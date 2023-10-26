Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 26

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 8

The Bills and Buccaneers will kick off Week 8 with a matchup on Thursday Night Football. Let's dive into the betting options for this game and highlight some appealing wagers to consider.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Bills: Spread -9 (-112), -440 Moneyline

Buccaneers: Spread +9 (-108), +340 Moneyline

Game Total: 43.5 points

Baker Mayfield (knee) is officially listed as questionable on the Buccaneers' injury report. However, as of early Thursday morning, reports indicate that he intends to play.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Picks This Week

Prior to Week 7, it had been a quiet rookie season for Dalton Kincaid. He finished with fewer than 28 receiving yards in four of his first five games. He then missed Week 6 against the Giants while in the concussion protocol. Then, with the Bills playing catchup against the Patriots last week, Kincaid finally had his breakout performance. He caught all eight of his targets, finishing with 75 receiving yards.

Part of the reason for Kincaid's muted stat lines is that he hadn't been targeted often prior to Week 7, That could all change moving forward with Dawson Knox having surgery on his wrist. No official timeline has been given for Knox's return, but he is officially out for this game. While there is plenty of juice on the over for Kincaid's receptions prop, it still has a favorable opportunity to cash.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Best Bet: Dalton Kincaid over 3.5 receptions (-166 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Even though Mayfield found himself on the injury report leading up to this game, there isn't much doubt that he will take the field. He has performed well for the Buccaneers, leading them to a 3-3 record that has them right in the thick of the NFC South race. They are even 2-0 on the road.

Mayfield attempted 27 passes in Week 7 in a loss to the Falcons. Running back Rachaad White continues to struggle, averaging only 3.2 yards per carry. Mayfield might need to throw a lot late in this game with the Buccaneers entering as heavy underdogs, so rolling with the over for his attempts prop is an appealing option.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Best Bet: Baker Mayfield over 33.5 pass attempts (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Buccaneers have an underwhelming offense, despite their 3-3 record. They have not scored more than 27 points in a game and have scored 20 or fewer points four times. Their defense has played well, which has contributed to them combining for 37 or fewer points with their opponents in five of their six games. They have faced two great offenses this season in the Eagles and Lions. The game totals for those matchups ended up being 36 and 26 points, respectively. Combine their tendency for low-scoring games with the usual sloppiness that comes with Thursday Night Football and the under is the way to go.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Best Bet: Under 43.5 points (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Bills vs. Buccaneers Prediction

Yes, the Buccaneers have a better record on the road this season. However, playing in Buffalo is an entirely different task. The Bills were 7-1 at home last season and are 3-1 at home to start out this year. Coming off a disappointing loss against the Patriots on the road last week, look for the Bills to bounce back with a win and for the under to hit on the game total.