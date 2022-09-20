RotoWire Partners
Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
September 20, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF at MIA
2.*Jalen Hurts PHI at WAS

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF at MIA
2.*Jalen Hurts PHI at WAS
Note: Stellar on Monday night and has a plus-matchup against the Commanders this week.
3.Patrick Mahomes KC at IND
4.Lamar Jackson BAL at NE
5.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. JAX
Note: Herbert suffered torn rib cartilage in the loss to the Chiefs but returned to finish the game. Nonetheless, his status for this week is tenuous.
6.*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Murray still might be scrambling on that two-point conversion.
7.*Derek Carr LV at TEN
Note: The Raiders went into an offensive shell in the second half against an opponent that had been getting shelled for the first six quarters of the season. Very disappointing result.
8.*Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DET
Note: Brutal game on Monday night, but he goes back home this week with a divisional game against the Lions.
9.Matthew Stafford LA at ARI
10.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF
11.*Joe Burrow CIN at NYJ
Note: Pass protection issues remain a huge problem for Burrow and the Bengals.
12.Tom Brady TB vs. GB
13.*Carson Wentz WAS vs. PHI
Note: Wentz threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, but almost all of his production came after the Lions had gone ahead 22-0. The Commanders didn't get their initial first down until 5:00 remained in the second quarter.
14.Aaron Rodgers GB at TB
15.Jared Goff DET at MIN
16.*Russell Wilson DEN vs. SF
Note: Russ still didn't cook, and it didn't help that he lost Jerry Jeudy early in the game to injury and didn't have KJ Hamler at all.
17.*Marcus Mariota ATL at SEA
Note: The Rams adjusted quickly to Mariota's running ability.
18.Trevor Lawrence JAC at LAC
19.*Jameis Winston NO at CAR
Note: Winston is playing through four fractures in his back and really struggled against the Bucs.
20.*Justin Fields CHI vs. HOU
Note: Fields managed only 11 attempts in the Bears' loss to the Packers.
21.*Joe Flacco NYJ vs. CIN
Note: Flacco will start again this week. Zach Wilson is making progress, but won't be ready to go.
22.*Jimmy Garoppolo SF at DEN
Note: Back as the starter again for the rest of the season after Trey Lance's brutal injury.
23.*Matt Ryan IND vs. KC
Note: Ryan looked terrible against the Jaguars - much of that can be attributed to missing Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, but he was an active contributor to the offensive malaise.
24.Daniel Jones NYG vs. DAL
25.Mac Jones NE vs. BAL
26.*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. LV
Note: Brutal performance, got yanked before the end of the third quarter.
27.Davis Mills HOU at CHI
28.Cooper Rush DAL at NYG
29.Geno Smith SEA vs. ATL
30.Mitch Trubisky PIT at CLE
31.Baker Mayfield CAR vs. NO
32.*Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. PIT
Note: Brissett injured his ankle in the fourth quarter, but he's not on the Browns' initial injury report. They play the Steelers on Thursday.
33.Chase Daniel LAC vs. JAX
34.*Dak Prescott DAL at NYG
Note: Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said that Prescott (thumb) could return as early as Week 4 or Week 5, though he won't play this week.
35.*Trey Lance SF at DEN
Note: Lance suffered a fractured fibula and ligament disruption to his right ankle and already had surgery, and will miss the rest of the season.

