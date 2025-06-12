Menu
Shedeur Sanders News: Last QB to get reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Sanders has been the fourth quarterback to get reps during mandatory minicamp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has said not to read into the order in which quarterbacks are getting reps, and the team has used seniority to organize their signal callers to this point. That lands Sanders last in line, as Dillion Gabriel was selected ahead of him in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jackson did note that Sanders has looked decisive and has delivered the ball quickly and confidently.

