2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Preview

We have reached the second Signature Event of the season -- the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This year's field has been trimmed to 80 players, and each of them will play with an amateur Thursday and Friday before flying solo on the weekend, as there will be no cut. The tournament will be spread across the Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill tracks over the first two days, with only the former being used for the final two days of competition. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the co-favorites at 8-1 odds, and they headline a field that includes 18 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Last year, Justin Rose -- at 24-1 -- knocked off Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu by three strokes to pick up his 11th PGA Tour victory.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:30 PM ET Tuesday.

Course Characteristics

Pebble Beach - Par 72, 6,972 yards

Spyglass Hill - Par 72, 7,041 yards

Average Strokes Gained Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Winners Since 2019

SG: Off-the-Tee: 34.2

SG: Approach: 7.8

SG: Around-the-Green: 17.8

SG: Putting: 12.4

SG: Tee-to-Green: 6.8

Driving Distance: 31.6

Driving Accuracy: 40.0

Pebble Beach is the second shortest course the Tour visits all year, and Spyglass Hill isn't much longer. Thus, it's not a surprise that you don't need to be proficient with the driver to win here. There will be plenty of of layups off the tee, as only one par-4 at Pebble Beach plays over 450 yards and there is minimal rough to punish wayward drives. Pebble Beach does have the smallest greens on Tour, so I will leaning on those who succeed with the wedges, as we will see a lot of approaches inside 125 yards.

Pro-Am Pros

These players have the lowest scoring average in this event over the last five years.

It's important to note that the field is significantly stronger than it typically has been with thus becoming a Signature Event. Still, experience here helps, as many of the big names haven't seen Spyglass or aren't used to the cold and rainy weather or the pro-am nature of the tournament. Cantlay is plenty familiar with the surroundings, and he tops the list thanks to back-to-back top-5 finishes before skipping the event last year. He has had a fairly uneventful start to his season, but he is certainly worth considering at 18-1. Also on this list -- albeit a bit further down -- is McCarthy, who checks in at 70-1. He finished T12 here two years ago and followed it up with a top-5 last year after tying for the lowest Sunday round. McCarthy posted a top-5 in his lone fall appearance and is coming off a respectable top-25 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Approach at Will

These players, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes on approach over their last 20 rounds.

It's rarely a surprise to see Scheffler at the top of any statistical category -- excluding putting of course. He started his year off with results of T5 and T17 but has lost strokes on the greens in seven of eight appearances. Scheffler's lone appearance at Pebble Beach came in the 2019 U.S. Open, in which he missed the cut. He was still playing on the Korn Ferry Tour at that time, though. Meanwhile, not only is Hoge's iron play in good form, but he also won this event two years ago. His driving play has fallen off, which led to a disappointing 2023, and while a win would be unlikely at 130-1 odds, he still makes for a good low-cost option in DFS contests.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Bets: Outright Picks

Jordan Spieth (18-1)

Spieth's history in this event is about as good as it gets – the 2017 champion has six top-10s and has never missed a cut over 11 appearances. He should be well-rested, as he has not teed it up since The Sentry, a tournament he finished solo third in -- two strokes behind the winner.

Nicolai Hojgaard (45-1)

You won't find many players in better form than Hojgaard, who is coming off a runner-up in his first start as a PGA Tour member after flying in from Dubai on the heels of a top-10 the. The 22-year-old won the DP World Tour Championship and looks primed for a big year.

Beau Hossler (55-1)

Speaking of golfers in good form, Hossler posted a top-10 at Torrey Pines last week and finished his fall season with three consecutive top-15s, including a T2 at the ZOZO Championship. He followed up his third-place result here in 2022 with a T11 last year.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Bets: Other Wagers

Matt Fitzpatrick

Top-5 Finish: 13-2

Fitzpatrick is one of the bigger names with experience here, as he has played it four times with a best finish of T6 two years ago. Over his last nine events -- five on the PGA Tour and four on the DP World Tour -- he picked up a win and five top-10s.

Cameron Young

Top-5 Finish: 17-2

This is good value on Young in a limited field, especially considering he's coming off a strong week in Dubai a couple weeks ago where he held the 54-hole lead before ultimately finishing third. This is his first appearance in this event, but his ball-striking prowess translates just about anywhere.

Matt Kuchar

Top-10 Finish: 12-1

Kuchar makes for a nice course fit, as his biggest weakness is his lack of distance, which won't hurt him as much here. He's still one of the best out there around the greens, which will be key without as much putting surface to target. Kuchar posted a top-10 in two of his three fall events, too.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Bets: Head-to-Head Matchups

Ludvig Aberg (-110) over Justin Thomas

After a slow start to the year in Hawaii, Aberg bounced back with a top-10 at Torrey Pines in which he finished top-15 in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Approach. Thomas skipped this event in the past and missed the cut at the U.S. Open when it was held at Pebble Beach. I like him to have a bounceback season but am not counting on him this week.

Sahith Theegala (-110) over Hideki Matsuyama

Theegala pops up on my radar anytime he's playing on a track where driving play isn't crucial, as that's typically what holds him back. He had a runner-up at Kapalua on it's wide fairways, so we know his game is in good form. I like the value with the oddsmakers having this as a toss-up, because I view Theegala as the better golfer than Matsuayama, who hasn't posted a top-10 since last March.

