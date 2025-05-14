2025 PGA Championship: LIV Golf Contenders

The PGA Championship

Course: Quail Hollow Club (Par 71, 7,626 yards)

Purse: $20 million

Winner's share: $3.6 million

Preview

We're at the halfway mark of the 2025 LIV Golf season. While most of the LIV Golf field will enjoy an approximately one month break between the seventh and eighth tournaments of the year, 15 players will represent the breakaway tour in the second major of the year at Quail Hollow.

Similar to last season, Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann sits atop the LIV Golf individual season standings with 125.52 points, thanks to his victories in Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City, which earned him a spot at the U.S. Open Championship in June. Right behind Niemann in the standings are fellow captains Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, with Sergio Garcia a distant fourth. Other LIV golfers in the field for the PGA Championship and in the top-15 of the individual standings include David Puig (seventh), Dean Burmester (eighth), Brooks Koepka (12th), Patrick Reed (14th) and Phil Mickelson (15th).

While Niemann sits atop the LIV Golf standings, it's DeChambeau who has the momentum behind him heading into Quail Hollow, which is highlighted by his 9-1 odds (via Draftkings Sportsbook) to win the PGA Championship, third behind Scottie Scheffler (+425) and Rory McIlroy (5-1). April was a tough month for DeChambeau, who was unable to hold the lead in three separate tournaments (including at The Masters). He had another commanding lead in Korea last weekend, and while he got stiff competition from Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch, DeChambeau pulled away with a six-under back nine to capture his first LIV Golf tournament of the season (and first since Chicago in September of 2023).

DeChambeau has been the best LIV Golf player at the majors since the start of 2024, but there are others within the breakaway league's contingent who have a lot to prove at Quail Hollow. Older players like two-time PGA champion Phil Mickelson and 2024 Senior PGA champion Richard Bland will look to prove they belong while surrounded by the next generation of great players. A victory for Brooks Koepka would put him at four PGA Championship victories, tying him with Tiger Woods. Jon Rahm's major performances have been disappointing since he joined LIV Golf in 2024; can the 30-year-old Spaniard turn things around this weekend?

Quail Hollow has hosted several PGA Tour events including the Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Championship in 2017 and the Presidents Cup in 2022. The course has experienced rain over the past few days and should make the fairways play soft, benefitting long hitters like DeChambeau, Rahm, Puig and Tom McKibbin, especially on shorter par-4's like the 344-yard 14th hole. Three-time FSWA DFS Writer of the Year winner and RotoWire's very own Len Hochberg provides an excellent preview of the PGA Championship including an in depth breakdown of Quail Hollow, major storylines and a rundown of the top contenders at the PGA Championship.

Past PGA Champions

Brooks Koepka (45-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T17

LIV Golf Standings: 12

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 12

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: T26

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 Masters, T43 at 2024 Open Championship, T26 at U.S. Open

The three-time PGA Champion hasn't had much success at the majors since his victory in 2023 at Oak Hill, with just one top-15 finish since (including his T26 finish at Valhalla in his title defense). Still, there's plenty on the line for the Smash GC captain, with a win bringing him to four PGA Championships to tie Tiger Woods. Koepka had an up and down 2025 LIV Golf season, with three finishes of T30 or worse balanced out by his two top-10 finishes (including a solo second in Singapore). He ranks T5 in putts per hole, but he ranks in the bottom half of the LIV Golf field in both driving accuracy and GIR.

Phil Mickelson (300-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: 50th

LIV Golf Standings: 15th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 31

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: MC

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 Masters, T60 at 2024 Open Championship, MC at U.S. Open

This weekend marks the 126th major tournament for the soon to be 55-year-old Mickelson. He had a solid start to the season, including finishes of solo third and sixth at Hong Kong and Miami, respectively. However, Mickelson missed the cut at The Masters for just the third time in his career, and he's coming off a solo 50th at LIV Golf Korea. Still, the two-time PGA Champion (2005, 2021) can't be counted out to at least make it four rounds, especially with this major having a 70-player cutoff (including ties) rather than the usual 60. Mickelson ranks in the bottom half of the LIV Golf field in driving distance and GIR, but he ranks in the top-20 in putts per hole and driving accuracy.

