Week 12 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 12 of the NFL season features 11 games as part of the main DFS slate, but just one game between teams with winning records as the 6-4 Bengals travel to take on the 7-3 Titans. In this article, I'll preview some of my favorite contrarian plays that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition. Despite low scores overall last week, four of the eight players highlighted scored at least 24 fantasy points.

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati at TEN ($6,700 DK, $8,600 FD)

The $6k salary range will have many DFS players looking towards Tua Tagovailoa or Geno Smith, but I like a pivot to Burrow. The Bengals hope to get Ja'Marr Chase (game-time decision) back after missing the last three games and while his presence would be a boost for Burrow, he still put up over 30 fantasy points last week without him. I also expect Cincinnati to rely more on the passing game with Joe Mixon missing his first game of the season.

Mike White, NY Jets vs. CHI ($4,900 DK, $6,200 FD)

White will receive his first start of the season Sunday in place of Zach Wilson, and his incredibly low salary gives you freedom to spend up at the other positions. In one of his three starts last season, he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, so the fantasy potential is there. A matchup against the Bears' 30th ranked DVOA pass defense doesn't hurt, either.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. CIN ($8,300 DK, $9,500 FD)

There are several quality RB options in the sub $6k range this week which allows DFS players to be contrarian by spending up at RB. Henry has put up at least 25 fantasy points in over half of his games this season, making him someone that's a prime target when he's not expected to be highly rostered. The Bengals allowed 90 yards and two TDs to Najee Harris last week as well.

David Montgomery, Chicago at NYJ ($6,400 DK, $7,500 FD)

QB Justin Fields is a game-time decision with a shoulder injury and even if he does play, Montgomery should be a bigger part of the offense than usual. In Khalil Herbert's first absence last week, Montgomery saw a season-high 80 percent snap count and responded with his first 20-point fantasy performance of the season.

Antonio Gibson, Washington vs. ATL ($5,400 DK, $6,100 FD)

With Brian Robinson only averaging 3.4 yards per carry and providing little in the receiving game, Gibson saw twice as many snaps last week and his ceiling is much higher than in the past with J.D. McKissic out for the season. I like him as a pivot off of Jeff Wilson and Rachaad White who will be very popular in all formats.

Wide Receivers

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at CLE ($6,700 DK, $7,600 FD)

Evans' salary range can often be overlooked as DFS players like to go with a stars and scrubs approach at the position, creating nice leverage here. Even though White has been effective in the run game, I would expect the Buccaneers to go pass-heavy without Leonard Fournette, especially against a Browns defense that ranks 31st in DVOA pass defense. Evans has seen double-digit targets in three of the last four games as well.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City vs. LAR ($5,700 DK, $6,600 FD)

Smith-Schuster is back after missing last week's game due to a concussion, and should garner a high target share with Kadarius Toney out and Mecole Hardman on IR. The Rams have been considerably better against the run this season, making Smith-Schuster one of the best values available this week.

Nico Collins, Houston at MIA ($4,100 DK, $6,000 FD)

Continuing with the theme of good matchups, Collins has an opportunity to produce for fantasy players against the Dolphins' 29th ranked DVOA pass defense that has helped turn many of their games into shootouts. Collins has seen 17 targets over the past two weeks compared to just 13 for Brandin Cooks.

Tight Ends

Greg Dulcich, Denver at CAR ($3,700 DK, $5,300 FD)

If you don't want to spend up for Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, Dulcich is a quality low-cost option that is averaging 5.2 targets per game. He should continue to be heavily involved in the passing game with Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler out yet again, it's really just a matter of if he can find the end zone or make a big play like he did in his season debut with a 39-yard TD.

Noah Fant, Seattle vs. LV ($3,200 DK, $5,100 FD)

A matchup between the Seahawks and the Raiders brings in the second highest over/under on the slate and Fant is the only quality fantasy option on Seattle that won't be a popular play. He's become more involved as of late, posting 96 yards two games back. The Raiders have also allowed at least four catches to TEs in two straight games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.