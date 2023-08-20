Week 2 NFL Preseason: Sunday DFS Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Following a busy Saturday with 22 teams playing, the Saints and Chargers take the spotlight in the only game Sunday. DraftKings features its $10 Showdown Special contest with a $20k first prize, while FanDuel headlines the $7 Preseason Rush and a $2k top payout. The game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Note that DFS showdown lineups consist of a captain and flex spots with every player having identical salaries, so don't be afraid to use multiple players from the same position.

Quarterback

Easton Stick is slated to start for the Chargers after going 14-for-21 with a touchdown and 12 rushing yards in the preseason opener. Stick starting implies Justin Herbert will sit once again, and that makes Stick a solid target with a lot of playing time likely on tap. Max Duggan should play at least a quarter and will have the benefit of opposing New Orleans' weakest reserves. The rookie out of TCU went 2-for-3 with 19 yards passing and 20 rushing yards last week. Stick will be much higher rostered, but Duggan is an option as well.

Last week I profiled Jake Haener, and he led the Saints with 17 passing attempts, throwing for 105 yards and a touchdown. It's possible Derek Carr will play more after just one series last week, while Jameis Winston also played 31 snaps. Any of these three are reasonable options, and Carr's efficiency may be enough to make up for the others playing more.

Running Back

One of the standouts of L.A.'s Week 1 preseason game was Elijah Dotson, a rookie out of Northern Colorado who flashed with touchdown runs of 37 and 40 yards. Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller were both efficient with their touches, while Spiller was the only one that recorded a reception, catching both of his targets. Using any of these three makes sense as it appears Austin Ekeler will rest.

Jamaal Williams and Ellis Merriweather led New Orleans with nine carries each last week, and Merriweather was the one that made the biggest fantasy impact thanks to a two-yard receiving TD late in the game. Kendre Miller was back at practice Thursday after suffering a knee sprain in last week's game but it's possible he sits this one out and Williams probably won't play much. Darrel Williams was also signed recently following Eno Benjamin's injury and could get some carries.

Wide Receiver

Rookie A.T. Perry also made a splash in his preseason debut, as the sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest caught all six of his targets, including a 29-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston. He'll continue to have his opportunity with Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith both dealing with groin injuries that will sideline them Sunday. Bryan Edwards also shouldn't be overlooked as he led the team in snaps last week.

Meanwhile, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams likely will rest for a second consecutive week, leaving rookie Quentin Johnston as the primary option. He was targeted six times last week, catching three passes for 10 yards, including an eight-yard TD. Johnston isn't the only rookie looking to make his mark among the Chargers WR corps, however. Fourth-round pick Derius Davis returned a punt for a TD as he pushes for a roster spot. He also caught both of his targets for 21 yards. Keelan Doss and Terrell Bynum also both received four targets.

Tight End

Often a position to fade altogether in preseason showdown due to a limited ceiling, Juwan Johnson is probably the main TE to roster on the slate. He caught both of his targets for 29 yards against the Chiefs and has been a standout during training camp.

Kicker/Defense

In showdown contests, you certainly don't want to ignore kickers or defenses, as it's not uncommon to see one or two appear in a winning GPP lineup. While most players in preseason are capped around one half of action, kickers and defenses can score points the entire game. With Carr taking the field and Herbert sitting, the New Orleans D/ST would be the preferred target, and the Saints are favored by 3.5. Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe attempted field goals for the Saints last week, while Dustin Hopkins looks to return to compete with Cameron Dicker for the kicking gig. As a result, using any kicker carries much more risk than usual.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.