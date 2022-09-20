Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at MIA
|2.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at WAS
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at MIA
|2.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at WAS
Note: Stellar on Monday night and has a plus-matchup against the Commanders this week.
|3.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at IND
|4.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at NE
|5.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. JAX
Note: Herbert suffered torn rib cartilage in the loss to the Chiefs but returned to finish the game. Nonetheless, his status for this week is tenuous.
|6.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Murray still might be scrambling on that two-point conversion.
|7.
|*Derek Carr LV at TEN
Note: The Raiders went into an offensive shell in the second half against an opponent that had been getting shelled for the first six quarters of the season. Very disappointing result.
|8.
|*Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DET
Note: Brutal game on Monday night, but he goes back home this week with a divisional game against the Lions.
|9.
|Matthew Stafford LA at ARI
|10.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF
|11.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at NYJ
Note: Pass protection issues remain a huge problem for Burrow and the Bengals.
|12.
|Tom Brady TB vs. GB
|13.
|*Carson Wentz WAS vs. PHI
Note: Wentz threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, but almost all of his production came after the Lions had gone ahead 22-0. The Commanders didn't get their initial first down until 5:00 remained in the second quarter.
|14.
|Aaron Rodgers GB at TB
|15.
|Jared Goff DET at MIN
|16.
|*Russell Wilson DEN vs. SF
Note: Russ still didn't cook, and it didn't help that he lost Jerry Jeudy early in the game to injury and didn't have KJ Hamler at all.
|17.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL at SEA
Note: The Rams adjusted quickly to Mariota's running ability.
|18.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at LAC
|19.
|*Jameis Winston NO at CAR
Note: Winston is playing through four fractures in his back and really struggled against the Bucs.
|20.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. HOU
Note: Fields managed only 11 attempts in the Bears' loss to the Packers.
|21.
|*Joe Flacco NYJ vs. CIN
Note: Flacco will start again this week. Zach Wilson is making progress, but won't be ready to go.
|22.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo SF at DEN
Note: Back as the starter again for the rest of the season after Trey Lance's brutal injury.
|23.
|*Matt Ryan IND vs. KC
Note: Ryan looked terrible against the Jaguars - much of that can be attributed to missing Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, but he was an active contributor to the offensive malaise.
|24.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. DAL
|25.
|Mac Jones NE vs. BAL
|26.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. LV
Note: Brutal performance, got yanked before the end of the third quarter.
|27.
|Davis Mills HOU at CHI
|28.
|Cooper Rush DAL at NYG
|29.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. ATL
|30.
|Mitch Trubisky PIT at CLE
|31.
|Baker Mayfield CAR vs. NO
|32.
|*Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. PIT
Note: Brissett injured his ankle in the fourth quarter, but he's not on the Browns' initial injury report. They play the Steelers on Thursday.
|33.
|Chase Daniel LAC vs. JAX
|34.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at NYG
Note: Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said that Prescott (thumb) could return as early as Week 4 or Week 5, though he won't play this week.
|35.
|*Trey Lance SF at DEN
Note: Lance suffered a fractured fibula and ligament disruption to his right ankle and already had surgery, and will miss the rest of the season.
Running Backs
|1.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. KC
Note: Taylor was a victim of the scoreboard, with the Colts falling behind early 14-0, and then seeing Matt Ryan turn it over at critical junctures later in the game.
|2.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DET
|3.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. JAX
|4.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
|5.
|Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NO
|6.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at MIN
Note: Swift indeed had fewer carries than Jamaal Williams, but he had more snaps and more production, ripping off a 50-yard run and also logging a receiving touchdown.
|7.
|Joe Mixon CIN at NYJ
|8.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. SF
|9.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. PIT
|10.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. LV
|11.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. GB
|12.
|Aaron Jones GB at TB
|13.
|James Robinson JAC at LAC
|14.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at IND
|15.
|Najee Harris PIT at CLE
|16.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. PHI
|17.
|AJ Dillon GB at TB
|18.
|Miles Sanders PHI at WAS
|19.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. HOU
|20.
|*Jeff Wilson SF at DEN
Note: Wilson shared the carries with Tyrion Davis-Price last week, 18-to-14, but Davis-Price is now out. Will the Niners trust Jordan Mason or Marlon Mack to the same extent?
|21.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NYG
|22.
|Damien Harris NE vs. BAL
|23.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. CIN
|24.
|Darrell Henderson LA at ARI
|25.
