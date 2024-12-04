Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeVonta Smith headshot

DeVonta Smith Injury: Spotted at practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Smith (hamstring) is participating in practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Swift has missed back-to-back contests due to a hamstring injury, though he reportedly made a push to suit up for Philadelphia's 24-19 win at Baltimore in Week 13. With Dallas Goedert (knee) looking likely to miss Sunday's game against the Panthers, though, and potentially more time, Swift's availability has become increasingly key for the Eagles' offense. Wednesday's official injury report will reveal whether Swift was able to log more than 'limited' activity at practice Wednesday.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now