Running Backs

1.*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. KC
Note: Taylor was a victim of the scoreboard, with the Colts falling behind early 14-0, and then seeing Matt Ryan turn it over at critical junctures later in the game.
2.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DET
3.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. JAX
4.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
5.Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NO
6.*D'Andre Swift DET at MIN
Note: Swift indeed had fewer carries than Jamaal Williams, but he had more snaps and more production, ripping off a 50-yard run and also logging a receiving touchdown.
7.Joe Mixon CIN at NYJ
8.Javonte Williams DEN vs. SF
9.Nick Chubb CLE vs. PIT
10.Derrick Henry TEN vs. LV
11.Leonard Fournette TB vs. GB
12.Aaron Jones GB at TB
13.James Robinson JAC at LAC
14.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at IND
15.Najee Harris PIT at CLE
16.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. PHI
17.AJ Dillon GB at TB
18.Miles Sanders PHI at WAS
19.David Montgomery CHI vs. HOU
20.*Jeff Wilson SF at DEN
Note: Wilson shared the carries with Tyrion Davis-Price last week, 18-to-14, but Davis-Price is now out. Will the Niners trust Jordan Mason or Marlon Mack to the same extent?
21.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NYG
22.Damien Harris NE vs. BAL
23.Michael Carter NYJ vs. CIN
24.Darrell Henderson LA at ARI
25.Travis Etienne JAC at LAC
26.Josh Jacobs LV at TEN
27.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at SEA
28.Breece Hall NYJ vs. CIN
29.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PIT
30.*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. BUF
Note: After being the primary back in Week 1, Edmonds took a backseat to Raheem Mostert last week.
31.Devin Singletary BUF at MIA
32.*Dameon Pierce HOU at CHI
Note: Pierce took over in the backfield for the Texans this past week, with 15 carries to zero for Burkhead.
33.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BAL
34.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
35.*Cam Akers LA at ARI
Note: Akers had 15 carries to Henderson's 10, though Henderson had more snaps.
36.Jamaal Williams DET at MIN
37.Mark Ingram NO at CAR
38.Nyheim Hines IND vs. KC
39.*Darrel Williams ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Williams had eight carries and three targets after James Conner got hurt in the third quarter last week. Eno Benjamin saw most of the third down snaps.
40.Melvin Gordon DEN vs. SF
41.Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
42.*J.D. McKissic WAS vs. PHI
Note: McKissic played 46 percent of the snaps, more than the 40 percent from last week, though the difference was that the Commanders were trailing the entire game in Week 2.
43.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at WAS
44.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. HOU
45.*Rashaad Penny SEA vs. ATL
Note: Penny's value was eviscerated last week by the return of Walker, the game flow, and the Seahawks using a weird three-back formation.
46.Kenyan Drake BAL at NE
47.Rex Burkhead HOU at CHI
48.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ATL
49.Zack Moss BUF at MIA
50.*Jordan Mason SF at DEN
Note: Mason could be the No. 2 back for the Niners with TDP out, but they just activated Marlon Mack from the practice squad. Still, I think he's worth a stash.
51.*Jerick McKinnon KC at IND
Note: McKinnon was the red zone and passing down option whenever CEH was out of the game last week.
52.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DET
53.Mike Davis BAL at NE
54.Jaylen Warren PIT at CLE
55.Rachaad White TB vs. GB
56.Ameer Abdullah LV at TEN
57.Samaje Perine CIN at NYJ
58.*Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Darrell Williams was the primary back after James Conner got hurt, but Benjamin saw a lot of work on third downs.
59.Boston Scott PHI at WAS
60.Isiah Pacheco KC at IND
61.*James Cook BUF at MIA
Note: Don't be misled by Cook's 11 carries - most of them came in the fourth quarter after the Bills pulled their starters.
62.D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. NO
63.Sony Michel LAC vs. JAX
64.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at SEA
Note: Allgeier got 10 carries in the stead of Damien Williams, who is out for at least four weeks.
65.Tony Jones NO at CAR
66.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NO
67.Hassan Haskins TEN vs. LV
68.*Marlon Mack SF at DEN
Note: Mack was added to the Niners' active roster on Tuesday. As much as I want to make Jordan Mason a thing, it's possible that Mack ends up being the backup behind Jeff Wilson.
69.*James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Conner left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but the Cardinals seem to be confident that this is not a 'severe' injury. I'm not sure I like the verbiage or the injury history here - tread carefully.
70.*J.K. Dobbins BAL at NE
Note: Dobbins (knee) remains 'week-to-week,' according to coach John Harbaugh. This despite him practicing fully all week last week.
71.*Brandon Bolden LV at TEN
72.*Alvin Kamara NO at CAR
73.Pierre Strong NE vs. BAL
74.Zamir White LV at TEN
75.*Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. LV
76.*Tyrion Davis-Price SF at DEN
Note: Davis-Price has a high-ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks.

