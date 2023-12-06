Weekly Rankings: Week 14 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Two Byes: AZ, WAS
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI
|2.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. TEN
|3.
|Josh Allen BUF at KC
|4.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL
Note: Hurts briefly got checked out for a concussion in the loss to the Niners but later returned.
|5.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BUF
|6.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA
|7.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. LAR
|8.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. DET
|9.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN
|10.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at NYJ
Note: Stroud left last week's game for two plays to be checked for a concussion but subsequently returned.
|11.
|Jared Goff DET at CHI
|12.
|Gardner Minshew IND at CIN
|13.
|*Jordan Love GB at NYG
Note: Love had a really strong performance against the Chiefs, now gets the Giants on Monday night.
|14.
|Jake Browning CIN vs. IND
|15.
|Baker Mayfield TB at ATL
|16.
|Russell Wilson DEN at LAC
|17.
|*Jameis Winston NO vs. CAR
Note: Winston was really errant in his brief stint against the Lions last week - twice he missed an open Chris Olave on the Saints' final drive.
|18.
|Geno Smith SEA at SF
|19.
|Desmond Ridder ATL vs. TB
|20.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at BAL
Note: Stafford threw for 279 yards in the win over the Browns, his best yardage output since Week 4.
|21.
|Joshua Dobbs MIN at LV
|22.
|Will Levis TEN at MIA
|23.
|Aidan O'Connell LV vs. MIN
|24.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG vs. GB
Note: DeVito will remain the starter this week, even though Tyrod Taylor (ribs) was designated to return from IR.
|25.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR
|26.
|*C.J. Beathard JAC at CLE
Note: Beathard subbed in late after Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain Monday night.
|27.
|Bryce Young CAR at NO
|28.
|*Bailey Zappe NE at PIT
Note: Zappe likely will start again Thursday against the Steelers.
|29.
|*Joe Flacco CLE vs. JAX
Note: By rule, Flacco reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, but he's likely in line to start again this week against Jacksonville.
|30.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
Note: The Jets might go back to Wilson this week, after releasing Tim Boyle.
|31.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. NE
Note: Trubisky will start Thursday night against the Patriots with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out.
|32.
|*Trevor Siemian NYJ vs. HOU
Note: Turning to Siemian instead of Tim Boyle was a natural selection for the Jets, though the situation didn't evolve as they had hoped.
|33.
|Mac Jones NE at PIT
|34.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. CAR
Note: Carr is in the concussion protocol and has a rib injury, but his shoulder at least checked out fine.
|35.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE vs. JAX
Note: Thompson-Robinson remained in the concussion protocol on Monday.
|36.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at CLE
Note: Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals. C.J. Beathard is next in line.
|37.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. NE
Note: Pickett suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to Arizona and had surgery to repair it on Monday. The Steelers have avoided putting him on the IR for now.
|38.
|*Tim Boyle at
Note: Boyle was waived by the Jets. Brett Rypien was signed to the active roster to replace him.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
|2.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
|3.
|David Montgomery DET at CHI
|4.
|Kyren Williams LA at BAL
|5.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
|6.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BUF
|7.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. GB
|8.
|Travis Etienne JAC at CLE
|9.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. TEN
|10.
|James Cook BUF at KC
|11.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
|12.
|*Derrick Henry TEN at MIA
Note: Henry left last week's loss to the Colts to get checked for a concussion, but on Monday the Titans said that those tests were negative and that Henry is not in the protocol.
|13.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. MIN
|14.
|Zack Moss IND at CIN
|15.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. IND
|16.
|Rachaad White TB at ATL
|17.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
Note: The Chargers' running game seems broken, and now Ekeler isn't getting there in the passing game as often either.
|18.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
|19.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. HOU
|20.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
|21.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. JAX
|22.
|AJ Dillon GB at NYG
|23.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. LAR
|24.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. TEN
|25.
|Devin Singletary HOU at NYJ
|26.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. LAR
|27.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
|28.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
|29.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at LV
|30.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris sat out Tuesday's walkthrough with knee soreness.
|31.
|Javonte Williams DEN at LAC
|32.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
|33.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. JAX
|34.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DET
|35.
|*Ezekiel Elliott NE at PIT
Note: Elliott (thigh) was limited on the initial injury report but was cleared on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teammate Rhamondre Stevenson is out.
