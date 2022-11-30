NFL Week 13 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds and Picks for Week 13

Last week was an uphill battle as we scratched and clawed for close to a .500 mark ATS. Totals were less kind and it'll be tough to catch up over the next few weeks, but we press on.

Through 12 weeks, the under is hitting 55.3 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 56.7 percent of the time per RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page. In Week 12, underdogs and favorites split 8-8 while totals went 8-7-1 to the under.

In this column, we'll dig into the spreads and totals for each game on the board for NFL Week 13 and give out our picks for each. Remember that RotoWire has weekly NFL picks articles. If you're not signed up at a sportsbook yet, make use of the best betting promos to find the best offers in your area.

Michael Rathburn kicked off our Week 13 betting content with his NFL Week 13 line movement piece that spots the biggest spread shifts for this week. Sports betting just launched in Maryland and our staff has dug into the Ravens Super Bowl odds heading into this week. For those in Ohio, sports betting is set to launch on Jan. 1 of 2023.

NFL Week 13 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 13

In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 13 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Week 12 Record ATS: 7-8-1

Week 12 Record on Totals: 6-10

Season Record ATS: 73-70-5

Season Record on Totals: 68-79-1

Patriots vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Bills Bills -4.5 Buffalo -215; New England +194 43.5

When you write an article like this, you appreciate the little things like the schedule makers putting two teams that played last Thursday on this week's TNF matchup. Rest will be equal and therefore not much of a factor either way. Buffalo overs are a whopping 0-6 when the Bills are on the road thus far and now face a tough defense, but also a defense that was shredded pretty emphatically by Minnesota last week. Maybe the more interesting takeaway from that Pats' game was how the offense looked; that was easily the best I've seen Mac Jones in his pro career. It'll obviously be a bit chillier than a dome in Foxboro this week, but I could see the New England offense continue to click against a banged-up Bills defense. I'll side with Buffalo covering and am interested to see if this one could be relatively high scoring.

Spread Pick: Bills -4.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

Falcons vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Steelers Falcons -1 Atlanta -110; Pittsburgh -108 43.5

There's no consensus on this one yet. Some books have Atlanta as +1 home dogs, others have them as 1-point home favorites. Be sure to shop around depending on which side you're on because there's value to be had either way.

Atlanta is ice cold against the spread of late but had a golden opportunity to cover last weekend before a vintage Marcus Mariota moment spoiled it. Pittsburgh meanwhile won outright as underdogs in Indianapolis on Monday but I contend that had more to do with Indianapolis than it did the Steelers. I'll take the Falcons either way here and will endeavor to get them at +1. Pittsburgh has no rushing attack to speak of and despite its weapons in the passing game, the quarterback play won't be enough to make Atlanta pay for its woeful secondary.

Spread Pick: Falcons +1 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (DraftKings)

Ravens vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Denver Ravens -8 Baltimore -375; Denver +315 38.5

I don't care how bad Denver is, the Ravens can't get out of their own way on offense and the defense took a concerning step back last week when it had to face a competent quarterback for the first time in a month. The Ravens should win this one but it won't be pretty. Adding on, Baltimore is 0-4-1 ATS at home this year. That's worse than the Rams!

Spread Pick: Broncos +8.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 38.5 (PointsBet)

Bears vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Packers Packers -4.5 Chicago +165; Green Bay -180 43.5

The line here seems to suggest Justin Fields will either be out or limited for Sunday's game while Green Bay should have Aaron Rodgers available after he left Sunday night's game. Even if Fields is available, Chicago's defense is in shambles and may not be able to stem the Packers' attack whether it's through the air or on the ground. 4.5 points is a lot to trust with this Packers team on the road, but the Bears really might be in trouble in this spot. The line has gone up a point and a half since Monday.

Spread Pick: Packers -4 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

Lions vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Jaguars Jaguars -1.0 Jacksonville -115; Detroit +110 51.5

As someone that's a fan of the team on the receiving end of Trevor Lawrence's comeback effort this past Sunday, I'm convinced that we're starting to see the 2021 No.1 pick officially arrive. Vegas seems to think so as well as the line has moved 2.5 points in Jacksonville's direction since Monday. Detroit obviously put up a valiant effort against Buffalo on Thanksgiving but the defense is still an issue and that's a problem if the Week 12 version of Lawrence shows up again.

