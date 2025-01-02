Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith Injury: Tending to wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Smith (wrist/rest) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Smith has kicked off Week 18 prep with back-to-back DNPs due to wrist and rest, but even if those absences are related to maintenance, he likely is among the list of Philadelphia starters that aren't expected to play Sunday against the Giants along with QB Jalen Hurts (concussion) and RB Saquon Barkley. The Eagles could make a ruling on Smith's availability for their regular-season finale as soon as they post their final injury report of the week Friday.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles

