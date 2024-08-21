Working The Wire: Preseason Pickups & Late-Round Targets

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Bryce Young , CAR - Many might forget that Young is just that — he only turned 23 a few weeks ago. The pedigree is certainly there as last year's No. 1 pick, and the Panthers wisely made moves this offseason to help him. Diontae Johnson gives him a top receiving threat, the team drafted Xavier Legette 32nd overall and Jonathan Mingo still has potential. As long as he can cure his fumbling issues, Young should take a big step forward this season. FAAB: $1-$2

Daniel Jones , NYG - Jones is my favorite backup quarterback to target, as there are a few reasons to think he can put up a solid fantasy season. A lot of the talk in Giants camp has been the improvement of the offensive line and how that was the big reason for Jones' struggles last season. With Saquon Barkley now in Philadelphia, Jones should be an even bigger part of the offense and get more pass attempts. Malik Nabers has looked fantastic and Wan'Dale Robinson is still a decent prospect who should be better this season. Jones is also only two seasons removed from rushing for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns. FAAB: $3-$6

Welcome back to another season of the waiver wire. We are in the heart of draft season, which makes it a good time to fire up this piece, regardless whether you've drafted yet. Unless there's a big injury, you'll most likely want to save most of your FAAB or waiver-wire priority. But as we see every year, there are some diamonds in the rough.

QUARTERBACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

HAIL MARY

Sam Darnold, MIN - The season-ending injury to J.J. McCarthy just gave Darnold the starting job and a near-unlimited leash. Darnold is still in his "prime" at 27 and has a solid set of receivers, especially once T.J. Hockenson returns. FAAB: $1-$2

Gardner Minshew, LV - Mishew won the quarterback competition for the Raiders and will be under center Week 1. It's hard to get excited about him in 12-team, single-QB formats, but he'll be rostered in two-QB leagues. FAAB: FCFS or $1

Running Back

HAIL MARY

Bucky Irving, TB - Irving was a quality player in college, making a lot of big plays in his last two seasons at Oregon. He racked up 1,000 yards in each of those seasons and it appears he has the backup job to Rachaad White. White handle a monster workload last season (336 touches), so it would make sense to use Irving as a complement to White. He's one of the few rookies running backs who should be the backup right out of the gate. If there's a knock on Irving, he's not the biggest back (5-foot-9, 192) and he had a terrible 40 time at the Combine (4.55 seconds). FAAB: $1-$2

Isaac Guerendo, SF - The San Francisco backfield is a crowded place these days and is one of the best fantasy places for a running back. All four running backs atop the depth chart are dealing with injuries, though it looks like they should be ready for the start of the season. Guerendo might start the season buried on the depth chart, but Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell have missed significant time in the past. A big back at 6-0, 221, his athleticism is even more impressive considering his 4.33 40 speed. FAAB: $1-$2

Dylan Laube, LV - I'm only interested in Laube in PPR formats with Zamir White set to handle most of the workload. Laube is a nice story after being a sixth-round pick out of New Hampshire and should fill the pass-catching, change-of-pace role for the Raiders. He's a little buried on the depth chart but should eventually carve out a role and handle some kick returns. FAAB: FCFS or $1

Wide Receiver

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA - Smith is one of my favorite targets in the later rounds as I think he overtakes Tyler Lockett in fantasy value this season. All four of his touchdowns came after Week 6 last year, showing growth as the season went on. Lockett turns 32 in a few weeks and is dealing with a minor leg injury. DK Metcalf is still the big dog for the Seahawks, but there's the upside with Smith-Njigba to get 700-800 receiving yards with 6-8 touchdowns. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

DeMario Douglas, NE - Douglas could open the season as the Patriots' top target with Kendrick Bourne battling a knee injury. While the New England quarterback play won't be among the best in the league, someone has to catch the ball and there should be a lot of garbage-time opportunities. If Douglas can build on his rookie season, he could be a diamond in the rough for the Patriots. FAAB: $1-$2

Andrei Iosivas, CIN - The Bengals moved on from Tyler Boyd, who saw an overall drop in stats last season as he finished with 667 yards and two touchdowns. While some of the dropoff can be placed on Joe Burrow's injury, Boyd isn't getting any younger and his best days are behind him. Enter Iosivas, who will be the third receiver in one of the league's best passing attacks and will see soft coverage playing with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins There's also the possibility Chase's unhappiness with his contract impacts his season, and Higgins had difficulty staying healthy last year. FAAB: $1-$2

Tight End

HAIL MARY

Taysom Hill, NO - It appears the Saints will use Alvin Kamara primarily as a receiver this season. Backup Jamaal Williams doesn't inspire much confidence as he had a single rushing touchdown last season after scoring 17 the previous season. Hill has gotten some looks during the preseason at fullback/running back. He could vulture some goal-line work (he's the biggest and strongest of the three players) in addition to catching passes. FAAB: $2-$4

Defense

HAIL MARY

Cinncinati Bengals D/ST - This is probably the best streaming option for Week 1. They are home and are 9.5-point favorites against the Patriots. FAAB: $1-$2