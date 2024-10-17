Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Broncos Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Saints vs. Broncos Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

The NFL begins Week 7 with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Broncos. Let's explore the betting market for this game and highlight three wagers that could prove profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 22-17 (+2.30 units)

Saints vs. Broncos Betting Odds

Broncos: Spread -2.5 (-118 FanDuel), -148 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Saints: Spread +3 (-115 BetMGM), +130 Moneyline (Caesars)

Game Total: 37 points

The Saints come into this matchup in rough shape. Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) will not play. Derek Carr (oblique) and Taysom Hill (ribs) both list as doubtful.

Saints vs. Broncos Betting Picks

Bub Means over 31.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Olave saw just two offensive snaps before suffering a concussion last week. That resulted in Means logging 46 offensive snaps. Prior to that, he had played a total of 18 offensive snaps all season. He didn't let his added opportunities go to waste, recording five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers.

Means was targeted eight times last week, indicating that fellow rookie Spencer Rattler has no hesitation to get him the ball. With Shaheed now joining Olave on the sidelines, the Saints are down to Means, Mason Tipton and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as their main wide receivers. Given the added targets that he should receive, this a low total for Means to hit.

Foster Moreau over 9.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Juwan Johnson has emerged as the top receiving option at tight end for the Saints, posting 12 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown this season. In Rattler's first start last week, Johnson caught all three of his targets for 48 yards. Given the lack of options that the Saints have at wide receiver, they might rely more on their tight ends in this game.

Instead of attacking Johnson's receiving yards prop, I find this one on Moreau more appealing. He was targeted twice last week, which he turned into two receptions for 54 yards. He has produced at least 13 receiving yards in three of six games and he has an average depth of target of 7.8 yards. It might only take one reception for him to go over this total.

Devaughn Vele over 30.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Vele was heavily involved in Week 1, catching all eight of his targets for a total of 39 yards. However, he didn't play in any of the next four games despite being healthy for all but one of them. Then things changed with Josh Reynolds (finger) landing on injured reserve after Week 5.

Vele not only played in Week 6 with Reynolds out, but QB Bo Nix targeted him six times. He finished the game with four receptions for 78 yards. The Broncos don't exactly have an explosive passing game, but the Saints have allowed the third-most receiving yards in the league to wide receivers. With more targets likely coming his way again, over is the way to go here with Vele.

Saints vs. Broncos Prediction

It's risky taking a road team on Thursday Night Football. However, in this battle of rookie quarterbacks, the Saints just have too many injuries on offense to ignore. The Broncos allow just 16.0 points per game. Look for the Broncos' defense to lead them to a road victory.