Martin Kaymer (2500-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T45

LIV Golf Standings: 39th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 15

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: T73

Performance in recent Majors: T64 at 2024 U.S. Open

The first half of the 2025 LIV Golf season has been rather dreadful for Kaymer. His T10 finish in Hong Kong was just his second top-10 finish since the beginning of the 2023 season, and he has finished outside the top-40 in five of seven tournaments. Kaymer ranks in the bottom half or third across most statistical categories this season, and his play today is a far cry from the early 2010's as a two-time major champion, including the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

Other Major Champions

Bryson DeChambeau (9-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: Winner by two strokes

LIV Golf Standings: 2nd

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 7

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: 2nd

Performance in recent Majors: T5 at 2025 Masters, MC at 2024 Open Championship, Winner at 2024 U.S. Open

DeChambeau has two U.S. Open Championships to his name (2020, 2024), but the Crushers GC captain could arguably have more major hardware in his trophy cabinet. He briefly held the lead at Augusta National, only to falter on the back nine to barely cling onto a top-5 finish. DeChambeau used a seven-under 64 in the final round at the 2024 PGA Championship to stay at the top of the leaderboard, only to be beaten out by Xander Schauffele on the final hole. DeChambeau lost the lead three times in April (LIV Golf Miami and Mexico City and The Masters), but his victory at LIV Golf Korea should give him some momentum heading into Quail Hollow. He leads the LIV Golf league in driving distance and ranks in the top-8 in all other statistical categories including driving accuracy, GIR and putts per hole.

Jon Rahm (18-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T7

LIV Golf Standings: 3rd

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 8

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: MC

Best finish at PGA Championship: T4 (2018)

Performance in recent Majors: T14 at 2025 Masters, T7 at 2024 Open Championship

Rahm has yet to finish outside the top-10 of a LIV Golf tournament since debuting in 2024 (other than LIV Golf Houston, when he was forced to withdraw due to a left foot infection). He has two wins on the breakaway tour, and while he hasn't been able to capture the same form he had when he won The Masters in 2023, he has finished in the top-15 in each of his last two major outings. Rahm leads the LIV Golf league in total birdies made, ranks in the top-10 in GIR, scrambling, GIR and driving distance and top-15 in driving accuracy.

Patrick Reed (90-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T4

LIV Golf Standings: 14th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 11

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: T53

Best finish at PGA Championship: T2 (2017)

Performance in recent Majors: Third at 2025 Masters

Reed has finished in the top-10 in three of the last five LIV Golf tournaments, including T4 in Korea. The 34-year-old American appears to have rounded into shape and was the best performer at Augusta National in April. Reed has course advantage over the LIV Golf contingent, having finished T2 at Quail Hollow at the 2017 PGA Championship. He ranks 11th in scrambling opportunities this season, and his short game should keep him in the mix this weekend.

Dustin Johnson (120-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T34

LIV Golf Standings: 28th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 15

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: T43

Best finish at PGA Championship: 2nd (2019, 2020)

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 Masters, T31 at 2024 Open Championship, MC at 2024 U.S. Open

Johnson has just two top-10 finishes at LIV Golf tournaments this season, but he's also finished outside the top-30 five times, including dead last in Hong Kong in March. He earned a special invitation to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, the first time in many years that the 4Aces captain did not automatically qualify for a major. Johnson ranks in the top half of the LIV Golf field in driving distance and accuracy, birdies made and GIR.

Sergio Garcia (120-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T42

LIV Golf Standings: 4th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 24

Best finish at PGA Championship: T2 (1999, 2008)

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 Masters, T12 at 2024 U.S. Open

It's been an up and down LIV Golf season for Garcia, but he sits in the top-5 of the individual season standings thanks to his victory in Hong Kong and solo third in Miami. He's been in a downswing over his last three tournaments, missing the cut at Augusta National before finishes of 50-T42 over his last two LIV Golf tournaments. Garcia will be making his 25th appearance at the PGA Championship and first since 2022 and has missed the cut in his last seven appearances, the 1999 tournament is where he put his name on the map after an incredible duel with Woods. Garcia ranks fourth in LIV Golf in driving accuracy and top-15 in scrambling opportunities and putts per hole.

Cameron Smith (130-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T7

LIV Golf Standings: 18th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 9

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: T63

Best finish at PGA Championship: T9 (2023)

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 Masters, MC at 2024 Open Championship, T32 at U.S. Open

Smith got off to a slow start, but he has finished in the top-10 in each of the last three LIV Golf tournaments (including T5 in Mexico City). His latest performances at majors have been disappointing, including a MC at Augusta National, a course that the Ripper GC captain usually thrives on. Smith has had accuracy issues for much of the year; he ranks 52nd in the LIV Golf field with a grim 47.96 percent driving accuracy and T38 in GIR. His strengths -- and ones that should prove helpful at Quail Hollow -- lie in his scrambling and putting games, both of which rank top-5 in LIV.

