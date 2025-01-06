Samori Toure News: Set for another opportunity

Toure signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears on Monday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Toure joined Chicago's practice squad after failing to make the Packers' 53-man roster out of training camp. The 2022 seventh-round selection never saw an opportunity on the Bears' active roster this past season, but has appeared in 22 games previously for Green Bay, making 13 catches on 28 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown.