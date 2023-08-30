Training Camp Notes: Aug. 30

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

With cutdown day behind us, we keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.

Injury Notes

Good news for the Bengals. Joe Burrow (calf) returned to practice Wednesday. In some drafts, he was going at a slight discount due to the injury concern. He'll continue to be drafted between QB4 and QB7. Instead of being drafted near the end of that tier, don't be surprised if he now settles in closer to QB5 in drafts. If targeting Burrow in drafts, be ready to aggressively target him.

One day after the Seahawks chose not to place Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the short-term IR, the rookie took part in Tuesday's practice. However, Smith-Njigba had a heavy wrap on his wrist. His status for Week 1 is unknown, but it sounds like he may not miss much regular-season action.

It comes as no surprise that Breece Hall is expected to play in Week 1. However, the Jets may be cautious with his early-season workloads. The writing was on the wall when the team signed Dalvin Cook. This scenario certainly limits Hall's upside, but fantasy managers may consider using him as (at least) a flex.

In related news, Dalvin Cook is healthy going into Week 1. He's expected to split work with Breece Hall. Not knowing how many touches Cook will see will make it difficult to properly value him in the season opener.

Jeff Wilson has yet to practice in three weeks with an undisclosed injury. Although there is a week and a half until the season opener, it's fair to wonder if WIlson will be ready to play in the near future.

With Jonathan Taylor (PUP/ankle) out for at least four weeks, there will be opportunities for others to step up. Zack Moss (arm) could return in Week 1. Last year, Moss was the team's starter the last four games of the season, and he averaged 17 carries for 83.5 yards. He could be worth a roster spot despite the team having Deon Jackson and Evan Hull in the backfield mix. For now, Jackson seems in line to start Week 1, but Moss clearly outplayed Jackson last year, so the backfield situation could be fluid.

There's been no clarity as to who the lead receiving TE for the Colts will be. That said, it may not be Jelani Woods anytime soon. The second-year TE aggravated his hamstring injury. As a result, the team may be placing him on injured reserve. If that happens, he'll miss at least four games.

Second-year WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) had an injury plagued training camp. Not only is he not practicing on Wednesday, but he may be placed on injured reserve soon. Those who were taking late-round fliers on Thornton may choose to lower his fantasy value based on this news.

Job Battles