|Travis Etienne JAC at LAC
|26.
|Josh Jacobs LV at TEN
|27.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at SEA
|28.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. CIN
|29.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PIT
|30.
|*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. BUF
Note: After being the primary back in Week 1, Edmonds took a backseat to Raheem Mostert last week.
|31.
|Devin Singletary BUF at MIA
|32.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at CHI
Note: Pierce took over in the backfield for the Texans this past week, with 15 carries to zero for Burkhead.
|33.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BAL
|34.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
|35.
|*Cam Akers LA at ARI
Note: Akers had 15 carries to Henderson's 10, though Henderson had more snaps.
|36.
|Jamaal Williams DET at MIN
|37.
|Mark Ingram NO at CAR
|38.
|Nyheim Hines IND vs. KC
|39.
|*Darrel Williams ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Williams had eight carries and three targets after James Conner got hurt in the third quarter last week. Eno Benjamin saw most of the third down snaps.
|40.
|Melvin Gordon DEN vs. SF
|41.
|Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
|42.
|*J.D. McKissic WAS vs. PHI
Note: McKissic played 46 percent of the snaps, more than the 40 percent from last week, though the difference was that the Commanders were trailing the entire game in Week 2.
|43.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at WAS
|44.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. HOU
|45.
|*Rashaad Penny SEA vs. ATL
Note: Penny's value was eviscerated last week by the return of Walker, the game flow, and the Seahawks using a weird three-back formation.
|46.
|Kenyan Drake BAL at NE
|47.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at CHI
|48.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ATL
|49.
|Zack Moss BUF at MIA
|50.
|*Jordan Mason SF at DEN
Note: Mason could be the No. 2 back for the Niners with TDP out, but they just activated Marlon Mack from the practice squad. Still, I think he's worth a stash.
|51.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC at IND
Note: McKinnon was the red zone and passing down option whenever CEH was out of the game last week.
|52.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DET
|53.
|Mike Davis BAL at NE
|54.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at CLE
|55.
|Rachaad White TB vs. GB
|56.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at TEN
|57.
|Samaje Perine CIN at NYJ
|58.
|*Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Darrell Williams was the primary back after James Conner got hurt, but Benjamin saw a lot of work on third downs.
|59.
|Boston Scott PHI at WAS
|60.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at IND
|61.
|*James Cook BUF at MIA
Note: Don't be misled by Cook's 11 carries - most of them came in the fourth quarter after the Bills pulled their starters.
|62.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. NO
|63.
|Sony Michel LAC vs. JAX
|64.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at SEA
Note: Allgeier got 10 carries in the stead of Damien Williams, who is out for at least four weeks.
|65.
|Tony Jones NO at CAR
|66.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NO
|67.
|Hassan Haskins TEN vs. LV
|68.
|*Marlon Mack SF at DEN
Note: Mack was added to the Niners' active roster on Tuesday. As much as I want to make Jordan Mason a thing, it's possible that Mack ends up being the backup behind Jeff Wilson.
|69.
|*James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Conner left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but the Cardinals seem to be confident that this is not a 'severe' injury. I'm not sure I like the verbiage or the injury history here - tread carefully.
|70.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL at NE
Note: Dobbins (knee) remains 'week-to-week,' according to coach John Harbaugh. This despite him practicing fully all week last week.
|71.
|*Brandon Bolden LV at TEN
|72.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at CAR
|73.
|Pierre Strong NE vs. BAL
|74.
|Zamir White LV at TEN
|75.
|*Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. LV
|76.
|*Tyrion Davis-Price SF at DEN
Note: Davis-Price has a high-ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
|3.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at MIA
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYJ
|5.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
|6.
|Davante Adams LV at TEN
|7.
|A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
|8.
|Deebo Samuel SF at DEN
|9.
|Michael Thomas NO at CAR
|10.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
|11.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. SF
|12.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. JAX
|13.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
|14.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CLE
|15.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
|16.
|Christian Kirk JAC at LAC
|17.
|Tee Higgins CIN at NYJ
|18.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
|19.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at CHI
|20.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at NE
|21.
|*DJ Moore CAR vs. NO
Note: Who gets a solid quarterback first - the Colts, or DJ Moore?
|22.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. LAR
|23.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at IND
|24.
|Allen Robinson LA at ARI
|25.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. PHI
|26.
|Drake London ATL at SEA
|27.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. ATL
|28.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
|29.
