Thursday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

If you're looking for a high-scoring Thursday Night Football game, you probably won't find one in Week 3. With two underwhelming quarterbacks set to take the field, points might be difficult to come by in a matchup between the Steelers and Browns. Still, there is money to be won, so let's highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 0-3 (-3.00 units)

Season record: 2-4 (-2.22 units)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Steelers: Spread: +4.5 (-110), +165 Moneyline

Browns: Spread: -4.5 (-110), -195 Moneyline

Game Total: 38 Points

Thursday Night Football - Steelers at Browns Best Bets and Player Props

Jacoby Brissett Over 16.5 Pass Completions (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's clear that the Browns are a run-heavy offense, and they at least want to stay that way until DeShaun Watson returns from his suspension. They ran the ball 39 times in Week 1, and followed it up with 37 rushing attempts in Week 2. With the talented duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the backfield, don't expect that trend to change anytime soon.

Even with the Browns running the ball so much, Brissett came away with at least 18 pass completions in both of their games. He started five games for the Dolphins last season, and he had at least 20 completions in four of them. Add in both Chubb and Hunt being very capable of catching passes out of the backfield and the over here is the way to go.

Myles Jack Over 7.5 Tackles + Assists (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With the Browns being such a run-heavy team, that means the opposing linebackers could rack up tackles and assists in bunches. As we sift through the linebackers on the Steelers who could thrive, let's turn our attention to Jack. This is his first season in Pittsburgh after spending six years with the Jaguars. During his tenure there, he had at least 108 solo tackles + assists in three of the last four seasons.

He's been extremely productive right out of the gate, following up his total of 10 in Week 1 with 13 more combined solo tackles and assists in Week 2. The odds here aren't overly appealing, but this still has a favorable chance to be a winning wager.

Mitch Trubisky Over 0.5 Interceptions (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Trubisky managed to avoid throwing an interception in Week 1, but he was picked off by the Patriots last week. He's been intercepted at least 10 times in a season two times during his career, and he threw eight interceptions over 10 games with the Bears in 2020, which was the last time he served as a starter.

The reason why betting that he throws at least one pick in this game is appealing is that he plays behind such a bad offensive line. He's often under pressure and has been sacked four times already. The Browns can certainly create pressure, with Myles Garrett leading the way. All it takes is one errant throw with a defender in his face to cash this wager.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Steelers at Browns