Wide Receivers

1.Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
2.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
3.Stefon Diggs BUF at MIA
4.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYJ
5.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
6.Davante Adams LV at TEN
7.A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
8.Deebo Samuel SF at DEN
9.Michael Thomas NO at CAR
10.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
11.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. SF
12.Mike Williams LAC vs. JAX
13.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
14.Diontae Johnson PIT at CLE
15.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
16.Christian Kirk JAC at LAC
17.Tee Higgins CIN at NYJ
18.CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
19.Brandin Cooks HOU at CHI
20.Rashod Bateman BAL at NE
21.*DJ Moore CAR vs. NO
Note: Who gets a solid quarterback first - the Colts, or DJ Moore?
22.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. LAR
23.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at IND
24.Allen Robinson LA at ARI
25.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. PHI
26.Drake London ATL at SEA
27.DK Metcalf SEA vs. ATL
28.DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
29.Chris Olave NO at CAR
30.*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CIN
Note: It wasn't just the game-winning touchdown - Wilson earned a whopping 14 targets in the comeback win over the Browns. I'm putting him over Elijah Moore this week and perhaps for the duration of the season, health permitting.
31.Chase Claypool PIT at CLE
32.Amari Cooper CLE vs. PIT
33.Elijah Moore NYJ vs. CIN
34.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. HOU
35.Brandon Aiyuk SF at DEN
36.Tyler Boyd CIN at NYJ
37.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. PHI
38.Jarvis Landry NO at CAR
39.Adam Thielen MIN vs. DET
40.*Allen Lazard GB at TB
Note: Lazard only had two catches in his first game of the season, but one of them was for a touchdown.
41.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at IND
42.Breshad Perriman TB vs. GB
43.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ATL
44.*Sterling Shepard NYG vs. DAL
Note: Shepard garnered 10 targets in the win over the Panthers.
45.*DJ Chark DET at MIN
Note: The Lions decided that Week 2 was not Chark Week, as he got shut out on four targets.
46.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. JAX
47.Robbie Anderson CAR vs. NO
48.Isaiah McKenzie BUF at MIA
49.Ashton Dulin IND vs. KC
50.Parris Campbell IND vs. KC
51.Mecole Hardman KC at IND
52.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. PIT
53.Treylon Burks TEN vs. LV
54.Sammy Watkins GB at TB
55.Nico Collins HOU at CHI
56.Robert Woods TEN vs. LV
57.Skyy Moore KC at IND
58.Zay Jones JAC at LAC
59.DeVante Parker NE vs. BAL
60.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. LAR
61.Russell Gage TB vs. GB
62.Romeo Doubs GB at TB
63.*Mack Hollins LV at TEN
Note: Hollins had seven targets in the first half last week, so he could be the one to benefit if Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is unable to play this week.
64.Noah Brown DAL at NYG
65.George Pickens PIT at CLE
66.Kyle Philips TEN vs. LV
67.*Kadarius Toney NYG vs. DAL
Note: Though Toney got shut out yardage-wise, he did pick up his snap count from seven to 26.
68.Corey Davis NYJ vs. CIN
69.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. DET
70.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. LV
71.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. BAL
72.DeAndre Carter LAC vs. JAX
73.Marvin Jones JAC at LAC
74.Bryan Edwards ATL at SEA
75.*A.J. Green ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Green had multiple bad drops against the Raiders, but then caught a very difficult ball on a game-tying two-point conversion.
76.Christian Watson GB at TB
77.*Mike Evans TB vs. GB
Note: Evans was suspended for one game for his role in the brawl with the Saints. He is appealing the suspension and expects to hear a verdict by Wednesday.
78.*Hunter Renfrow LV at TEN
Note: Renfrow suffered a concussion on the hit that caused the game-ending fumble in overtime against the Cardinals.
79.*Gabe Davis BUF at MIA
Note: Davis picked up the ankle injury late in practice last week and sat out Monday night.
80.*Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. SF
Note: Jeudy injured his ribs early in the win over the Texans and is day-to-day with the injury.
81.*Julio Jones TB vs. GB
82.*KJ Hamler DEN vs. SF
83.*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. DAL
84.*Keenan Allen LAC vs. JAX
85.*Chris Godwin TB vs. GB
86.*Devin Duvernay BAL at NE
Note: Duvernay suffered a concussion in the loss to the Dolphins.
87.*Alec Pierce IND vs. KC
88.*Michael Pittman IND vs. KC
Note: Though Pittman (quadriceps) sat out Sunday's game, he made enough progress over the weekend that coach Frank Reich is optimistic he can return this week against the Chiefs.
89.*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. LAR
90.*Van Jefferson LA at ARI
91.*Michael Gallup DAL at NYG
Note: It's 'certainly possible' that Gallup (knee) could return this week, according to owner/injury guru Jerry Jones.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at IND
2.Mark Andrews BAL at NE
3.Darren Waller LV at TEN
4.Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS
5.*Kyle Pitts ATL at SEA
Note: Is it panic time for Pitts yet? I think I'd try to target him in trade talks.
6.Gerald Everett LAC vs. JAX
7.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. LAR
8.Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE
9.T.J. Hockenson DET at MIN
10.Logan Thomas WAS vs. PHI
11.Dawson Knox BUF at MIA
12.Tyler Higbee LA at ARI
13.Taysom Hill NO at CAR
14.Hayden Hurst CIN at NYJ
15.*David Njoku CLE vs. PIT
Note: Njoku's teammates Harrison Bryant and Jesse James are both hurt, so he'll likely get more snaps/targets this week.
16.*Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. CIN
Note: Teammate C.J. Uzomah will be a game-time decision this week.
17.*Irv Smith MIN vs. DET
Note: After getting shut out last week, Smith had eight targets and scored a touchdown Monday night, but he also had a game-defining drop of a potential touchdown when the Vikings were still in reach of the Eagles.
18.Robert Tonyan GB at TB
19.Evan Engram JAC at LAC
20.Austin Hooper TEN vs. LV
21.Noah Fant SEA vs. ATL
22.*Hunter Henry NE vs. BAL
Note: Henry had only 34 snaps and just one target last week.
23.Mike Gesicki MIA vs. BUF
24.Isaiah Likely BAL at NE
25.Cole Kmet CHI vs. HOU
26.Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs. SF
27.Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. KC
28.O.J. Howard HOU at CHI
29.Cameron Brate TB vs. GB
30.Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAR
31.*George Kittle SF at DEN
Note: Kittle (groin) was close to playing this past week.
32.Brevin Jordan HOU at CHI
33.*Tyler Kroft SF at DEN
Note: Kroft suffered an MCL sprain and will miss multiple weeks.
34.*Dalton Schultz DAL at NYG
Note: Schultz suffered a PCL sprain late in the win last week and his status is up in the air for Monday night.
35.C.J. Uzomah NYJ vs. CIN

