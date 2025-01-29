AT&T Pebble Beach One and Done Picks & Strategy

Editor's Note: This guest post is from PoolGenius , a provider of data-driven picks and tools that have helped pool players win at more than three times the expected rate.

The PGA Tour's elite gather at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the first Signature Event of 2025, bringing a star-studded field and an enhanced $20 million purse to the California coast.

The tournament's elevated status and substantial $3.6 million winner's share make it a crucial decision point for One and Done pool participants.

Tournament Details at a Glance

This year's event showcases significant changes that pool players should note:

Limited field of 80 competitors drawn from the Tour's top performers

Play alternates between Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill for opening rounds

Guaranteed four rounds with no cut line

Celebrity pro-am format for first 36 holes

Winner takes home $3.6 million from a $20 million total purse

AT&T Pebble Beach One and Done Picks: Field Overview

Before diving into the Pebble Beach One and Done picks, it's important to understand the moving parts as we head into this tournament.

For starters, several top players are making their first PGA Tour appearances of 2025. Others are carrying momentum from strong January performances, while a handful of golfers hold exceptional course history at Pebble Beach.

Elite Players Making Their 2025 Debuts

The tournament marks the season's first appearance for several top-ranked players:

World #1 Scottie Scheffler returns from hand injury recovery

Rory McIlroy shifts from his Dubai campaign to PGA Tour action

Jordan Spieth aims to recapture past Pebble Beach success

European stars Tommy Fleetwood and Min Woo Lee begin their U.S. seasons

January's Standout Performers

Recent tournament results highlight several players in prime form:

The Sentry champion Hideki Matsuyama

American Express runner-up Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay, with consecutive strong showings

American Express breakthrough winner Sepp Straka

Past Success Stories

Players with notable Pebble Beach achievements include:

Ludvig Aberg – second last year, outstanding -16 in three rounds

Patrick Cantlay – top 12 in three of last four years

Justin Rose – 2023 champ, 11th last year

Tom Hoge – 2022 champ, two other top-12 finishes

Pebble Beach One and Done Pick Popularity

With this being the first Signature Event of 2025, understanding projected player popularity is crucial for making strategic One and Done picks.

Here's what our analysis shows in terms of average pick popularity heading into the event:

Should You Pick or Save Scottie Scheffler?

The big question this week revolves around Scottie Scheffler. Despite leading betting markets at +450, his average popularity remains surprisingly low across pools. Note: this could be different depending on the pool you are in, but he's getting picked at a low rate on average. Either way, it creates an intriguing opportunity, especially if you have multiple entries in your pool.

The case for using Scheffler now revolves around elite winning potential at this week's event and his unusually low expected pick levels. He's also a strong course fit with his precision game.

If Not Scheffler, Then Who?

The case against using Scheffler centers on opportunity cost. While his odds are strong, several upcoming Signature Events offer even larger purses—tournaments where Scheffler has historically excelled. Additionally, his recent hand injury adds uncertainty to his form.

While Scheffler offers value at potential low ownership, alternatives like Cantlay, Thomas, or Aberg present compelling cases for those looking to preserve the world #1 for future events.

