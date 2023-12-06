Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Rankings: Week 14 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 14 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
December 6, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Two Byes: AZ, WAS

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it

Two Byes: AZ, WAS

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI
2.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. TEN
3.Josh Allen BUF at KC
4.*Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL
Note: Hurts briefly got checked out for a concussion in the loss to the Niners but later returned.
5.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BUF
6.Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA
7.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. LAR
8.Justin Fields CHI vs. DET
9.Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN
10.*C.J. Stroud HOU at NYJ
Note: Stroud left last week's game for two plays to be checked for a concussion but subsequently returned.
11.Jared Goff DET at CHI
12.Gardner Minshew IND at CIN
13.*Jordan Love GB at NYG
Note: Love had a really strong performance against the Chiefs, now gets the Giants on Monday night.
14.Jake Browning CIN vs. IND
15.Baker Mayfield TB at ATL
16.Russell Wilson DEN at LAC
17.*Jameis Winston NO vs. CAR
Note: Winston was really errant in his brief stint against the Lions last week - twice he missed an open Chris Olave on the Saints' final drive.
18.Geno Smith SEA at SF
19.Desmond Ridder ATL vs. TB
20.*Matthew Stafford LA at BAL
Note: Stafford threw for 279 yards in the win over the Browns, his best yardage output since Week 4.
21.Joshua Dobbs MIN at LV
22.Will Levis TEN at MIA
23.Aidan O'Connell LV vs. MIN
24.*Tommy DeVito NYG vs. GB
Note: DeVito will remain the starter this week, even though Tyrod Taylor (ribs) was designated to return from IR.
25.Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR
26.*C.J. Beathard JAC at CLE
Note: Beathard subbed in late after Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain Monday night.
27.Bryce Young CAR at NO
28.*Bailey Zappe NE at PIT
Note: Zappe likely will start again Thursday against the Steelers.
29.*Joe Flacco CLE vs. JAX
Note: By rule, Flacco reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, but he's likely in line to start again this week against Jacksonville.
30.*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
Note: The Jets might go back to Wilson this week, after releasing Tim Boyle.
31.*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. NE
Note: Trubisky will start Thursday night against the Patriots with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out.
32.*Trevor Siemian NYJ vs. HOU
Note: Turning to Siemian instead of Tim Boyle was a natural selection for the Jets, though the situation didn't evolve as they had hoped.
33.Mac Jones NE at PIT
34.*Derek Carr NO vs. CAR
Note: Carr is in the concussion protocol and has a rib injury, but his shoulder at least checked out fine.
35.*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE vs. JAX
Note: Thompson-Robinson remained in the concussion protocol on Monday.
36.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at CLE
Note: Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals. C.J. Beathard is next in line.
37.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. NE
Note: Pickett suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to Arizona and had surgery to repair it on Monday. The Steelers have avoided putting him on the IR for now.
38.*Tim Boyle at
Note: Boyle was waived by the Jets. Brett Rypien was signed to the active roster to replace him.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
2.Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
3.David Montgomery DET at CHI
4.Kyren Williams LA at BAL
5.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
6.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BUF
7.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. GB
8.Travis Etienne JAC at CLE
9.De'Von Achane MIA vs. TEN
10.James Cook BUF at KC
11.Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
12.*Derrick Henry TEN at MIA
Note: Henry left last week's loss to the Colts to get checked for a concussion, but on Monday the Titans said that those tests were negative and that Henry is not in the protocol.
13.Josh Jacobs LV vs. MIN
14.Zack Moss IND at CIN
15.Joe Mixon CIN vs. IND
16.Rachaad White TB at ATL
17.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
Note: The Chargers' running game seems broken, and now Ekeler isn't getting there in the passing game as often either.
18.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
19.Breece Hall NYJ vs. HOU
20.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
21.Jerome Ford CLE vs. JAX
22.AJ Dillon GB at NYG
23.Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. LAR
24.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. TEN
25.Devin Singletary HOU at NYJ
26.Gus Edwards BAL vs. LAR
27.Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
28.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
29.Alexander Mattison MIN at LV
30.*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris sat out Tuesday's walkthrough with knee soreness.
31.Javonte Williams DEN at LAC
32.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
33.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. JAX
34.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DET
35.*Ezekiel Elliott NE at PIT
Note: Elliott (thigh) was limited on the initial injury report but was cleared on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teammate Rhamondre Stevenson is out.
36.Royce Freeman LA at BAL
37.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
38.DeeJay Dallas SEA at SF
39.Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
40.Samaje Perine DEN at LAC
41.Miles Sanders CAR at NO
42.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. PHI
43.D'Ernest Johnson JAC at CLE
44.*Tyjae Spears TEN at MIA
Note: Spears saw extensive use last week after Derrick Henry was checked for a concussion, but he's not in the protocol.
45.Ty Chandler MIN at LV
46.Chase Brown CIN vs. IND
47.*Dameon Pierce HOU at NYJ
Note: Pierce had fewer snaps but more carries than Singletary last week, including goal line carries that resulted in a touchdown early on in the game.
48.Patrick Taylor GB at NYG
49.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. TB
50.Trayveon Williams CIN vs. IND
51.Jeff Wilson MIA vs. TEN
52.Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. HOU
53.Joshua Kelley LAC vs. DEN
54.Tank Bigsby JAC at CLE
55.Trey Sermon IND at CIN
56.Craig Reynolds DET at CHI
57.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LAC
58.Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
59.*D'Andre Swift PHI at DAL
Note: Swift left with an injury that was of an undisclosed nature and severity late in the loss to the Niners.
60.*Zach Charbonnet SEA at SF
Note: We're going to have to sweat Charbonnet's status with his knee injury for much of the week.
61.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. BUF
62.Aaron Jones GB at NYG
63.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at PIT
64.Latavius Murray BUF at KC
65.Justice Hill BAL vs. LAR
66.Matt Breida NYG vs. GB
67.Zamir White LV vs. MIN
68.D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. DET

