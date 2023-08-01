2023 Wyndham Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our Golf Picks series.

Wyndham Championship Betting Preview

The 2022-23 regular season comes to a close this week with the annual Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

With just 70 players qualifying for next week's playoff opener, notable players such as Shane Lowry (76th), Justin Thomas (79th) and Adam Scott (81st) are on the outside looking in, and each will need a quality performance to continue his season. The field is headlined by tournament favorite Hideki Matsuyama, who checks in at at 18-1 odds, and Sam Burns, who at No. 20 in the OWGR is the top-ranked player on hand.

Last year, Tom Kim -- at 35-1 -- fired a final-round 61 to cruise to a five-shot win over John Huh and Sungjae Im and claim his first PGA Tour victory.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 8:30 PM ET Tuesday.

Course Characteristics

Par 70, 7,131 yards

Average Strokes Gained Rankings: Wyndham Championship Winners Over Last Five Years

SG: Off-the-Tee: 37.4

SG: Approach: 6.6

SG: Around-the-Green: 34.6

SG: Putting: 10.4

SG: Tee-to-Green: 10.2

Driving Distance: 65.8

Driving Accuracy: 25.6

At just over 7,100 yards, this isn't a long course by Tour standards, and only three of the 12 par-4s will play over 450 yards. As a result, it's not much of a surprise to see the statistics showing that accuracy has played a premium over distance, with three of the last four winners ranking top-5 in driving accuracy. Off the tee, players are faced with tree-lined fairways surrounding the already narrow fairways that average less than 30 yards wide. Iron play tends to be a key factor in determining the winner, as the champion has ranked 12th or better in the SG: Approach dating back to 2016. Expect plenty of birdies, with the winning score reaching at least 20-under six of the last seven years. I'm looking for accurate drivers, birdie-makers and strong iron players, especially those from the 100-150 yard range.

Sedgefield Savants

The following golfers have the lowest scoring average at Sedgefield Country Club since 2018.

North Carolina native Simpson has saved some of his best golf for Sedgefield, with nine of his 14 appearances resulting in a top-10 finish, including a win back in 2011. The third choice on the betting board last year, Simpson is all the way down to 90-1 this time around. With just one top-10 on the season, Simpson would be an unlikely winner, but his track record here signals that he can work his way into contention. Another player with an excellent history here is Henley, and he enters in much better form with four top-20s over his last six starts. He led the field in SG: Approach last year -- his third consecutive top-10 finish at this venue. With driving accuracy being pivotal, it's no wonder Henley has found success on this track. as he leads the Tour in that category this season.

Approach at Will

These five players, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes on approach over their last 20 rounds.

Matsuyama looked like he might break his streak of nine consecutive weeks without a top-10 after opening with a 64 last week, but the putter once again let him down, and he settled for a T30 result. He didn't play this event last year and has been boom-or-bust in his seven Sedgefield appearances, notching three top-15s but also four missed cuts. I expect a boom from the favorite this time around. Much further down the board we find Hubbard, whose price has dropped to 90-1 following a disappointing missed cut last week. He struggled off the tee at TPC Twin Cities but a positional track such as this should be a better fit. Hubbard has made the cut here four straight times, and with four top-10s over his last eight starts he is a solid bounceback candidate.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Si Woo Kim (20-1)

Kim has been one of the best ball strikers on Tour this season, ranking 29th in SG: Off-the-Tee, 18th in approach and 12th in driving accuracy. His track record here stands out -- the 2016 champion has four top-5 finishes over seven appearances.

Aaron Rai (40-1)

Rai continues to trend in the right direction with five of his six top-25s on the season coming over his last seven tournaments. His T3 in Canada -- in which he finished one shot out of a playoff -- shows he's both capable and close to notching his first win.

Harris English (50-1)

English doesn't have a standout result here but has made 7-of-8 cuts with three top-25s. While his results can be a bit all over the place, that makes him a good target for an outright bet. He finished T2 at Bay Hill in March and had a top-10 at the U.S. Open in June.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Chris Kirk (9-2)

Kirk's only apparent weakness is his lack of distance off the tee -- he ranks 118th on Tour -- but that won't be much of a detriment at Sedgefield. He's in decent form, posting a couple of top-25s over his last three starts, and has made his last six cuts in this event.

Austin Eckroat (8-1)

Eckroat has cooled off a bit, but with three top-10s over his last 13 starts there's some value to be had on a top-10 wager. His ball striking was true in his lone Wyndham appearance in 2021, as he finished 13th in SG: Off-the-Tee and sixth in SG: Approach.

Martin Laird (10-1)

Laird has had a disappointing 2023 campaign, but he sprung to life with a T2 finish at the 3M Open. At this price it's worth the gamble that he can keep the momentum going, and he does have a couple top-15 finishes here.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Head-to-Head Matchups

Eric Cole (-110) over Thomas Detry

This is mainly a fade against Detry, who in 14 U.S. starts this year has just one top-20 finish. Although Cole has never played this event, the course should suit him well, particularly with the driver being the main thing that holds him back. Cole's a great target for matchup, having made seven straight cuts.

Adam Schenk (-120) over Justin Suh

I'm surprised to see Schenk as only a slight favorite over Suh, who will likely miss the playoffs. Schenk, on the other hand, currently occupies a top-30 spot. Suh sits outside the top 100 in every Strokes Gained category outside of putting and is making his first appearance in this event. Schenk is also the superior iron player, which will be a key factor this week.

