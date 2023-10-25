Weekly Rankings: Week 8 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Thursday Update complete
Bye Weeks: None
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please
Thursday Update complete
Bye Weeks: None
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at WAS
Note: Hurts had a brace on his left knee after Sunday night's win over Miami, but later he said that he'll play this week and doesn't think he'll miss practice time. Hurts was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at DEN
|3.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. TB
|4.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at ARI
|5.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. CHI
|6.
|Jared Goff DET vs. LV
|7.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NE
|8.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at GB
|9.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at PIT
Note: Lawrence (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
|10.
|Joe Burrow CIN at SF
|11.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. LAR
|12.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at CAR
|13.
|*Gardner Minshew IND vs. NO
Note: Minshew was responsible for four touchdowns and four turnovers in the Colts' wild loss to the Browns.
|14.
|*Baker Mayfield TB at BUF
Note: Mayfield (knee) sat out Monday's estimated practice and upgraded to a limited practice Tuesday. He and the Bucs play Thursday at the Bills. Mayfield is listed as questionable, though he's expected to start Thursday night.
|15.
|Derek Carr NO at IND
|16.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL at TEN
Note: Ridder lost a whopping three fumbles in the red zone, including two right at the goal line.
|17.
|Kenny Pickett PIT vs. JAX
|18.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. CLE
Note: Smith's red zone woes continued against Arizona last week.
|19.
|*Sam Howell WAS vs. PHI
Note: Howell will remain the starter this week, but coach Ron Rivera left the door open for using Jacoby Brissett instead at some point this season.
|20.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at DAL
Note: On one hand, Stafford's touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell was lucky, but on the other hand he was unlucky not to have a second one, with Darrell Henderson tackled just short of the goal line on a reception.
|21.
|Mac Jones NE at MIA
|22.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. KC
|23.
|*Sam Darnold SF vs. CIN
Note: Darnold is in line to get the start if Brock Purdy (concussion) can't go.
|24.
|*Jordan Love GB vs. MIN
Note: Love really struggled in a plus matchup against the Broncos - both of his touchdowns were bad throws.
|25.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. HOU
|26.
|Zach Wilson NYJ at NYG
|27.
|*Taysom Hill NO at IND
Note: I'd put Hill roughly around ninth or 10th among tight ends this week. Hill was limited in Wednesday's practice with a chest injury.
|28.
|*PJ Walker CLE at SEA
Note: Walker once again reverted back to the practice squad by rule on Monday, but he's likely to be activated again this week, with Deshaun Watson day-to-day after an early injury last week. Walker has been announced as the starter again this week.
|29.
|*Tyrod Taylor NYG vs. NYJ
Note: Taylor looks to be in line for another start, with Daniel Jones (neck) still not cleared for contact.
|30.
|*Tyson Bagent CHI at LAC
Note: Bagent is in line for another start with Justin Fields (thumb) once again doubtful.
|31.
|Joshua Dobbs ARZ vs. BAL
|32.
|*Brian Hoyer LV at DET
Note: Hoyer had an awful game (17-32-129, two interceptions) in a plus matchup against the Bears and was eventually replaced by Aidan O'Connell.
|33.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. ATL
Note: Coach Mike Vrabel said he would expect both Levis and Malik Willis to play if Ryan Tannehill (ankle) can't go - and that's the likely path this week for Tannehill. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Titans are preparing for Levis to get the start.
|34.
|*Malik Willis TEN vs. ATL
Note: Both Willis and Will Levis could play this week.
|35.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. CIN
Note: Purdy threw two fourth-quarter interceptions in the loss to the Vikings on Monday night. Purdy is in the concussion protocol - he started feeling symptoms on the flight home Monday night. If Purdy can't go, Sam Darnold would start. He missed practice Wednesday but was at practice Thursday.
|36.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV at DET
|37.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo LV at DET
Note: Garoppolo (back) can't return soon enough for the Raiders' receiving options. Garoppolo will return to practice Thursday, the Raiders' first practice day of the week, and the team is hopeful he can return Monday night.
|38.
|*Daniel Jones NYG vs. NYJ
Note: Jones (neck) still hasn't been cleared for contact, making it unlikely that he'll be cleared to play again this week.
