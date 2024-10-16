Weekly PGA Preview: Shriners Children's Open

This article is part of our Weekly PGA Preview series.

Shriners Childern's Open

TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas, NV

The PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas for the another edition of the Shriners Children's Open.

Before we get to that, a few words on what transpired this past week at the Black Desert Championship. In just his third PGA Tour event, Matt McCarty picked up his first win. It's the kind of story that generally only happens in the fall. I lamented the lack of star power in the field this past week and in general to be honest, during the fall season, but the flip side to that coin is that you get moments like 26-year-old Matt McCarty winning in just his third start on the PGA Tour. For those that have spent years on the PGA Tour, it must be tough to swallow, seeing someone jump on tour and win almost right away, but that's the nature of this game, if you're on a roll, you just might win. Where McCarty goes from here is anyone's guess, though he had won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour, he only made about 70% of the cuts, so it's not like he came onto the PGA Tour with a lot of hype. Perhaps he'll continue to be a guy who pops up every few months and plays well, or maybe this win will help him find some consistency at the highest level. That's the beauty of the fall season, young guys like McCarty have a chance to re-write their story. Now, onto this week, we're back in Las Vegas and we've got plenty of course history in play.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 11:30 AM ET Wednesday.

FAVORITES

Tom Kim (12-1)

Kim was thought to be on the fast track to elite status as recently as a couple years ago, but he hasn't quite lived up to the hype...yet. While he's not at the elite level quite yet, he's shown the ability to get there several times already as he's won four times in the past three years. Some consistency is all that's needed now and if he were to successfully defend here, that would make quite the statement.

Taylor Pendrith (22-1)

Pendrith was on the verge of breaking through on the PGA Tour for the past couple years, but the jump he made this past year was largely unexpected. Pendrith had failed to crack the top-60 at year's end in each of his first two seasons on the PGA Tour, but this past season he cracked the top-30. He's definitely a player on the way up and his chances this week look good as well as he posted a T3 his last time here.

Beau Hossler (30-1)

Hossler has played well over his past two starts, which should help him this week. Hossler finished runner-up two weeks ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship and he finished T11 this past week at the Black Desert Championship. He's played well here before, with a T7 a year ago at this event.

THE NEXT TIER

Seamus Power (30-1)

Power's track record here leaves a lot to be desired, but he's one of the better players in the field and if he's on his game he can compete with anyone in the field. Power played well in Utah, but he put himself in too much of a hole after an opening-round 72.

Stephan Jaeger (35-1)

Jaeger has been trying to back up his win over Scottie Scheffler since the spring, but he's yet to do it. He came close last week as he finished runner-up to McCarty, so we know he's close, he'll just have to figure out a way to finish better this week.

Eric Cole (35-1)

I keep waiting for Cole to find his form from a year ago and at some point he will. It might not happen in the fall, but he played well during the fall last year, so I'm hoping he can replicate that. Cole finished T3 in Vegas a year ago, so perhaps a return to a course where he had some success will spark him.

LONG SHOTS

Adam Hadwin (50-1)

These odds are interesting when you consider that Hadwin earned over $4 million this season and his track record here is very good. Hadwin finished runner-up in Vegas a year ago, which was his third top-10 in four starts here. He's had eight starts total at this event, but he's really figured out this course over his past four starts.

Harris English (45-1)

There are several reasons why the golfers play in this portion of the schedule and one of them is to get their game back on track. I assume that is why English is out here and if this past week is any indication, it looks like he might be on his way back. English finished T6 in Utah and it would have been better had he played well in the final round.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-Chosen Pick: Tom Kim - If you season is still going and you've managed to hang onto Kim this entire time, congrats, you've found a great spot to deploy him. Kim is bound for bigger and better things, but he's got to start contending more and winning more. He can do both this week against a field that is lacking anyone of his skill level.

Moderately-Chosen Pick: Adam Hadwin - As mentioned earlier, I'm not quite sure why Hadwin's odds are so high as he has the track record here and the pedigree to compete against the better players on the PGA Tour. Sure, his current form isn't great, but that could turn around at any time.

Lightly-Chosen Pick: Harris English - English is one of the bigger names in the field, but he hasn't played like an upper-tier player in a while. English has had many ups and downs in his career, and it looks like he might be trending upwards again.

Buyer Beware: Kurt Kitayama - Kitayama is in this spot once again as he hasn't shown his upside for a while now. He finished T25 this past week, but a T25 in the fall isn't exactly a great outcome. Kitayama's track record here would suggest that a turnaround is not in store in Las Vegas.

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Stephan Jaeger ($11,100)

Middle Range: Harris English ($10,100)

Lower Range: Daniel Berger ($8,800)