|Chris Olave NO at CAR
|30.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CIN
Note: It wasn't just the game-winning touchdown - Wilson earned a whopping 14 targets in the comeback win over the Browns. I'm putting him over Elijah Moore this week and perhaps for the duration of the season, health permitting.
|31.
|Chase Claypool PIT at CLE
|32.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. PIT
|33.
|Elijah Moore NYJ vs. CIN
|34.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. HOU
|35.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at DEN
|36.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at NYJ
|37.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. PHI
|38.
|Jarvis Landry NO at CAR
|39.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. DET
|40.
|*Allen Lazard GB at TB
Note: Lazard only had two catches in his first game of the season, but one of them was for a touchdown.
|41.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at IND
|42.
|Breshad Perriman TB vs. GB
|43.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ATL
|44.
|*Sterling Shepard NYG vs. DAL
Note: Shepard garnered 10 targets in the win over the Panthers.
|45.
|*DJ Chark DET at MIN
Note: The Lions decided that Week 2 was not Chark Week, as he got shut out on four targets.
|46.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. JAX
|47.
|Robbie Anderson CAR vs. NO
|48.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF at MIA
|49.
|Ashton Dulin IND vs. KC
|50.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. KC
|51.
|Mecole Hardman KC at IND
|52.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. PIT
|53.
|Treylon Burks TEN vs. LV
|54.
|Sammy Watkins GB at TB
|55.
|Nico Collins HOU at CHI
|56.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. LV
|57.
|Skyy Moore KC at IND
|58.
|Zay Jones JAC at LAC
|59.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. BAL
|60.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. LAR
|61.
|Russell Gage TB vs. GB
|62.
|Romeo Doubs GB at TB
|63.
|*Mack Hollins LV at TEN
Note: Hollins had seven targets in the first half last week, so he could be the one to benefit if Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is unable to play this week.
|64.
|Noah Brown DAL at NYG
|65.
|George Pickens PIT at CLE
|66.
|Kyle Philips TEN vs. LV
|67.
|*Kadarius Toney NYG vs. DAL
Note: Though Toney got shut out yardage-wise, he did pick up his snap count from seven to 26.
|68.
|Corey Davis NYJ vs. CIN
|69.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. DET
|70.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. LV
|71.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. BAL
|72.
|DeAndre Carter LAC vs. JAX
|73.
|Marvin Jones JAC at LAC
|74.
|Bryan Edwards ATL at SEA
|75.
|*A.J. Green ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Green had multiple bad drops against the Raiders, but then caught a very difficult ball on a game-tying two-point conversion.
|76.
|Christian Watson GB at TB
|77.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. GB
Note: Evans was suspended for one game for his role in the brawl with the Saints. He is appealing the suspension and expects to hear a verdict by Wednesday.
|78.
|*Hunter Renfrow LV at TEN
Note: Renfrow suffered a concussion on the hit that caused the game-ending fumble in overtime against the Cardinals.
|79.
|*Gabe Davis BUF at MIA
Note: Davis picked up the ankle injury late in practice last week and sat out Monday night.
|80.
|*Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. SF
Note: Jeudy injured his ribs early in the win over the Texans and is day-to-day with the injury.
|81.
|*Julio Jones TB vs. GB
|82.
|*KJ Hamler DEN vs. SF
|83.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. DAL
|84.
|*Keenan Allen LAC vs. JAX
|85.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. GB
|86.
|*Devin Duvernay BAL at NE
Note: Duvernay suffered a concussion in the loss to the Dolphins.
|87.
|*Alec Pierce IND vs. KC
|88.
|*Michael Pittman IND vs. KC
Note: Though Pittman (quadriceps) sat out Sunday's game, he made enough progress over the weekend that coach Frank Reich is optimistic he can return this week against the Chiefs.
|89.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. LAR
|90.
|*Van Jefferson LA at ARI
|91.
|*Michael Gallup DAL at NYG
Note: It's 'certainly possible' that Gallup (knee) could return this week, according to owner/injury guru Jerry Jones.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at IND
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at NE
|3.
|Darren Waller LV at TEN
|4.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS
|5.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL at SEA
Note: Is it panic time for Pitts yet? I think I'd try to target him in trade talks.
|6.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. JAX
|7.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. LAR
|8.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE
|9.
|T.J. Hockenson DET at MIN
|10.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. PHI
|11.