|39.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at SEA
Note: Watson will undergo further testing to his rotator cuff to see if there's additional damage. He got pulled early after struggling and then getting checked out for a concussion. He has been diagnosed with a strain of the subscapularis in the rotator cuff - typically for baseball players this requires a 4-to-6 week absence. Watson won't play this week to rest the rotator cuff - he gets residual swelling whenever he throws. So it's also possible that his absence extends beyond this week.
|40.
|*Justin Fields CHI at LAC
Note: Fields (thumb) is once again doubtful for Sunday night this week. Tyson Bagent is in line for another start. Did not practice Wednesday.
|41.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. ATL
Note: Tannehill suffered a high-ankle sprain in the London game before the bye and is unlikely to play this week. Tannehill hasn't yet practiced this week.
|42.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. BAL
Note: Murray (knee) fully practiced Wednesday.
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. CIN
Note: McCaffrey logged nearly every snap Monday night despite entering the game as questionable with an oblique strain.
|2.
|Travis Etienne JAC at PIT
|3.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. LAR
|4.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at IND
Note: Kamara sat out practice Wednesday with an illness but returned on Thursday.
|5.
|Breece Hall NYJ at NYG
|6.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG vs. NYJ
Note: Barkley hyperextended his left elbow in the win over the Commanders, but said that he would be 'alright' for this week's game against the Jets. Barkley (elbow) has been limited in the first two practices of the week.
|7.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at WAS
|8.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL at TEN
Note: Robinson 'wasn't feeling like himself' in pregame warmups, which is the given explanation for his minimal playing time in the win over the Bucs. Robinson wasn't listed on Wednesday's initial injury report.
|9.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NE
Note: Mostert (ankle) sat out practice Wednesday and returned to a limited practice Thursday.
|10.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
|11.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LV
Note: Gibbs provided most of his production late in the loss to the Ravens. Coach Dan Campbell said that he's counting on Gibbs to lead the Lions RBs again this week.
|12.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. NO
|13.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. ATL
|14.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. CHI
Note: Ekeler hasn't quite gotten untracked yet, and he also appeared to tweak his ankle injury in the first half last week against the Chiefs. Ekeler had a full practice Wednesday.
|15.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CLE
Note: Walker was held out of Wednesday's practice with a calf injury.
|16.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI at LAC
Note: Foreman was a week-winner last week, but will he have to share carries with Roschon Johnson this week?
|17.
|Joe Mixon CIN at SF
|18.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. KC
|19.
|James Cook BUF vs. TB
|20.
|*Kareem Hunt CLE at SEA
Note: Hunt will likely start and split the carries with Pierre Strong, as Jerome Ford is out with an ankle injury. Hunt (thigh) sat out practice Wednesday but returned to practice Thursday.
|21.
|Josh Jacobs LV at DET
|22.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. PHI
|23.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at GB
|24.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. JAX
|25.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at MIA
|26.
|Gus Edwards BAL at ARI
|27.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at CAR
|28.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. MIN
Note: Jones (hamstring) only had eight carries and five targets in an incredible matchup. Jones missed practice Wednesday and had a limited practice Thursday.
|29.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. HOU
Note: Panthers head coach said that he'll take a committee approach between Hubbard and Miles Sanders.
|30.
|Rachaad White TB at BUF
|31.
|*Darrell Henderson LA at DAL
Note: Henderson, at least one week, ended up being the answer on who is the Rams' starting running back. By rule, he reverted back to the practice squad on Monday but he'll be back.
|32.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. JAX
|33.
|Justice Hill BAL at ARI
|34.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at TEN
|35.
|*Miles Sanders CAR vs. HOU
Note: Sanders practiced fully on Wednesday. He'll split carries with Chuba Hubbard - my guess the playing time will be split pretty evenly.
|36.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. NO
Note: Moss had a near-even split with Jonathan Taylor again but was less efficient against the Browns. Moss sat out practice Wednesday with elbow/heel issues, but returned to a limited practice Thursday.
|37.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at MIA
|38.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. MIN
|39.
|Royce Freeman LA at DAL
|40.
|Devin Singletary HOU at CAR
|41.
|*Emari Demercado ARZ vs. BAL
Note: The Cardinals don't care about your fantasy team(s).
