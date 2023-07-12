Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: Genesis Scottish Open Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo PGA DFS Picks series.

Genesis Scottish Open

North Berwick, Scotland

The Renaissance Club - Par 70 - 7,237 yards

Field - 156 entrants

Purse - $9M

The Preview

As a primer for the final major championship of the calendar year, we head across the pond to a cold and rainy North Berwick for the Genesis Scottish Open where a contingent of both PGA Tour and DP World Tour players comprise the 156-man field in this co-sanctioned event. It'll be the fifth straight edition hosted by the Renaissance Club, known for its large and undulating greens while a strong breeze off the coast of the North Sea serves as the primary defense. Precipitation is prevalent in this week's forecast as well, thus softening the grounds and placing even more of an emphasis on driving distance and long-iron play, though birdie opportunities should be available when the gusts weaken.

Recent Champions

2022 - Xander Schauffele (Renaissance Club)

2021 - Min Woo Lee (Renaissance Club)

2020 - Aaron Rai (Renaissance Club)

2019 - Bernd Wiesberger (Renaissance Club)

2018 - Brandon Stone (Gullane)

2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Dundonald)

2016 - Alex Noren (Castle Stuart)

2015 - Rickie Fowler (Gullane)

2014 - Justin Rose (Royal Aberdeen)

2013 - Phil Mickelson (Castle Stuart)

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach/Proximity: 175-225

Birdie or Better percentage

SG: Off-the-Tee

Three-putt avoidance

Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Scottie Scheffler - $47

Yahoo DFS continues to provide possibly the most cost-friendly way to gain exposure to Scheffler compared to his soaring market rate in the betting and fantasy streets, so while some might consider fading the World No. 1 for his putting concerns and a missed cut here last year, it's difficult not to keep pinning him as a value at just $47 atop this board. Scheffler is amidst an all-time ball-striking run, leaving no doubt that he ranks first in both SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach over his last 50 measured rounds.

Rory McIlroy - $45

The $45 price tag is not at all too hefty for someone whose outright odds to win the event fall within 9/1 in most spots, and McIlroy's driving distance should provide an advantage in these soggy conditions. In addition to his power, McIlroy ranks second in P3: 200-225 Efficiency, third in P4: 450-500 Efficiency, fourth in Prox: 200-plus and fifth in Birdies or Better Gained over his last 24 rounds.

Tyrrell Hatton - $40

The Englishman placed top-25 in all three of his previous appearances at the Renaissance Club dating to 2019, but his recent form is even more admirable with three top-5s in six starts since the Wells Fargo Championship. He's gained strokes both off the tee and with his putter in seven consecutive outings, and Hatton lands fourth in my custom model within a past-24 round sample size. Hatton is seemingly playing too well to finish the summer without a victory at some point.

Glue Guys

Shane Lowry - $36

Lowry is a touch underpriced here as a Renaissance Club debutant, but across his last 36 rounds, the Irishman sits top-20 in each of SG: Approach, overall proximity and three-putt avoidance. He's gained an average of 5.3 strokes from tee to green per event in his last five starts, and Lowry has rebounded from the significant putting woes that plagued him earlier this season and into early May.

Eric Cole - $29

Cole's driver won't impress, but that hasn't kept him from making the cut in seven of his last eight starts, including five results of T42 or better since the Memorial. He most recently gained a season-high 4.9 strokes with his irons at TPC Deere Run, ranking sixth among the field in SG: APP. Examining a 24-round overview, Cole is third in Prox: 200-plus, third in three-putt avoidance, fifth in Opps Gained and eighth in SG: Putting.

Bargain Bin

Min Woo Lee - $26

A past champion here in 2021 when he racked up a tournament-best 26 total par-breakers, Lee currently ranks second to none in SG: Putting and fourth in driving distance over his past 24 measured rounds. In addition to stout off-the-tee play, his short game was stellar throughout the month of June in the U.S. Open and at the Travelers Championship, posting back-to-back top-10 finishes in the process.

Alex Smalley - $23

For as good as the aforementioned Lee has been with his driver and putter, Smalley has been possibly even more elite with his irons as the latter comes in at second in SG: APP, second in Opportunities Gained and fourth in proximity over his last 24 rounds. Smalley tied for 10th in his Genesis Scottish Open debut last year when he paced the field in total GIR, and he's now coming off a runner-up effort at the John Deere Classic where he gained a career-high eight strokes on approach.

Ludvig Aberg - $20

I was shocked to see Aberg still listed at the $20 minimum ahead of last week's John Deere Classic after beginning his professional career with three consecutive top-40s from the RBC Canadian Open to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but he remains in free-square territory even after tying for fourth in the Quad Cities. During Sunday's final round at TPC Deere Run, Aberg used six birdies and an eagle to fire an eight-under 63, and he ultimately led the entire field with 25 total tweeters for the tournament. He's been exceptional off the tee, and his rostership percentage should inflate quite a bit again this week with no jump in salary.