|Dawson Knox BUF at MIA
|12.
|Tyler Higbee LA at ARI
|13.
|Taysom Hill NO at CAR
|14.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at NYJ
|15.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. PIT
Note: Njoku's teammates Harrison Bryant and Jesse James are both hurt, so he'll likely get more snaps/targets this week.
|16.
|*Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. CIN
Note: Teammate C.J. Uzomah will be a game-time decision this week.
|17.
|*Irv Smith MIN vs. DET
Note: After getting shut out last week, Smith had eight targets and scored a touchdown Monday night, but he also had a game-defining drop of a potential touchdown when the Vikings were still in reach of the Eagles.
|18.
|Robert Tonyan GB at TB
|19.
|Evan Engram JAC at LAC
|20.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. LV
|21.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. ATL
|22.
|*Hunter Henry NE vs. BAL
Note: Henry had only 34 snaps and just one target last week.
|23.
|Mike Gesicki MIA vs. BUF
|24.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at NE
|25.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. HOU
|26.
|Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs. SF
|27.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. KC
|28.
|O.J. Howard HOU at CHI
|29.
|Cameron Brate TB vs. GB
|30.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAR
|31.
|*George Kittle SF at DEN
Note: Kittle (groin) was close to playing this past week.
|32.
|Brevin Jordan HOU at CHI
|33.
|*Tyler Kroft SF at DEN
Note: Kroft suffered an MCL sprain and will miss multiple weeks.
|34.
|*Dalton Schultz DAL at NYG
Note: Schultz suffered a PCL sprain late in the win last week and his status is up in the air for Monday night.
|35.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ vs. CIN
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
|3.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. KC
Note: Taylor was a victim of the scoreboard, with the Colts falling behind early 14-0, and then seeing Matt Ryan turn it over at critical junctures later in the game.
|4.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at MIA
|5.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DET
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYJ
|7.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
|8.
|Davante Adams LV at TEN
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
|10.
|Deebo Samuel SF at DEN
|11.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
|12.
|Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NO
|13.
|Michael Thomas NO at CAR
|14.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
|15.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. JAX
|16.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at MIN
Note: Swift indeed had fewer carries than Jamaal Williams, but he had more snaps and more production, ripping off a 50-yard run and also logging a receiving touchdown.
|17.
|Joe Mixon CIN at NYJ
|18.
|Travis Kelce KC at IND
|19.
|Mark Andrews BAL at NE
|20.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. SF
|21.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. PIT
|22.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. LV
|23.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. SF
|24.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. JAX
|25.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
|26.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. GB
|27.
|Aaron Jones GB at TB
|28.
|James Robinson JAC at LAC
|29.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at IND
|30.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CLE
|31.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
|32.
|Christian Kirk JAC at LAC
|33.
|Tee Higgins CIN at NYJ
|34.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
|35.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at CHI
|36.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at NE
|37.
|Najee Harris PIT at CLE
|38.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. PHI
|39.
|AJ Dillon GB at TB
|40.
|Darren Waller LV at TEN
|41.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS
|42.
|*DJ Moore CAR vs. NO
Note: Who gets a solid quarterback first - the Colts, or DJ Moore?
|43.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. LAR
|44.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at IND
|45.
|Miles Sanders PHI at WAS
|46.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. HOU
|47.
|*Jeff Wilson SF at DEN
Note: Wilson shared the carries with Tyrion Davis-Price last week, 18-to-14, but Davis-Price is now out. Will the Niners trust Jordan Mason or Marlon Mack to the same extent?
|48.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NYG
|49.
|Damien Harris NE vs. BAL
|50.
|Allen Robinson LA at ARI
|51.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. PHI
|52.
|Drake London ATL at SEA
|53.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. ATL
|54.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
|55.
|Chris Olave NO at CAR
|56.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CIN
Note: It wasn't just the game-winning touchdown - Wilson earned a whopping 14 targets in the comeback win over the Browns. I'm putting him over Elijah Moore this week and perhaps for the duration of the season, health permitting.
|57.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. CIN
|58.
|Darrell Henderson LA at ARI
|59.
|Josh Jacobs LV at TEN
|60.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL at SEA
Note: Is it panic time for Pitts yet? I think I'd try to target him in trade talks.
|61.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. JAX
|62.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. LAR
|63.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at SEA
|64.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. CIN
|65.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PIT
|66.
|Chase Claypool PIT at CLE
|67.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. PIT
|68.