Spread Pick: Jacksonville -1 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 51.5 (DraftKings)

Texans vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Browns Browns -7.0 Cleveland -320; Houston +270 47.0

Deshaun Watson's first game since 2020 comes in a familiar spot as he leads the Browns into Houston. The line is down three points since opening, with the understanding all along that this would be Watson's first game back. In other words, Cleveland wouldn't be favored by close to this much if it was Jacoby Brissett back there.

The money is pouring in on Cleveland; as of Tuesday, over 90% of the money bet on the spread in this game was on the Browns. It makes sense-- Houston is a dreadful outfit and only scored 15 points Sunday in Miami after the Dolphins had called off the dogs. But nearly two full years without a live rep in a game makes me wonder about Watson being able to hit the ground running. Houston has been a touchdown dog or more twice this season and covered both times. I'll hold my nose and back Houston.

Spread Pick: Texans +7 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (FanDuel)

Vikings vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Jets Vikings -3.0 Minnesota -150; New York +135 44.5

The line has come down from -4.5 at open and -3.5 as of last week to settle in at -3. Minnesota got off the mat on Thanksgiving after being shellacked by Dallas the week prior but now faces one of the best defenses in the league. New York got a boost on offense this past week by moving away from Zach Wilson. Now we can at once think that Wilson might not be the guy and also be skeptical that Mike White keeps things up for a second week in a row. Maybe all the Jets need is just average quarterback play because the rest of the team is strong enough to carry everything else. I'm willing to risk it and find out. Give me the Jets, who are 4-1 ATS on the road.

Spread Pick: Jets +3.0 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel)

Giants vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Commanders Commanders -2.0 Washington -133; Giants +116 40.5

New York's regression continues and though Washington needed a goal line turnover from Mariota to seal the win and cover last week, I believe they're objectively the better team in this spot. The G-Men have obviously been good against the number this year as they've overperformed for much of the season. A blowout loss at home to the Lions relative to the spread and a backdoor to cover 8.0 on Thanksgiving doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in the Giants' recent play. The market seems to be split 52/48 in favor of the Giants as of this writing so luckily siding with Washington isn't a nauseatingly public play. Of note, Washington is 4-2 ATS on the road and New York is 4-2 ATS at home.

Spread Pick: Commanders -2.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (PointsBet)

Eagles vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Titans Eagles -5.5 Philadelphia -222; Tennessee +195 44.5

This number opened at Philly -2 and has since jumped as high as -6.5 during the course of the season and has now settled down at -5.5 in recent days while the total is down a full point since last week. This game features the best team at home ATS in the Eagles vs. the best road team ATS in the Titans. I'm loathe to bet against the Titans on the road but I think the Eagles are being undervalued by the public right now as 70 percent of the money is coming in on Tennessee as of this writing.

Spread Pick: Eagles (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (PointsBet)

Rams vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Seahawks Seahawks -350 Seattle -350; Los Angeles +290 41.5

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2022 Los Angeles Rams.

7.5 is a big number to trust with a volatile Seahawks side, but the Rams are really playing out the string at this point and have no home-field advantage to speak of anyway. Lay the wood.

Spread Pick: Seahawks -7.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 41.0 (PointsBet)

49ers vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Dolphins 49ers -3.5 Dolphins +172; 49ers -189 46.5

This is one of several phenomenal matchups this weekend. Miami is coming off a bye in the sense that they played the Texans at home last week while the Niners couldn't really get in gear offensively against New Orleans. We can't have that short of a memory, though. San Francisco lit it up on Monday Night Football in Week 13 in a high-altitude environment and were therefore on a short week Sunday with some altitude after-effects still present. 80% of the money and 78% of the volume were on Miami as of Tuesday and that's just too strong a consensus on one side of a pretty even matchup. San Francisco's defense is at an entirely different level than what Miami just faced with Houston and will make life much tougher for Tua Tagovailoa. This is a good spot to buy back in on the 9ers.