Wide Receivers

1.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. TEN
2.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
3.A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
4.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
5.Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
6.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
7.Mike Evans TB at ATL
8.Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN
9.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. IND
10.Michael Pittman IND at CIN
11.Davante Adams LV vs. MIN
12.*Puka Nacua LA at BAL
Note: Nacua briefly left with an AC joint sprain, but later returned and had a pretty game against the Browns.
13.Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
14.*Nico Collins HOU at NYJ
Note: Collins had massive volume with Tank Dell out.
15.DK Metcalf SEA at SF
16.Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
17.DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
18.Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
19.DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
20.Cooper Kupp LA at BAL
21.Calvin Ridley JAC at CLE
22.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TEN
23.Rashee Rice KC vs. BUF
24.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
25.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. PHI
26.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at MIA
27.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
28.George Pickens PIT vs. NE
29.Zay Flowers BAL vs. LAR
30.Drake London ATL vs. TB
31.Gabe Davis BUF at KC
32.Chris Godwin TB at ATL
33.Jordan Addison MIN at LV
34.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. MIN
35.*Elijah Moore CLE vs. JAX
Note: Moore garnered 12 targets in the loss to the Rams last week.
36.Josh Downs IND at CIN
37.*Tee Higgins CIN vs. IND
Note: Higgins only had three catches in his return, but made it through the game healthy and his last catch was a big one to keep the game-winning drive in overtime alive.
38.Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
39.Jonathan Mingo CAR at NO
40.*Noah Brown HOU at NYJ
Note: Brown was shut out on two targets last week but his role should increase with Tank Dell out.
41.Romeo Doubs GB at NYG
42.Tutu Atwell LA at BAL
43.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF
44.Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
45.Adam Thielen CAR at NO
46.Jayden Reed GB at NYG
47.Robert Woods HOU at NYJ
48.Zay Jones JAC at CLE
49.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. IND
50.Dontayvion Wicks GB at NYG
51.Jameson Williams DET at CHI
52.Odell Beckham BAL vs. LAR
53.A.T. Perry NO vs. CAR
54.Khalil Shakir BUF at KC
55.Justin Watson KC vs. BUF
56.Michael Gallup DAL vs. PHI
57.*Parker Washington JAC at CLE
Note: Washington caught six passes for 61 yards on Monday night after Christian Kirk got hurt.
58.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at MIA
59.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN
60.Jalin Hyatt NYG vs. GB
61.K.J. Osborn MIN at LV
62.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. PHI
63.Nelson Agholor BAL vs. LAR
64.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. LAR
65.*DeVante Parker NE at PIT
Note: Parker (knee) was limited on Tuesday's injury report.
66.Marvin Mims DEN at LAC
67.Skyy Moore KC vs. BUF
68.Brandon Powell MIN at LV
69.*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at PIT
Note: Smith-Schuster (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
70.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. BUF
71.Josh Reynolds DET at CHI
72.Kalif Raymond DET at CHI
73.*Christian Watson GB at NYG
Note: Watson had a big game on Sunday night, only to be felled by a hamstring injury late.
74.*Justin Jefferson MIN at LV
Note: Jefferson (hamstring) has been activated from IR, but he's not yet certain to play this week.
75.*Amari Cooper CLE vs. JAX
Note: Cooper was forced to leave last week's loss to the Rams with a concussion.
76.*Demario Douglas NE at PIT
Note: Douglas (concussion) has remained sidelined so far this week.
77.*Christian Kirk JAC at CLE
Note: Kirk suffered a core muscle injury on the Jaguars' first offensive play and missed the rest of the game. He will 'miss some time' as a result of this injury.
78.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CAR
79.*Tank Dell HOU at NYJ
Note: Dell suffered a broken left fibula and is out for the season.

Tight Ends

1.T.J. Hockenson MIN at LV
2.Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
3.Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
4.George Kittle SF vs. SEA
5.Evan Engram JAC at CLE
6.Dalton Kincaid BUF at KC
7.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
8.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LAR
9.Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
10.David Njoku CLE vs. JAX
11.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NE
12.Gerald Everett LAC vs. DEN
13.Cade Otton TB at ATL
14.Tucker Kraft GB at NYG
15.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. TB
16.Michael Mayer LV vs. MIN
17.Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR
18.Donald Parham LAC vs. DEN
19.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. HOU
20.*Brevin Jordan HOU at NYJ
Note: Jordan had three catches for 64 yards with Dalton Schultz (hamstring) out.
21.Noah Fant SEA at SF
22.Tanner Hudson CIN vs. IND
23.Jonnu Smith ATL vs. TB
24.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at MIA
25.Julian Hill MIA vs. TEN
26.Hunter Henry NE at PIT
27.Adam Trautman DEN at LAC
28.Mike Gesicki NE at PIT
29.*Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL
Note: There's a possibility that Goedert (forearm) could return this week.
30.*Tyler Higbee LA at BAL
Note: Higbee left with a possible concussion last week.
31.*Hayden Hurst CAR at NO
32.*Dalton Schultz HOU at NYJ
33.*Darren Waller NYG vs. GB
Note: Waller (hamstring) is making progress but won't return this week.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
2.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. TEN
3.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
4.A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
5.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
6.Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
7.David Montgomery DET at CHI
8.Kyren Williams LA at BAL
9.T.J. Hockenson MIN at LV
10.Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
11.Mike Evans TB at ATL
12.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
13.Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN
14.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. IND
15.Michael Pittman IND at CIN
16.Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
17.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
18.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BUF
19.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. GB
20.Davante Adams LV vs. MIN
21.*Puka Nacua LA at BAL
Note: Nacua briefly left with an AC joint sprain, but later returned and had a pretty game against the Browns.
22.Travis Etienne JAC at CLE
23.De'Von Achane MIA vs. TEN
24.Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
25.*Nico Collins HOU at NYJ
Note: Collins had massive volume with Tank Dell out.
26.DK Metcalf SEA at SF
27.Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
28.DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
29.Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
30.Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
31.Josh Jacobs LV vs. MIN
32.Zack Moss IND at CIN
33.*Derrick Henry TEN at MIA
Note: Henry left last week's loss to the Colts to get checked for a concussion, but on Monday the Titans said that those tests were negative and that Henry is not in the protocol.
34.DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
35.Cooper Kupp LA at BAL
36.Calvin Ridley JAC at CLE
37.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TEN
38.Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
39.Joe Mixon CIN vs. IND
40.James Cook BUF at KC
41.Rachaad White TB at ATL
42.Rashee Rice KC vs. BUF
43.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
44.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. PHI
45.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
Note: The Chargers' running game seems broken, and now Ekeler isn't getting there in the passing game as often either.
46.George Kittle SF vs. SEA
47.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
48.Breece Hall NYJ vs. HOU
49.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at MIA
50.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
51.George Pickens PIT vs. NE
52.Evan Engram JAC at CLE
53.Dalton Kincaid BUF at KC
54.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
55.Jerome Ford CLE vs. JAX
56.AJ Dillon GB at NYG
57.Zay Flowers BAL vs. LAR
58.Drake London ATL vs. TB
59.Gabe Davis BUF at KC
60.Chris Godwin TB at ATL
61.Jordan Addison MIN at LV
62.Gus Edwards BAL vs. LAR
63.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. TEN
64.Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
65.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. MIN
66.*Elijah Moore CLE vs. JAX
Note: Moore garnered 12 targets in the loss to the Rams last week.
67.Josh Downs IND at CIN
68.*Tee Higgins CIN vs. IND
Note: Higgins only had three catches in his return, but made it through the game healthy and his last catch was a big one to keep the game-winning drive in overtime alive.
69.Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
70.Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. LAR
71.Devin Singletary HOU at NYJ
72.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
73.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LAR
74.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
75.Alexander Mattison MIN at LV
76.*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris sat out Tuesday's walkthrough with knee soreness.
77.Jonathan Mingo CAR at NO
78.*Noah Brown HOU at NYJ
Note: Brown was shut out on two targets last week but his role should increase with Tank Dell out.
79.Romeo Doubs GB at NYG
80.Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
81.Javonte Williams DEN at LAC
82.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
83.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. JAX
84.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DET
85.Tutu Atwell LA at BAL
86.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF
87.*Ezekiel Elliott NE at PIT
Note: Elliott (thigh) was limited on the initial injury report but was cleared on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teammate Rhamondre Stevenson is out.
88.David Njoku CLE vs. JAX
89.Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
90.Adam Thielen CAR at NO

