Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Broncos at Chargers

The NFL kicks off Week 16 with a showdown between the Chargers and Broncos on Thursday night. Both teams are vying for a wild card in the AFC playoffs. Let's dig into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Justin Herbert ($9,800 DK, $15,000 FD) played against the Buccaneers last week. He finished with 195 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. That marked his fourth consecutive game with fewer than 220 passing yards. It was also just his first game since Week 11 in which he threw multiple touchdown passes.

With Herbert hurting, Bo Nix ($10,000 DK, $15,500 FD) might be the better quarterback to target for this game. He also wasn't great last week, throwing for 130 yards and three interceptions against the Colts. However, he did add three passing touchdowns. In his last five games, Nix has recorded 12 touchdowns.

Running Back

Both teams have underwhelming options at running back. J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for the Chargers, leaving Gus Edwards ($7,000 DK, $12,500 FD) and Kimani Vidal ($6,800 DK, $7,000 FD) to take over. The last three games, Edwards has just 91 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. During that same span, Vidal has turned 15 carries into 63 yards.

The Broncos have an unsettled situation at running back with Javonte Williams ($7,600 DK, $11,000 FD), Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) and Audric Estime ($5,600 DK, $8,000 FD) in the fold. The veteran Williams has seen his role decrease drastically, posting just 18 carries the last three games. Estime did not top five carries in any of those three games, either. However, McLaughlin is out, which makes Williams a more appealing option as he should receive additional carries.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

It's going to be difficult to pass up putting Courtland Sutton ($9,600 DK, $14,000 FD) into your lineup for this game. While he only had three receptions for 32 yards last week, he did record a touchdown and was targeted nine times. That marked his seventh consecutive game with at least eight targets. In those seven games, he has 45 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns. The next most appealing wide receiver on the Broncos is probably Marvin Mims Jr. ($4,400 DK, $7,500 FD), who has posted at least 44 receiving yards in three of the last four games. He also had two touchdowns during that span. For those looking to take a chance on a receiver with a cheap salary, Devaughn Vele ($4,000 DK, $9,500 FD) is an option. He only received one target last week, but he showed his upside in Week 12 by catching six of nine targets for 80 yards against the Raiders.

Ladd McConkey ($9,400 DK, $13,500 FD) continues to lead the way at wide receiver for the Chargers. After missing Week 14 with a shoulder injury, he caught five of seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown last week against the Buccaneers. While he only had four receptions for 43 yards when he faced the Broncos in Week 6, he was targeted eight times. Behind McConkey on the depth chart is Quentin Johnston ($8,400 DK, $11,500 FD) and Joshua Palmer ($6,400 DK, $10,000 FD), both of whom are inconsistent options. Johnston has a touchdown in five of his last seven games, but he didn't top 50 receiving yards in six of those games. While Palmer posted six receptions for 78 yards in Week 14, he has fewer than 40 receiving yards in five of his last six games. Still, based on touchdown upside, Johnston is the better option.

At tight end, neither team has a great option. Will Dissly will miss his second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury. With him out, Stone Smartt ($4,200 DK, $7,500 FD) could be worth taking a chance on. He was targeted six times with Dissly sidelined last week, finishing with five receptions for 50 yards. Adam Trautman ($3,600 DK, $6,500 FD) is the top tight end for the Broncos, but he only has 11 receptions all season.

Kicker

In a matchup between two good defensive teams, kickers might be key. Wil Lutz ($5,200 DK, $8,500 FD) has made 27 of 30 field goal attempts, with two of his three misses coming from at least 50 yards. He also hasn't missed an extra point. Cameron Dicker ($5,400 DK, $8,500 FD) has missed three extra points for the Chargers. But he is 8-for-9 on field goal attempts of at least 50 yards. When these two teams met in Week 6, Dicker converted all three of his field goal attempts.

Defense/Special Teams

The Chargers ($5,000 DK, $9,000 FD) and Broncos ($4,800 DK, $9,000 FD) have both allowed 17.6 points per game, which is tied with the Eagles for the fewest in the league. Both teams have also generated 14 interceptions each. The Broncos also lead the league in sacks, while the Chargers are tied for seventh most in that department. These two teams combined for just 39 points in Week 6 and it would not be surprise if this rematch was another low-scoring affair.

