Training Camp Notes: Aug. 17

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

One of the many fun things about putting this piece out on Thursdays is I get to tell you exactly how many weeks remain until we get our first regular-season game. With this edition, that number is now just THREE. And as we rapidly approach the games that count, the news — like the mail — never stops. So let's get right to the main items of the day.

Injury Notes

It appears the coolest name in the NFL avoided a major injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is expected back at practice next week, according to coach Dan Campbell. Sounds like the Lions (and early drafters) avoided a major casualty on offense.

Fellow Lion Jameson Williams was not so fortunate as he pulled up Wednesday with a hamstring injury and seems likely done for the preseason, his coach said. The 22-year-old has plenty of time to get healthy since he's suspended the first six games of the season, but the missed reps certainly won't help him hit the ground running when he returns.

Not an injury, yet relevant: Joe Mixon was found not guilty of misdemeanor "aggravated menacing" Thursday after he was accused of pulling a gun on a woman in a road-rage incident in January. That the 27-year-old avoided criminal liability doesn't necessarily prevent the NFL from suspending him down the road, however, and he is still the subject of a civil lawsuit in a second gun-related incident in March.

Javonte Williams (knee) will get 10-12 snaps in the Broncos' preseason matchup with the 49ers on Saturday and therefore remains on track for at least some role in Week 1. Expect Denver to ease him back to a full workload early on the season, especially since Samaje Perine is on hand as a capable runner.

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis exited practice Thursday with an apparent lower-body injury. He was not a threat to Ryan Tannehill's starting gig under center just yet, so this is more relevant to Malik Willis remaining second in line to the throne for the time being. No word from the team on the severity of the injury.

Terrace Marshall suffered a back injury in Monday's practice and is now slated to miss a few weeks. This seemingly cedes the Panthers' No. 3 wideout role behind Adam Thielen and DJ Chark to rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, at least at the beginning of the year.

Job Battles