|42.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI at LAC
Note: Johnson remained in the concussion protocol on Monday, but coach Matt Eberflus suggested that Johnson has just one more step to clear and could be able to play Sunday night against the Chargers. Johnson has had full practices Wednesday and Thursday and has passed the concussion protocol.
|43.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. CLE
Note: Charbonnet (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kenneth Walker sat out Wednesday's practice with a calf issue.
|44.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. KC
|45.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at WAS
|46.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. PHI
|47.
|Latavius Murray BUF vs. TB
|48.
|*Cam Akers MIN at GB
Note: Akers took over more of the touches on Monday night late in the game, and outgunned teammate Alexander Mattison in total yards.
|49.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. ATL
|50.
|*Pierre Strong CLE at SEA
Note: Strong saw a lot of work late in the win over the Colts due to Jerome Ford's ankle injury, and Ford will be out 1-2 weeks.
|51.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. CHI
|52.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. NE
|53.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. KC
|54.
|Darrynton Evans CHI at LAC
|55.
|Jamaal Williams NO at IND
|56.
|Elijah Mitchell SF vs. CIN
|57.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at TEN
|58.
|Craig Reynolds DET vs. LV
|59.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. PHI
|60.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC at DEN
Note: McKinnon (groin) sat out practice Thursday after fully practicing on Wednesday.
|61.
|Matt Breida NYG vs. NYJ
|62.
|Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. NE
|63.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. LAR
|64.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. CLE
|65.
|Zamir White LV at DET
|66.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at PIT
|67.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. CIN
Note: Zero offensive snaps on Monday night, despite CMC coming into the game as questionable.
|68.
|Michael Carter NYJ at NYG
|69.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at DEN
|70.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ at NYG
|71.
|Boston Scott PHI at WAS
|72.
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB at BUF
|73.
|*Kendre Miller NO at IND
Note: Miller was tending to shoulder soreness during last Thursday's game, and he received only three snaps.
|74.
|*Zach Evans LA at DAL
Note: Evans went from being the top FAAB pickup to not getting any offensive snaps for the Rams in the space of a couple of days.
|75.
|*Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. BAL
Note: Ingram started in Week 6, then didn't log any offensive snaps in Week 7. Thanks, Cardinals.
|76.
|Myles Gaskin LA at DAL
|77.
|Raheem Blackshear CAR vs. HOU
|78.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. LV
Note: Montgomery (rib cartilage) is showing some improvement but sat out Thursday's practice to start the week.
|79.
|*Keaton Mitchell BAL at ARI
Note: Mitchell injured his hamstring in the win over the Lions and is considered week-to-week. Sat out Wednesday's practice.
|80.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at SEA
Note: Ford will miss at least 1-2 weeks with an ankle injury. Ford has missed the first two practices of the week.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. TB
|3.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NE
Note: Hill (hip) sat out practice Wednesday and returned to a limited practice Thursday.
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LV
|5.
|Cooper Kupp LA at DAL
|6.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. CHI
|7.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at SF
|8.
|Mike Evans TB at BUF
|9.
|Davante Adams LV at DET
|10.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. CIN
Note: Aiyuk was seemingly a forgotten man in the second half on Monday night, and he netted only six targets in the entire game.
|11.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. LAR
|12.
|Puka Nacua LA at DAL
|13.
|George Pickens PIT vs. JAX
|14.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. HOU
|15.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NE
Note: Waddle briefly went to the locker room due to a back injury, but later returned to the game. Waddle has had two limited practices so far this week.
|16.
|*Jordan Addison MIN at GB
Note: Addison overcame some cramping to score twice and net 123 receiving yards in the win over the Niners. He turned in the biggest play of the game right before halftime, winning a 50-50 battle for the ball and taking it 60 yards for a touchdown.
|17.
|Zay Flowers BAL at ARI
|18.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at NYG
|19.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
|20.
|*Chris Olave NO at IND
Note: Olave was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle on Monday. Olave's practice status Wednesday wasn't altered by the incident.
|21.
|Nico Collins HOU at CAR
|22.
|Christian Kirk JAC at PIT
|23.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. NO
|24.
|Drake London ATL at TEN
|25.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. ATL
|26.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at PIT
|27.