|36.
|Royce Freeman LA at BAL
|37.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
|38.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA at SF
|39.
|Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
|40.
|Samaje Perine DEN at LAC
|41.
|Miles Sanders CAR at NO
|42.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. PHI
|43.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC at CLE
|44.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN at MIA
Note: Spears saw extensive use last week after Derrick Henry was checked for a concussion, but he's not in the protocol.
|45.
|Ty Chandler MIN at LV
|46.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. IND
|47.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at NYJ
Note: Pierce had fewer snaps but more carries than Singletary last week, including goal line carries that resulted in a touchdown early on in the game.
|48.
|Patrick Taylor GB at NYG
|49.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. TB
|50.
|Trayveon Williams CIN vs. IND
|51.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. TEN
|52.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. HOU
|53.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. DEN
|54.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at CLE
|55.
|Trey Sermon IND at CIN
|56.
|Craig Reynolds DET at CHI
|57.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LAC
|58.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
|59.
|*D'Andre Swift PHI at DAL
Note: Swift left with an injury that was of an undisclosed nature and severity late in the loss to the Niners.
|60.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at SF
Note: We're going to have to sweat Charbonnet's status with his knee injury for much of the week.
|61.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. BUF
|62.
|Aaron Jones GB at NYG
|63.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at PIT
|64.
|Latavius Murray BUF at KC
|65.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. LAR
|66.
|Matt Breida NYG vs. GB
|67.
|Zamir White LV vs. MIN
|68.
|D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. DET
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. TEN
|2.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
|3.
|A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
|5.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
|6.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
|7.
|Mike Evans TB at ATL
|8.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN
|9.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. IND
|10.
|Michael Pittman IND at CIN
|11.
|Davante Adams LV vs. MIN
|12.
|*Puka Nacua LA at BAL
Note: Nacua briefly left with an AC joint sprain, but later returned and had a pretty game against the Browns.
|13.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
|14.
|*Nico Collins HOU at NYJ
Note: Collins had massive volume with Tank Dell out.
|15.
|DK Metcalf SEA at SF
|16.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
|17.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
|18.
|Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
|19.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
|20.
|Cooper Kupp LA at BAL
|21.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at CLE
|22.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TEN
|23.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. BUF
|24.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
|25.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. PHI
|26.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at MIA
|27.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
|28.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NE
|29.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. LAR
|30.
|Drake London ATL vs. TB
|31.
|Gabe Davis BUF at KC
|32.
|Chris Godwin TB at ATL
|33.
|Jordan Addison MIN at LV
|34.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. MIN
|35.
|*Elijah Moore CLE vs. JAX
Note: Moore garnered 12 targets in the loss to the Rams last week.
|36.
|Josh Downs IND at CIN
|37.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. IND
Note: Higgins only had three catches in his return, but made it through the game healthy and his last catch was a big one to keep the game-winning drive in overtime alive.
|38.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
|39.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at NO
|40.
|*Noah Brown HOU at NYJ
Note: Brown was shut out on two targets last week but his role should increase with Tank Dell out.
|41.
|Romeo Doubs GB at NYG
|42.
|Tutu Atwell LA at BAL
|43.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF
|44.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
|45.
|Adam Thielen CAR at NO
|46.
|Jayden Reed GB at NYG
|47.
|Robert Woods HOU at NYJ
|48.
|Zay Jones JAC at CLE
|49.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. IND
|50.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at NYG
|51.
|Jameson Williams DET at CHI
|52.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. LAR
|53.
|A.T. Perry NO vs. CAR
|54.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at KC
|55.
|Justin Watson KC vs. BUF
|56.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. PHI
|57.
|*Parker Washington JAC at CLE
Note: Washington caught six passes for 61 yards on Monday night after Christian Kirk got hurt.
|58.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at MIA
|59.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN
|60.
|Jalin Hyatt NYG vs. GB
|61.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at LV
|62.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. PHI
|63.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. LAR
|64.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. LAR
|65.
|*DeVante Parker NE at PIT
Note: Parker (knee) was limited on Tuesday's injury report.
|66.
|Marvin Mims DEN at LAC
|67.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. BUF
|68.
