Thursday Night Football, Week 13 NFL Betting Picks: Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 30

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 13

Week 13 gets underway Thursday with an important matchup between the Cowboys and Seahawks, two teams who are looking to acquire playoff spots in the NFC. Let's dig into the betting options for the game and highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Cowboys: Spread -9 (-110), -455 Moneyline

Seahawks: Spread +9 (-110), +350 Moneyline

Game Total: 47.5 points

This is a rare occurrence in which both teams enter a Thursday game on normal rest. Both teams played on Thanksgiving last week, so neither will be hindered by a short week of preparation.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Picks This Week

The Seahawks have listed Kenneth Walker III (oblique) as doubtful, setting him up to miss his second straight game. With him out last week against the 49ers, Zach Charbonnet took on a leading role out of the backfield. He turned 14 carries into 47 yards, while also catching all four of his targets for an additional 11 yards.

Walker was hurt early in the Seahawks' Week 11 matchup with the Rams, which helped Charbonnet finish that game with 15 carries. It was encouraging that last week, even with the Seahawks losing by 21 points at the half, Charbonnet was so busy. Even if the Seahawks fall into an early hole against the Cowboys, Charbonnet should receive enough carries to hit the over on his rushing attempts prop.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Zach Charbonnet over 12.5 rushing attempts (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Bobby Wagner entered this year with at least 138 combined tackles in each of the last five seasons. He already has 113 this season, putting him well on pace to extend his streak to six straight. With him having such a high total already, he has recorded at least 10 total tackles in six of his 11 games. In two of them, he just missed the threshold with nine each. Running backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle enter this game healthy, so expect the Cowboys to run enough to help Wagner reach double-digit tackles again.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Bobby Wagner over 9.5 tackles + assists (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Seahawks don't exactly throw the ball a ton. They are tied for the 10th-fewest pass attempts in the league. That's despite having two standout wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a promising young rookie, but he doesn't have a huge role right now. He has been targeted five or fewer times in seven of his 11 games. For the season, he has caught more than four passes in a game just two times.

Even with the Seahawks getting smoked by the 49ers last week, Smith-Njigba was targeted just three times. This is not a good matchup for him against the Cowboys, who have given up the second-fewest receptions to wide receivers in the league. Expect another muted state line from Smith-Njigba.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Jaxon Smith-Njigba under 4.5 receptions (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Prediction

The Cowboys are 5-0 at home with all five of their victories coming by at least 13 points. They have beaten up on bad teams, though, with the Jets, Patriots, Giants and Commanders being four of the teams that they have faced there. The Seahawks are only 2-3 on the road and they have lost three of their last four games, overall. Expect the Cowboys to win this game and have a favorable opportunity to cover the spread.