|*Chris Godwin TB at BUF
Note: Godwin (neck) was a non-participant in Monday's practice estimate, then a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through. Godwin is expected to play Thursday night.
|28.
|DJ Moore CHI at LAC
|29.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. CLE
Note: Metcalf (ribs/hip) returned to a full practice Wednesday and plans to play this week.
|30.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC
|31.
|Tee Higgins CIN at SF
|32.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at DET
|33.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CLE
Note: Lockett sat out Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury.
|34.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
|35.
|Amari Cooper CLE at SEA
|36.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. BAL
|37.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN
|38.
|Josh Downs IND vs. NO
|39.
|*Rashee Rice KC at DEN
Note: Rice continues to rise at the expense of Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.
|40.
|Michael Thomas NO at IND
|41.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. JAX
Note: Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday after sitting out with a hamstring injury, after fully practicing Wednesday.
|42.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. TB
|43.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. CLE
|44.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. MIN
Note: Watson hurt his knee on the final drive in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. Watson (knee) practiced fully on Wednesday.
|45.
|*Tank Dell HOU at CAR
Note: Dell (concussion) practiced in the Texans' unofficial practice Monday and appears ready to be cleared from the protocol when the Texans officially return Wednesday. Teammate Robert Woods (foot) has missed the first two practices of the week, so Dell could be stepping into a decent role this week.
|46.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at IND
|47.
|Kendrick Bourne NE at MIA
|48.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. LAR
|49.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. KC
|50.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC vs. CHI
Note: Palmer (knee) sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday.
|51.
|Elijah Moore CLE at SEA
|52.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. LV
|53.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. CIN
|54.
|*Michael Wilson ARZ vs. BAL
Note: Wilson's snap share remains high (83 percent), but he garnered only five targets in the loss to Seattle, this with the Cardinals trailing nearly the entire game.
|55.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at ARI
|56.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at GB
|57.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at SF
|58.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at LAC
|59.
|*Curtis Samuel WAS vs. PHI
Note: Samuel sat out practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday due to a foot injury.
|60.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. NYJ
Note: Robinson (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
|61.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. BAL
|62.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. LAR
|63.
|Tutu Atwell LA at DAL
|64.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at DEN
|65.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. PHI
|66.
|Trey Palmer TB at BUF
|67.
|*Odell Beckham BAL at ARI
Note: Beckham was added to the injury report Thursday with a shoulder injury.
|68.
|*Brandon Powell MIN at GB
Note: Powell played 43 snaps in the win on Monday night, fueled in part when Jordan Addison briefly left the game to get rehydrated.
|69.
|Demario Douglas NE at MIA
|70.
|Kadarius Toney KC at DEN
|71.
|DJ Chark CAR vs. HOU
|72.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. CHI
Note: Johnston caught his lone target. Neither the injury to Mike Williams nor the return from the bye week boosted Johnston's profile yet.
|73.
|*DeVante Parker NE at MIA
Note: Parker played only 35 snaps and had just one target in the win over the Bills.
|74.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. HOU
|75.
|*Skyy Moore KC at DEN
Note: The Chiefs keep asking less and less out of Moore.
|76.
|*Jayden Reed GB vs. MIN
Note: Reed scored his touchdown off of a deflection on a pass intended for Romeo Doubs, and was on the field for less than 50 percent of the snaps, but Christian Watson hurt his knee in the game.
|77.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at NYG
|78.
|*Marvin Mims DEN vs. KC
Note: Mims had just one target on 18 snaps last week. Unless and until one of his wide receiver teammates gets dealt, Mims is unstartable.
|79.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. LV
Note: Really struggled against the Ravens, going catchless on six targets, with many of the non-catches being his fault.
|80.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. ATL
|81.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at MIA
Note: Smith-Schuster has been cleared from the concussion protocol.
|82.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at ARI
|83.
|Jake Bobo SEA vs. CLE
|84.
|Mecole Hardman KC at DEN
|85.
|*Laviska Shenault CAR vs. HOU
Note: Shenault (ankle) sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday.
|86.
|*Robert Woods HOU at CAR
Note: Woods (foot) has missed both practices so far this week.
|87.