|Brandon Powell MIN at LV
|69.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at PIT
Note: Smith-Schuster (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday.
|70.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. BUF
|71.
|Josh Reynolds DET at CHI
|72.
|Kalif Raymond DET at CHI
|73.
|*Christian Watson GB at NYG
Note: Watson had a big game on Sunday night, only to be felled by a hamstring injury late.
|74.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN at LV
Note: Jefferson (hamstring) has been activated from IR, but he's not yet certain to play this week.
|75.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. JAX
Note: Cooper was forced to leave last week's loss to the Rams with a concussion.
|76.
|*Demario Douglas NE at PIT
Note: Douglas (concussion) has remained sidelined so far this week.
|77.
|*Christian Kirk JAC at CLE
Note: Kirk suffered a core muscle injury on the Jaguars' first offensive play and missed the rest of the game. He will 'miss some time' as a result of this injury.
|78.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CAR
|79.
|*Tank Dell HOU at NYJ
Note: Dell suffered a broken left fibula and is out for the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at LV
|2.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
|3.
|Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
|4.
|George Kittle SF vs. SEA
|5.
|Evan Engram JAC at CLE
|6.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at KC
|7.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
|8.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LAR
|9.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
|10.
|David Njoku CLE vs. JAX
|11.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NE
|12.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. DEN
|13.
|Cade Otton TB at ATL
|14.
|Tucker Kraft GB at NYG
|15.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. TB
|16.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. MIN
|17.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR
|18.
|Donald Parham LAC vs. DEN
|19.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. HOU
|20.
|*Brevin Jordan HOU at NYJ
Note: Jordan had three catches for 64 yards with Dalton Schultz (hamstring) out.
|21.
|Noah Fant SEA at SF
|22.
|Tanner Hudson CIN vs. IND
|23.
|Jonnu Smith ATL vs. TB
|24.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at MIA
|25.
|Julian Hill MIA vs. TEN
|26.
|Hunter Henry NE at PIT
|27.
|Adam Trautman DEN at LAC
|28.
|Mike Gesicki NE at PIT
|29.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL
Note: There's a possibility that Goedert (forearm) could return this week.
|30.
|*Tyler Higbee LA at BAL
Note: Higbee left with a possible concussion last week.
|31.
|*Hayden Hurst CAR at NO
|32.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU at NYJ
|33.
|*Darren Waller NYG vs. GB
Note: Waller (hamstring) is making progress but won't return this week.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
|2.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. TEN
|3.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
|5.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
|6.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
|7.
|David Montgomery DET at CHI
|8.
|Kyren Williams LA at BAL
|9.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at LV
|10.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
|11.
|Mike Evans TB at ATL
|12.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
|13.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN
|14.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. IND
|15.
|Michael Pittman IND at CIN
|16.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
|17.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
|18.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BUF
|19.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. GB
|20.
|Davante Adams LV vs. MIN
|21.
|*Puka Nacua LA at BAL
Note: Nacua briefly left with an AC joint sprain, but later returned and had a pretty game against the Browns.
|22.
|Travis Etienne JAC at CLE
|23.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. TEN
|24.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
|25.
|*Nico Collins HOU at NYJ
Note: Collins had massive volume with Tank Dell out.
|26.
|DK Metcalf SEA at SF
|27.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
|28.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. DET
|29.
|Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
|30.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI
|31.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. MIN
|32.
|Zack Moss IND at CIN
|33.
|*Derrick Henry TEN at MIA
Note: Henry left last week's loss to the Colts to get checked for a concussion, but on Monday the Titans said that those tests were negative and that Henry is not in the protocol.
|34.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
|35.
|Cooper Kupp LA at BAL
|36.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at CLE
|37.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TEN
|38.
|Sam LaPorta DET at CHI
|39.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. IND
|40.
|James Cook BUF at KC
|41.
|Rachaad White TB at ATL
|42.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. BUF
|43.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
|44.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. PHI
|45.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
Note: The Chargers' running game seems broken, and now Ekeler isn't getting there in the passing game as often either.
|46.
|George Kittle SF vs. SEA
|47.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CHI
|48.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. HOU
|49.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at MIA
|50.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
|51.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NE
|52.
|Evan Engram JAC at CLE
|53.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at KC
|54.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
|55.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. JAX
|56.