Another interesting nugget is that Overs are 4-1 in Miami road games while Unders are 4-1 in 49ers home games. Since I think the Niners will win, I expect this to unfold in a way that suits their play style as they keep Miami's offense in check and do just enough with their offense to cover in a relatively low-scoring game.

Spread Pick: 49ers -3.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 46.5 (PointsBet)

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Chiefs Chiefs -1.5 Cincinnati+115; Kansas City -130 53.0

I cannot wait for the late afternoon window this week. It'll be tough to choose between this one and the 49ers-Dolphins matchup. Ja'Marr Chase plans to play in this one, which gives Cincinnati close to a full complement of weapons, especially if Joe Mixon is also able to give it a go. The Chiefs have been the better team this season, hence their status as road favorites. The public loves Kansas City in this spot; 89% of the money was on the Chiefs as of Tuesday and like the splits with the Dolphins game, that's too lopsided. Cincinnati has a legit shot at winning outright. Their win in a tough environment this past Sunday leads me to believe they're about to start a serious late-season run.

Spread Pick: Bengals +2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 52.5 (PointsBet)

Raiders vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Chargers Chargers -1.5 Las Vegas +108; Los Angeles -120 50.5

I never get either of these teams right so take this with a grain of salt. Even with how often the Chargers play down to their competition, they're still the better team. I think last week's game for the Raiders was a blip rather than a sign of things to come. The Chargers are also one of the best road teams against the number (4-1 ATS, 3rd in NFL)

Spread Pick: Chargers -1.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 50.5 (DraftKings)

Cowboys vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Colts Cowboys -11 Dallas -490; Indianapolis +410 43.5

Indianapolis' offensive line and Matt Ryan's lack of mobility going up against maybe the best pass rush in the league... even if 11 is a lot to ask, this one could get ugly.

Spread Pick: Dallas -10.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (DraftKings)

Buccaneers vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Saints Buccaneers -3.5 Tampa Bay -184; New Orleans +175 40.5

It's so tough to trust either side here. The Buccaneers are a shell of their 2020-21 selves and the Saints are equally unrecognizable. New Orleans has also been the worst road team against the spread and one of the worst overall (1-4 ATS; 1-4 SU). Tampa is just 1-4-1 ATS at home and that's with an average spread of 3.4 points so it's not like they've just been failing to cover huge numbers. I'll take the Saints to lose by a field goal in a low-scoring slog.

Spread Pick: Saints +4.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (FanDuel)

NFL Week 13 Best Bets

Let's dig into our favorite Week 13 NFL best bets across multiple NFL betting sites.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 13

BetMGM consistently has some of the most competitive NFL odds across all sportsbooks. New users at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Below are our best bets for Week 13 at BetMGM. If you're located in Ohio, use the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code for $200 in Free Bonus Bets.

Texans +7

Jets +3

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Check out our favorite bets at Caesars Sportsbook for NFL Week 13. If you're located in Maryland, sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code or try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL if you're located elsewhere to get your first bet on Caesars when you sign up.

Bills -3.5

Falcons +1

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 13

WynnBet is a sportsbook on the rise and consistently has competitive odds for NFL and other sports. The good folks at WynnBet also offer a strong signup bonus when new customers use the WynnBET promo code, XROTO.

Ravens Broncos UNDER 39.0

Seahawks -7.5

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 13

New users at DraftKings can take advantage of the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code at sign-up for free bets. Here are our our best bets for NFL Week 13 using DraftKings' odds.

Raiders-Chargers UNDER 50.5

Cowboys-Colts UNDER 43.5

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 13

FanDuel Sportsbook is an industry leader in the sports betting space. Below you'll find our best bets for NFL Week 13 available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Browns-Texans UNDER 47.5

Jets-Vikings OVER 44.5

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 13

If you're shopping around for a new sportsbook, try BetRivers using the BetRivers bonus code for up to $500 in second-chance bets. BetRivers customers can use those for these picks for Week 13.

Broncos +9

49ers -4

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 13

PointsBet is a fast riser in the sports betting space. The PointsBet promo code gets new users four risk-free bets upon signup. Give "PointsBetting" a try for NFL Week 13 and get the most of your football betting experience.