|*Kalif Raymond DET vs. LV
Note: Raymond injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss.
|88.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. CIN
Note: Samuel (shoulder) was ruled out for this game last week, so the fact that he was spotted working out on the side on Thursday likely doesn't change his status.
|89.
|*Zay Jones JAC at PIT
Note: Jones (knee) did not practice Wednesday nor Thursday.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at DEN
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at ARI
|3.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. LV
|4.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at GB
Note: Hockenson had his foot rolled up on and briefly left Monday night's game, but later returned. Hockenson was limited on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday.
|5.
|Evan Engram JAC at PIT
|6.
|George Kittle SF vs. CIN
|7.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS
|8.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at CAR
|9.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. TB
Note: Kincaid is coming off of a 8-75 game, and now teammate Dawson Knox needs wrist surgery.
|10.
|*Darren Waller NYG vs. NYJ
Note: Waller has had two limited practices so far this week.
|11.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL at TEN
Note: Pitts only played 52 percent of the snaps last week against the Bucs, but made a huge catch on the game-winning drive at least.
|12.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. LAR
|13.
|*Trey McBride ARZ vs. BAL
Note: McBride was already starting to get a bigger target share, and now Zach Ertz is going on IR.
|14.
|Michael Mayer LV at DET
|15.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. PHI
|16.
|Donald Parham LAC vs. CHI
|17.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at NYG
|18.
|Hayden Hurst CAR vs. HOU
|19.
|*Cole Kmet CHI at LAC
Note: Kmet's targets have melted away following Justin Fields's thumb injury.
|20.
|Tyler Higbee LA at DAL
|21.
|Jonnu Smith ATL at TEN
|22.
|Mike Gesicki NE at MIA
|23.
|*David Njoku CLE at SEA
Note: Njoku (knee) sat out Wednesday but returned to practice Thursday.
|24.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. ATL
|25.
|Adam Trautman DEN vs. KC
|26.
|*Juwan Johnson NO at IND
Note: The Saints hope to have Johnson (calf) back this week - I'll move him up later in the week once he begins practicing. Johnson has had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday.
|27.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. CLE
|28.
|*Hunter Henry NE at MIA
Note: Henry (ankle) was listed as limited both Wednesday and Thursday.
|29.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. NO
|30.
|Connor Heyward PIT vs. JAX
|31.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at ARI
|32.
|Foster Moreau NO at IND
|33.
|Cade Otton TB at BUF
|34.
|Noah Gray KC at DEN
|35.
|*Luke Musgrave GB vs. MIN
Note: Musgrave had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss to the Broncos. He also suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit but it was the foot issue that kept him out, despite his previous concussion this season. Musgrave has missed the first two practices of the week.
|36.
|*Gerald Everett LAC vs. CHI
Note: Everett left Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with a quad injury. Everett's injury has been classified as a hip injury. He sat out Wednesday's practice but returned to a limited practice Thursday.
|37.
|*Kylen Granson IND vs. NO
Note: Granson (concussion) is still not practicing.
|38.
|*Dawson Knox BUF vs. TB
Note: Knox has been bothered by a sore wrist since Week 5, and now needs surgery to fix it. Officially placed on IR.
|39.
|*Zach Ertz ARZ vs. BAL
Note: Ertz (quadriceps) is moving to IR.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. CIN
Note: McCaffrey logged nearly every snap Monday night despite entering the game as questionable with an oblique strain.
|2.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NE
Note: Hill (hip) sat out practice Wednesday and returned to a limited practice Thursday.
|3.
|Travis Kelce KC at DEN
|4.
|Travis Etienne JAC at PIT
|5.
|A.J. Brown PHI at WAS
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. TB
|7.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LV
|8.
|Cooper Kupp LA at DAL
|9.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. CHI
|10.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. LAR
|11.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at IND
Note: Kamara sat out practice Wednesday with an illness but returned on Thursday.
|12.
|Breece Hall NYJ at NYG
|13.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG vs. NYJ
Note: Barkley hyperextended his left elbow in the win over the Commanders, but said that he would be 'alright' for this week's game against the Jets. Barkley (elbow) has been limited in the first two practices of the week.
|14.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at SF
|15.
|Mike Evans TB at BUF
|16.