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
2.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
3.*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. KC
Note: Taylor was a victim of the scoreboard, with the Colts falling behind early 14-0, and then seeing Matt Ryan turn it over at critical junctures later in the game.
4.Stefon Diggs BUF at MIA
5.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DET
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYJ
7.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
8.Davante Adams LV at TEN
9.A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
10.Deebo Samuel SF at DEN
11.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL
12.Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. NO
13.Michael Thomas NO at CAR
14.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
15.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. JAX
16.*D'Andre Swift DET at MIN
Note: Swift indeed had fewer carries than Jamaal Williams, but he had more snaps and more production, ripping off a 50-yard run and also logging a receiving touchdown.
17.Joe Mixon CIN at NYJ
18.Travis Kelce KC at IND
19.Mark Andrews BAL at NE
20.Javonte Williams DEN vs. SF
21.Nick Chubb CLE vs. PIT
22.Derrick Henry TEN vs. LV
23.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. SF
24.Mike Williams LAC vs. JAX
25.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
26.Leonard Fournette TB vs. GB
27.Aaron Jones GB at TB
28.James Robinson JAC at LAC
29.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at IND
30.Diontae Johnson PIT at CLE
31.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
32.Christian Kirk JAC at LAC
33.Tee Higgins CIN at NYJ
34.CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
35.Brandin Cooks HOU at CHI
36.Rashod Bateman BAL at NE
37.Najee Harris PIT at CLE
38.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. PHI
39.AJ Dillon GB at TB
40.Darren Waller LV at TEN
41.Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS
42.*DJ Moore CAR vs. NO
Note: Who gets a solid quarterback first - the Colts, or DJ Moore?
43.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. LAR
44.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at IND
45.Miles Sanders PHI at WAS
46.David Montgomery CHI vs. HOU
47.*Jeff Wilson SF at DEN
Note: Wilson shared the carries with Tyrion Davis-Price last week, 18-to-14, but Davis-Price is now out. Will the Niners trust Jordan Mason or Marlon Mack to the same extent?
48.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NYG
49.Damien Harris NE vs. BAL
50.Allen Robinson LA at ARI
51.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. PHI
52.Drake London ATL at SEA
53.DK Metcalf SEA vs. ATL
54.DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
55.Chris Olave NO at CAR
56.*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CIN
Note: It wasn't just the game-winning touchdown - Wilson earned a whopping 14 targets in the comeback win over the Browns. I'm putting him over Elijah Moore this week and perhaps for the duration of the season, health permitting.
57.Michael Carter NYJ vs. CIN
58.Darrell Henderson LA at ARI
59.Josh Jacobs LV at TEN
60.*Kyle Pitts ATL at SEA
Note: Is it panic time for Pitts yet? I think I'd try to target him in trade talks.
61.Gerald Everett LAC vs. JAX
62.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. LAR
63.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at SEA
64.Breece Hall NYJ vs. CIN
65.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PIT
66.Chase Claypool PIT at CLE
67.Amari Cooper CLE vs. PIT
68.Travis Etienne JAC at LAC
69.Devin Singletary BUF at MIA
70.*Dameon Pierce HOU at CHI
Note: Pierce took over in the backfield for the Texans this past week, with 15 carries to zero for Burkhead.
71.Elijah Moore NYJ vs. CIN
72.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. HOU
73.Brandon Aiyuk SF at DEN
74.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
75.*Cam Akers LA at ARI
Note: Akers had 15 carries to Henderson's 10, though Henderson had more snaps.
76.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BAL
77.Jamaal Williams DET at MIN
78.*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. BUF
Note: After being the primary back in Week 1, Edmonds took a backseat to Raheem Mostert last week.
79.Tyler Boyd CIN at NYJ
80.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. PHI
81.Jarvis Landry NO at CAR
82.Adam Thielen MIN vs. DET
83.*Allen Lazard GB at TB
Note: Lazard only had two catches in his first game of the season, but one of them was for a touchdown.
84.Breshad Perriman TB vs. GB
85.Mark Ingram NO at CAR
86.Nyheim Hines IND vs. KC
87.*Darrel Williams ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Williams had eight carries and three targets after James Conner got hurt in the third quarter last week. Eno Benjamin saw most of the third down snaps.
88.Melvin Gordon DEN vs. SF
89.Tony Pollard DAL at NYG
90.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ATL
91.*Sterling Shepard NYG vs. DAL
Note: Shepard garnered 10 targets in the win over the Panthers.
92.*DJ Chark DET at MIN
Note: The Lions decided that Week 2 was not Chark Week, as he got shut out on four targets.