|Travis Etienne JAC at LAC
|69.
|Devin Singletary BUF at MIA
|70.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at CHI
Note: Pierce took over in the backfield for the Texans this past week, with 15 carries to zero for Burkhead.
|71.
|Elijah Moore NYJ vs. CIN
|72.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. HOU
|73.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at DEN
|74.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
|75.
|*Cam Akers LA at ARI
Note: Akers had 15 carries to Henderson's 10, though Henderson had more snaps.
|76.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BAL
|77.
|Jamaal Williams DET at MIN
|78.
|*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. BUF
Note: After being the primary back in Week 1, Edmonds took a backseat to Raheem Mostert last week.
|79.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at NYJ
|80.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. PHI
|81.
|Jarvis Landry NO at CAR
|82.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. DET
|83.
|*Allen Lazard GB at TB
Note: Lazard only had two catches in his first game of the season, but one of them was for a touchdown.
|84.
|Breshad Perriman TB vs. GB
|85.
|Mark Ingram NO at CAR
|86.
|Nyheim Hines IND vs. KC
|87.
|*Darrel Williams ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Williams had eight carries and three targets after James Conner got hurt in the third quarter last week. Eno Benjamin saw most of the third down snaps.
|88.
|Melvin Gordon DEN vs. SF
|89.
|Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
|90.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ATL
|91.
|*Sterling Shepard NYG vs. DAL
Note: Shepard garnered 10 targets in the win over the Panthers.
|92.
|*DJ Chark DET at MIN
Note: The Lions decided that Week 2 was not Chark Week, as he got shut out on four targets.
Kickers
|1.
|*Evan McPherson CIN at NYJ
Note: The Bengals passed on a long field goal attempt in the first half and that came back to haunt them in the narrow loss.
|2.
|Daniel Carlson LV at TEN
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF at MIA
|4.
|Justin Tucker BAL at NE
|5.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. GB
|6.
|Matt Gay LA at ARI
|7.
|Chris Boswell PIT at CLE
|8.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. JAX
|9.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. LAR
|10.
|Brandon McManus DEN vs. SF
|11.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. DET
|12.
|Robbie Gould SF at DEN
|13.
|*Cade York CLE vs. PIT
Note: Hero one week, goat the next, with a critical missed extra point.
|14.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF
|15.
|Nick Folk NE vs. BAL
|16.
|Austin Seibert DET at MIN
|17.
|Wil Lutz NO at CAR
|18.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at SEA
|19.
|Jake Elliott PHI at WAS
|20.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. DAL
|21.
|Randy Bullock TEN vs. LV
|22.
|Mason Crosby GB at TB
|23.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. CIN
|24.
|Chase McLaughlin IND vs. KC
|25.
|Brett Maher DAL at NYG
|26.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at CHI
|27.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. ATL
|28.
|Riley Patterson JAC at LAC
|29.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. PHI
|30.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. HOU
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. NO
|32.
|*Harrison Butker KC at IND
Note: The Chiefs are taking a wait-and-see approach with Butker (ankle) for Week 3.
|33.
|Matt Ammendola at
Defenses
|1.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB
Note: Akiem Hicks (foot) won't play against the Packers.
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers at DEN
|3.
|New Orleans Saints at CAR
|4.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE
|5.
|Buffalo Bills at MIA
|6.
|Philadelphia Eagles at WAS
|7.
|Dallas Cowboys at NYG
|8.
|Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ
|9.
|Green Bay Packers at TB
|10.
|Los Angeles Rams at ARI
|11.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX
|12.
|Chicago Bears vs. HOU
|13.
|Baltimore Ravens at NE
|14.
|New York Giants vs. DAL
|15.
|Denver Broncos vs. SF
|16.
|New England Patriots vs. BAL
|17.
|*Cleveland Browns vs. PIT
Note: Myles Garrett (neck) won't practice Tuesday.
|18.
|Kansas City Chiefs at IND
|19.
|Carolina Panthers vs. NO
|20.
|Las Vegas Raiders at TEN
|21.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC
|22.
|Detroit Lions at MIN
|23.
|Houston Texans at CHI
|24.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. KC
|25.
|New York Jets vs. CIN
|26.
|Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
|27.
|Tennessee Titans vs. LV
|28.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL
|29.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. DET
|30.
|Washington Commanders vs. PHI
|31.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR
|32.
|Atlanta Falcons at SEA