|Davante Adams LV at DET
|17.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. CIN
Note: Aiyuk was seemingly a forgotten man in the second half on Monday night, and he netted only six targets in the entire game.
|18.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CLE
Note: Walker was held out of Wednesday's practice with a calf injury.
|19.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at WAS
|20.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. LAR
|21.
|Puka Nacua LA at DAL
|22.
|George Pickens PIT vs. JAX
|23.
|Mark Andrews BAL at ARI
|24.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. HOU
|25.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL at TEN
Note: Robinson 'wasn't feeling like himself' in pregame warmups, which is the given explanation for his minimal playing time in the win over the Bucs. Robinson wasn't listed on Wednesday's initial injury report.
|26.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NE
Note: Mostert (ankle) sat out practice Wednesday and returned to a limited practice Thursday.
|27.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. NO
|28.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
|29.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. ATL
|30.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NE
Note: Waddle briefly went to the locker room due to a back injury, but later returned to the game. Waddle has had two limited practices so far this week.
|31.
|*Jordan Addison MIN at GB
Note: Addison overcame some cramping to score twice and net 123 receiving yards in the win over the Niners. He turned in the biggest play of the game right before halftime, winning a 50-50 battle for the ball and taking it 60 yards for a touchdown.
|32.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. ATL
|33.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at NYG
|34.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI
|35.
|*Chris Olave NO at IND
Note: Olave was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle on Monday. Olave's practice status Wednesday wasn't altered by the incident.
|36.
|Nico Collins HOU at CAR
|37.
|Christian Kirk JAC at PIT
|38.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. LV
|39.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at GB
Note: Hockenson had his foot rolled up on and briefly left Monday night's game, but later returned. Hockenson was limited on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday.
|40.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. CHI
Note: Ekeler hasn't quite gotten untracked yet, and he also appeared to tweak his ankle injury in the first half last week against the Chiefs. Ekeler had a full practice Wednesday.
|41.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI at LAC
Note: Foreman was a week-winner last week, but will he have to share carries with Roschon Johnson this week?
|42.
|Joe Mixon CIN at SF
|43.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. NO
|44.
|Drake London ATL at TEN
|45.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at PIT
|46.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. KC
|47.
|*Kareem Hunt CLE at SEA
Note: Hunt will likely start and split the carries with Pierre Strong, as Jerome Ford is out with an ankle injury. Hunt (thigh) sat out practice Wednesday but returned to practice Thursday.
|48.
|*Chris Godwin TB at BUF
Note: Godwin (neck) was a non-participant in Monday's practice estimate, then a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through. Godwin is expected to play Thursday night.
|49.
|Zay Flowers BAL at ARI
|50.
|Josh Jacobs LV at DET
|51.
|James Cook BUF vs. TB
|52.
|Evan Engram JAC at PIT
|53.
|George Kittle SF vs. CIN
|54.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at WAS
|55.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. MIN
Note: Jones (hamstring) only had eight carries and five targets in an incredible matchup. Jones missed practice Wednesday and had a limited practice Thursday.
|56.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LV
Note: Gibbs provided most of his production late in the loss to the Ravens. Coach Dan Campbell said that he's counting on Gibbs to lead the Lions RBs again this week.
|57.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. PHI
|58.
|DJ Moore CHI at LAC
|59.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC
|60.
|Tee Higgins CIN at SF
|61.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at DET
|62.
|*Darren Waller NYG vs. NYJ
Note: Waller has had two limited practices so far this week.
|63.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at GB
|64.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. JAX
|65.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at MIA
|66.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CLE
Note: Lockett sat out Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury.
|67.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS
|68.
|Amari Cooper CLE at SEA
|69.
|Michael Thomas NO at IND
|70.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. JAX
Note: Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday after sitting out with a hamstring injury, after fully practicing Wednesday.
|71.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC vs. CHI
Note: Palmer (knee) sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday.
|72.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. BAL
|73.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN
|74.
|Josh Downs IND vs. NO
|75.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. TB
|76.
|Gus Edwards BAL at ARI
|77.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at CAR
|78.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. HOU
Note: Panthers head coach said that he'll take a committee approach between Hubbard and Miles Sanders.
|79.