|AJ Dillon GB at NYG
|57.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. LAR
|58.
|Drake London ATL vs. TB
|59.
|Gabe Davis BUF at KC
|60.
|Chris Godwin TB at ATL
|61.
|Jordan Addison MIN at LV
|62.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. LAR
|63.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. TEN
|64.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
|65.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. MIN
|66.
|*Elijah Moore CLE vs. JAX
Note: Moore garnered 12 targets in the loss to the Rams last week.
|67.
|Josh Downs IND at CIN
|68.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. IND
Note: Higgins only had three catches in his return, but made it through the game healthy and his last catch was a big one to keep the game-winning drive in overtime alive.
|69.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
|70.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. LAR
|71.
|Devin Singletary HOU at NYJ
|72.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
|73.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LAR
|74.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
|75.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at LV
|76.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris sat out Tuesday's walkthrough with knee soreness.
|77.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at NO
|78.
|*Noah Brown HOU at NYJ
Note: Brown was shut out on two targets last week but his role should increase with Tank Dell out.
|79.
|Romeo Doubs GB at NYG
|80.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
|81.
|Javonte Williams DEN at LAC
|82.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
|83.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. JAX
|84.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DET
|85.
|Tutu Atwell LA at BAL
|86.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF
|87.
|*Ezekiel Elliott NE at PIT
Note: Elliott (thigh) was limited on the initial injury report but was cleared on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teammate Rhamondre Stevenson is out.
|88.
|David Njoku CLE vs. JAX
|89.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
|90.
|Adam Thielen CAR at NO
Kickers
|1.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. BUF
|2.
|Jake Elliott PHI at DAL
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF at KC
|4.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. PHI
|5.
|Jake Moody SF vs. SEA
|6.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. LAR
|7.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DEN
|8.
|Matt Gay IND at CIN
|9.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. NE
|10.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. IND
|11.
|Jason Myers SEA at SF
|12.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. CAR
|13.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. JAX
|14.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB
|15.
|Greg Joseph MIN at LV
|16.
|Riley Patterson DET at CHI
|17.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. TEN
|18.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. MIN
|19.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at ATL
|20.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. DET
|21.
|Wil Lutz DEN at LAC
|22.
|Matt Ammendola HOU at NYJ
|23.
|*Brandon McManus JAC at CLE
Note: McManus missed a 48-yarder on the play after Trevor Lawrence got hurt.
|24.
|Anders Carlson GB at NYG
|25.
|Nick Folk TEN at MIA
|26.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. HOU
|27.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at NO
|28.
|*Lucas Havrisik LA at BAL
Note: Havrisik missed a 43-yard attempt in the Rams' win over the Browns.
|29.
|Randy Bullock NYG vs. GB
|30.
|Chad Ryland NE at PIT
|31.
|*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at NYJ
Note: Fairbairn (quadriceps) is eligible to return this week but his status is uncertain so far.
Defenses
|1.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE
|2.
|*Houston Texans at NYJ
Note: It's the Texans' turn to draw the Jets in a plus matchup.
|3.
|New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
|4.
|Miami Dolphins vs. TEN
|5.
|*Green Bay Packers at NYG
Note: The Packers should net a ton of sacks against the Giants' and Tommy DeVito and their OL.
|6.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
|7.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR
|8.
|Cleveland Browns vs. JAX
|9.
|New England Patriots at PIT
|10.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN
|11.
|Detroit Lions at CHI
|12.
|Indianapolis Colts at CIN
|13.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI
|14.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. TB
|15.
|*Jacksonville Jaguars at CLE
Note: The Jaguars have a good matchup, but also just had a long overtime game on Monday night and got torched by Jake Browning.
|16.
|Denver Broncos at LAC
|17.
|Los Angeles Rams at BAL
|18.
|Minnesota Vikings at LV
|19.
|New York Jets vs. HOU
|20.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. IND
|21.
|Philadelphia Eagles at DAL
|22.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL
|23.
|New York Giants vs. GB
|24.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. MIN
|25.
|Chicago Bears vs. DET
|26.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF
|27.
|Buffalo Bills at KC
|28.
|Tennessee Titans at MIA
|29.
|Carolina Panthers at NO
|30.
|Seattle Seahawks at SF