Kickers

1.*Evan McPherson CIN at NYJ
Note: The Bengals passed on a long field goal attempt in the first half and that came back to haunt them in the narrow loss.
2.Daniel Carlson LV at TEN
3.Tyler Bass BUF at MIA
4.Justin Tucker BAL at NE
5.Ryan Succop TB vs. GB
6.Matt Gay LA at ARI
7.Chris Boswell PIT at CLE
8.Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. JAX
9.Matt Prater ARZ vs. LAR
10.Brandon McManus DEN vs. SF
11.Greg Joseph MIN vs. DET
12.Robbie Gould SF at DEN
13.*Cade York CLE vs. PIT
Note: Hero one week, goat the next, with a critical missed extra point.
14.Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF
15.Nick Folk NE vs. BAL
16.Austin Seibert DET at MIN
17.Wil Lutz NO at CAR
18.Younghoe Koo ATL at SEA
19.Jake Elliott PHI at WAS
20.Graham Gano NYG vs. DAL
21.Randy Bullock TEN vs. LV
22.Mason Crosby GB at TB
23.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. CIN
24.Chase McLaughlin IND vs. KC
25.Brett Maher DAL at NYG
26.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at CHI
27.Jason Myers SEA vs. ATL
28.Riley Patterson JAC at LAC
29.Joey Slye WAS vs. PHI
30.Cairo Santos CHI vs. HOU
31.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. NO
32.*Harrison Butker KC at IND
Note: The Chiefs are taking a wait-and-see approach with Butker (ankle) for Week 3.
33.Matt Ammendola at

Defenses

1.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB
Note: Akiem Hicks (foot) won't play against the Packers.
2.San Francisco 49ers at DEN
3.New Orleans Saints at CAR
4.Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE
5.Buffalo Bills at MIA
6.Philadelphia Eagles at WAS
7.Dallas Cowboys at NYG
8.Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ
9.Green Bay Packers at TB
10.Los Angeles Rams at ARI
11.Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX
12.Chicago Bears vs. HOU
13.Baltimore Ravens at NE
14.New York Giants vs. DAL
15.Denver Broncos vs. SF
16.New England Patriots vs. BAL
17.*Cleveland Browns vs. PIT
Note: Myles Garrett (neck) won't practice Tuesday.
18.Kansas City Chiefs at IND
19.Carolina Panthers vs. NO
20.Las Vegas Raiders at TEN
21.Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC
22.Detroit Lions at MIN
23.Houston Texans at CHI
24.Indianapolis Colts vs. KC
25.New York Jets vs. CIN
26.Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
27.Tennessee Titans vs. LV
28.Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL
29.Minnesota Vikings vs. DET
30.Washington Commanders vs. PHI
31.Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR
32.Atlanta Falcons at SEA