|Rachaad White TB at BUF
|80.
|*Darrell Henderson LA at DAL
Note: Henderson, at least one week, ended up being the answer on who is the Rams' starting running back. By rule, he reverted back to the practice squad on Monday but he'll be back.
|81.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. JAX
|82.
|Justice Hill BAL at ARI
|83.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at TEN
|84.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. NO
Note: Moss had a near-even split with Jonathan Taylor again but was less efficient against the Browns. Moss sat out practice Wednesday with elbow/heel issues, but returned to a limited practice Thursday.
|85.
|*Rashee Rice KC at DEN
Note: Rice continues to rise at the expense of Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.
|86.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. CLE
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at ARI
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC at DEN
|3.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. NE
|4.
|Jake Elliott PHI at WAS
|5.
|*Younghoe Koo ATL at TEN
Note: Nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired to net his third game-winner of the season already.
|6.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at CAR
|7.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. TB
|8.
|Daniel Carlson LV at DET
|9.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. LAR
|10.
|Evan McPherson CIN at SF
|11.
|Brandon McManus JAC at PIT
|12.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. CHI
|13.
|Anders Carlson GB vs. MIN
|14.
|Matt Gay IND vs. NO
|15.
|*Jake Moody SF vs. CIN
Note: Moody had a bad miss early in the Monday night game, though he later rallied to nail a 54-yard attempt.
|16.
|Riley Patterson DET vs. LV
|17.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. CLE
|18.
|*Greg Joseph MIN at GB
Note: Joseph missed a field goal attempt and one of his two extra-point tries. The missed field goal came in the fourth quarter as the Vikings were trying to finish off the game against the Niners.
|19.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. KC
|20.
|Blake Grupe NO at IND
|21.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at BUF
|22.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. JAX
|23.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. ATL
|24.
|*Matt Prater ARZ vs. BAL
Note: 'Laces out!'
|25.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at NYG
|26.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. NYJ
|27.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. HOU
|28.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. PHI
|29.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at SEA
|30.
|Cairo Santos CHI at LAC
|31.
|Chad Ryland NE at MIA
|32.
|*Lucas Havrisik LA at DAL
Note: Signed by the Rams off the Browns' practice squad after they waived Brett Maher.
|33.
|*Brett Maher at
Note: Cut by the Rams after he missed two field goal attempts and one extra point.
Defenses
|1.
|Philadelphia Eagles at WAS
|2.
|New York Jets at NYG
|3.
|Baltimore Ravens at ARI
|4.
|*Atlanta Falcons at TEN
Note: The Falcons get to face either Malik Willis or Will Levis, though it is on the road for their second consecutive away game.
|5.
|*Cleveland Browns at SEA
Note: The Browns' defense won the week in a game where they gave up 38 points somehow.
|6.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. LAR
|7.
|*Detroit Lions vs. LV
Note: I expect the Lions to bounce back big even if Jimmy Garoppolo returns.
|8.
|Kansas City Chiefs at DEN
|9.
|*Los Angeles Chargers vs. CHI
Note: The good vibes with Tyson Bagent end this week.
|10.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. CIN
|11.
|*New Orleans Saints at IND
Note: Gardner Minshew has been a turnover machine the last two weeks.
|12.
|Miami Dolphins vs. NE
|13.
|Buffalo Bills vs. TB
|14.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at PIT
|15.
|*Seattle Seahawks vs. CLE
Note: Gets to face either PJ Walker or a compromised Deshaun Watson.
|16.
|Houston Texans at CAR
|17.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. JAX
|18.
|New York Giants vs. NYJ
|19.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at BUF
|20.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. NO
|21.
|*Tennessee Titans vs. ATL
Note: Kevin Byard is now in Philly. Who is the next to get dealt?
|22.
|Minnesota Vikings at GB
|23.
|Carolina Panthers vs. HOU
|24.
|Cincinnati Bengals at SF
|25.
|Los Angeles Rams at DAL
|26.
|Las Vegas Raiders at DET
|27.
|Washington Commanders vs. PHI
|28.
|Chicago Bears at LAC
|29.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. BAL
|30.
|New England Patriots at MIA
|31.
|Denver Broncos vs. KC
|32.
|Green Bay Packers vs. MIN