Kickers

1.Harrison Butker KC vs. BUF
2.Jake Elliott PHI at DAL
3.Tyler Bass BUF at KC
4.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. PHI
5.Jake Moody SF vs. SEA
6.Justin Tucker BAL vs. LAR
7.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DEN
8.Matt Gay IND at CIN
9.Chris Boswell PIT vs. NE
10.Evan McPherson CIN vs. IND
11.Jason Myers SEA at SF
12.Blake Grupe NO vs. CAR
13.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. JAX
14.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB
15.Greg Joseph MIN at LV
16.Riley Patterson DET at CHI
17.Jason Sanders MIA vs. TEN
18.Daniel Carlson LV vs. MIN
19.Chase McLaughlin TB at ATL
20.Cairo Santos CHI vs. DET
21.Wil Lutz DEN at LAC
22.Matt Ammendola HOU at NYJ
23.*Brandon McManus JAC at CLE
Note: McManus missed a 48-yarder on the play after Trevor Lawrence got hurt.
24.Anders Carlson GB at NYG
25.Nick Folk TEN at MIA
26.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. HOU
27.Eddy Pineiro CAR at NO
28.*Lucas Havrisik LA at BAL
Note: Havrisik missed a 43-yard attempt in the Rams' win over the Browns.
29.Randy Bullock NYG vs. GB
30.Chad Ryland NE at PIT
31.*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at NYJ
Note: Fairbairn (quadriceps) is eligible to return this week but his status is uncertain so far.

Defenses

1.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE
2.*Houston Texans at NYJ
Note: It's the Texans' turn to draw the Jets in a plus matchup.
3.New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
4.Miami Dolphins vs. TEN
5.*Green Bay Packers at NYG
Note: The Packers should net a ton of sacks against the Giants' and Tommy DeVito and their OL.
6.San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
7.Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR
8.Cleveland Browns vs. JAX
9.New England Patriots at PIT
10.Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN
11.Detroit Lions at CHI
12.Indianapolis Colts at CIN
13.Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI
14.Atlanta Falcons vs. TB
15.*Jacksonville Jaguars at CLE
Note: The Jaguars have a good matchup, but also just had a long overtime game on Monday night and got torched by Jake Browning.
16.Denver Broncos at LAC
17.Los Angeles Rams at BAL
18.Minnesota Vikings at LV
19.New York Jets vs. HOU
20.Cincinnati Bengals vs. IND
21.Philadelphia Eagles at DAL
22.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL
23.New York Giants vs. GB
24.Las Vegas Raiders vs. MIN
25.Chicago Bears vs. DET
26.Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF
27.Buffalo Bills at KC
28.Tennessee Titans at MIA
29.Carolina Panthers at NO
30.Seattle Seahawks at SF
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Deep Dive
NFL Week 14 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 14 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 14 Waivers Preview
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 14 Waivers Preview
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Pickups