The Rest of the Field

Joaquin Niemann (30-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T20

LIV Golf Standings: 1st

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 7

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: T39

Best finish at PGA Championship: T23 (2022)

Performance in recent Majors: T29 at 2025 Masters, T58 at 2024 Open Championship

Niemann's performance in the LIV Golf league over the past two years earned him a special invitation to the 2025 PGA Championship. His three LIV Golf victories this season brings him to five in his career, which is tied with Koepka for most in league history. Niemann hasn't brought that kind of game into the majors, however, with just four top-25 finishes across 23 career majors, but perhaps Quail Hollow is where the Torque GC captain will break through. He ranks in the top-11 in LIV Golf in birdies made, driving distance, GIR, scrambling opportunities and putts per hole.

Tyrrell Hatton (45-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T20

LIV Golf Standings: 1st

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 10

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: T63

Best finish at PGA Championship: T10 (2016, 2018)

Performance in recent Majors: T14 at 2025 Masters, MC at 2024 Open Championship, T26 at 2024 U.S. Open

Hatton has earned points in six of seven LIV Golf tournaments this season, though he has just one top-5 finish (T5 in Mexico City). The Englishman was in early contention at The Masters with opening rounds of 69-70, but he slid down the leaderboard with a three-over 75 in the third round and barely clung onto a top-15 finish. Hatton hasn't shown much success on long courses, but he did finish third at Quail Hollow in 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. He's second in LIV Golf in GIR and in the top half of the field in scrambling opportunities, putts per hole and driving distance.

Dean Burmester (140-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T13

LIV Golf Standings: 8th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 4

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: 12th

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2024 Open Championship, T69 at 2024 U.S. Open

Burmester has five top-15 finishes this season in LIV Golf, including T4 and solo second in Riyadh and Hong Kong, respectively. The 35-year-old South African earned a spot in this year's PGA Championship thanks to his solo 12th last year, and he has made the cut in three of his four appearances. He ranks second and 10th in driving distance and GIR, respectively, but he's also near the bottom of the LIV Golf field with a 51.36 percent driving accuracy.

David Puig (180-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T20

LIV Golf Standings: 7th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 1

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: MC

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2024 Open Championship, T55 at 2024 U.S. Open

Puig joins DeChambeau and Rahm as the only LIV Golf players to accrue points in each of the first seven tournaments of the season, with Puig finishing in the top-6 in three of the first four events. The 23-year-old Spaniard has already earned more points this season than he did in all of 2024 and would put his name on the map with a strong outing at Quail Hollow. Puig ranks in the top-5 in scrambling opportunities, driving distance and putts per hole.

Tom McKibbin (300-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: 47

LIV Golf Standings: 22nd

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: Zero (Debut)

Performance in recent Majors: T66 at 2024 Open Championship, T41 at 2024 U.S. Open

The latest defector to the LIV Golf League, McKibbin joined Johnson and Puig in receiving special invitations to this year's PGA Championship. The 22-year-old Irishman and McIlroy protege started the season strongly with three consecutive top-15 finishes, but he has finished T25 or worse in three of the last four LIV Golf tournaments. This weekend will be McKibbin's third major outing of his young career and made the cut in both of his major outings in 2024. He ranks sixth and 10th in driving distance and GIR, respectively, among the LIV Golf field.

Richard Bland (800-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T7

LIV Golf Standings: 17th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 1

Best finish at PGA Championship: MC (2022)

Bland won the Senior PGA Championship in 2024, which is what earned a spot in this weekend's major. The 52-year-old Englishman continues to putter along in LIV Golf, finishing in the top-15 in five of seven tournaments and top-10 in two. Bland doesn't have the long hitting ability to be in serious contention at Quail Hollow, but he could make it to the weekend if he can stay in the fairways and out of trouble. He's in the top-15 in scrambling opportunities, putts per hole and driving accuracy in LIV Golf this season.

(Bonus) John Catlin (1000-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: T39

LIV Golf Standings: 58th

Number of PGA Championship Appearances: 1

Best finish at PGA Championship: MC (2021)

Performance in recent Majors: T16 at 2024 Open Championship

Catlin earned his spot this weekend thanks to his status on the International Federation Ranking. He has filled in as a reserve in three LIV Golf tournaments, most recently in Korea for Stinger GC due to Brendan Grace being ruled out with a wrist injury. Catlin is a six-time winner on the Asian Tour, including two victories in 2024 (Saudi Open, International Series Macau).

