (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Allen continues to play through an elbow injury that he suffered in Week 9 against the Jets. He has attempted at least 42 passes in two of three games since, although he only had a total of four passing touchdowns during that three-game span. Also, he was picked off three times.

Interceptions have been a problem for Allen. He threw 15 of them across 17 games last season and he already has 11 over 11 games this year. He has been intercepted at least one time in four of the last five games, including three games in which he threw multiple interceptions. The Patriots are tied for the fourth-most interceptions (12) in the league, so don't be surprised if Allen gets picked off again.

Devin Singletary Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+145 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Over his first eight games this season, Singletary only tallied one touchdown through the air. He didn't have a single rushing touchdown while receiving a total of just 11 red zone rushing attempts. While he wasn't racking up rushing touchdowns in bunches last season, he had a respectable seven over 17 games.

The last three games have seen the Bills rely more heavily on Singletary when they get in close. He has received a total of 17 rushing attempts inside the red zone, which helped him come away with three total touchdowns. Last season, the Patriots allowed a total of eight rushing touchdowns to running backs. One of those came at the hands of Singletary, and he added two more rushing touchdowns against them in the playoffs. Although the Patriots have only allowed one rushing touchdown to running backs this season, taking a chance on Singletary to reach the end zone at these odds is appealing.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Patriots vs. Bills

From the latest NFL odds to NFL picks and NFL futures, RotoWire has your NFL betting bases covered. We also have a comprehensive collection of NFL player futures. For picks on every game this week, check out our NFL Week 13 picks.